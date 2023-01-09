Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2023-01-06 am EST
321.55 NOK   +0.61%
02:02aEquinor Asa : Share buy-back
GL
01:56aAker Solutions Wins NOK3 Billion Contract To Upgrade Vessel For Equinor's Offshore UK Development
MT
01:55aEquinor Asa : Ex dividend 3q22
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

01/09/2023 | 02:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 28 October 2022.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 31 October to no later than 27 January 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the fourth tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 2 January until 6 January, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,762,204 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 331.2218 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
    
2 January289,204353.1607102,135,487.08
    
3 January340,000345.7468117,553,912.00
    
4 January375,000322.0051120,751,912.50
    
5 January377,000319.7179120,533,648.30
    
6 January381,000322.0613122,705,355.30
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)13,520,443366.76084,958,768,783.63
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme fourth tranche (started 31 October)15,282,647362.66295,542,449,098.81
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)10,167,981288.33772,931,811,820.22
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)12,515,487344.17224,307,483,267.18
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche 2022 (started 28 July)16,583,242367.09526,087,629,043.54
    
Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme44,381,376359.104715,937,561,409.53


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 55,290,093 own shares, corresponding to 1.74% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


All news about EQUINOR ASA
02:02aEquinor Asa : Share buy-back
GL
01:56aAker Solutions Wins NOK3 Billion Contract To Upgrade Vessel For Equinor's Offshore UK D..
MT
01:55aEquinor Asa : Ex dividend 3q22
GL
01:54aEquinor Asa : Ex dividend 3q22
AQ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/09EQUINOR ASA : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
01/09EQUINOR ASA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/06PUMP / DUMP #57 : This week's gainers & losers
MS
01/06MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 6, 2023
MS
01/06News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 158 B - -
Net income 2022 24 300 M - -
Net cash 2022 14 702 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,06x
Yield 2022 7,89%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 32,10 $
Average target price 38,87 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-8.60%101 656
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.87%1 846 030
SHELL PLC1.03%197 892
TOTALENERGIES SE0.05%154 475
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.56%127 406
GAZPROM0.00%64 315