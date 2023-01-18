Advanced search
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:47:13 2023-01-18 am EST
307.90 NOK   -0.26%
04:22aEquinor Asa : Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees
GL
04:14aEquinor Asa : Share buy-back
GL
03:44aEquinor JV Makes Commercial Gas Discovery in Norwegian Sea
MT
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

01/18/2023 | 04:14am EST
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 28 October 2022.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 31 October to no later than 27 January 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the fourth tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 16 January until 17 January, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 142,755 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 305.6411 per share.

The fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme has now been completed.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
    
16 January141,860305.652143,359,806.91
    
17 January895303.9037271,993.81
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated)16,812,646357.85576,016,500,993.83
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme fourth tranche (started 31 October)16,955,401357.41616,060,132,794.55
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February)10,167,981288.33772,931,811,820.22
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May)12,515,487344.17224,307,483,267.18
    
Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche 2022 (started 28 July)16,583,242367.09526,087,629,043.54
    
Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme46,054,130357,302316,455,245,105.27

 

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 57,338,894 own shares, corresponding to 1.81% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 160 B - -
Net income 2022 24 298 M - -
Net cash 2022 13 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,96x
Yield 2022 7,99%
Capitalization 98 988 M 98 988 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,53x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 31,29 $
Average target price 38,16 $
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-12.25%98 988
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 876 434
SHELL PLC4.00%206 820
TOTALENERGIES SE1.62%158 957
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.68%133 394
GAZPROM0.00%68 108