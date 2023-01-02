Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-12-30 am EST
351.80 NOK   -2.14%
02:01aEquinor Asa : Share buy-back
GL
2022Equinor ASA Distributes Special Dividend, payable on January 9, 2023
CI
2022Dynagas LNG Partners Signs Time Charter Agreement With Equinor for Carrier Arctic Aurora
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

01/02/2023 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 28 October 2022.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 31 October to no later than 27 January 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the fourth tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 27 December until 30 December, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,235,304 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 361.6946 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
    
26 December---
    
27 December320,000367.5716117,622,912.00
    
28 December322,000364.8272117,474,358.40
    
29 December263,304359.355394,619,687.91
    
30 December330,000354.8056117,085,848.00
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)12,285,139367.27024,511,965,977.31
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme fourth tranche (started 31 October)13,520,443366.76084,958,768,783.63
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)10,167,981288.33772,931,811,820.22
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)12,515,487344.17224,307,483,267.18
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche 2022 (started 28 July)16,583,242367.09526,087,629,043.54
    
Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme42,619,172360.257615,353,881,094.35

 

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 53,527,889 own shares, corresponding to 1.69% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584

 

 

Attachments


All news about EQUINOR ASA
02:01aEquinor Asa : Share buy-back
GL
2022Equinor ASA Distributes Special Dividend, payable on January 9, 2023
CI
2022Dynagas LNG Partners Signs Time Charter Agreement With Equinor for Carrier Arctic Auror..
MT
2022Equinor, Polenergia Grant Hitachi Energy Infrastructure Contract for Polish Wind Farm P..
MT
2022Equinor : Electrical systems infrastructure contract for Baltyk offshore wind projects awa..
PU
2022Equinor, Polenergia Award Electrical Systems Contract for Offshore Wind Projects to Hit..
MT
2022Neptune Energy welcomes start up of Njord field
AQ
2022Equinor : marks 5 years of operations at world's first floating wind farm
PU
2022Global markets live: Tesla, Nio, Mastercard, AstraZeneca, Swiss...
MS
2022Sector Update: Energy Stocks Fall Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 158 B - -
Net income 2022 24 345 M - -
Net cash 2022 14 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,51x
Yield 2022 7,21%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 35,71 $
Average target price 38,54 $
Spread / Average Target 7,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA0.00%113 138
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.93%1 878 361
SHELL PLC0.00%196 279
TOTALENERGIES SE0.00%155 681
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.88%126 338
PETROBRAS-13.88%65 435