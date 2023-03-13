Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Equinor ASA
  News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:33 2023-03-10 am EST
316.15 NOK   +1.10%
03:02aEquinor Asa : Share buy-back
GL
03:01aEquinor Asa : Share buy-back
AQ
03/10Britain pledges 20 billion pounds to capture carbon emissions
RE
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

03/13/2023 | 03:02am EDT
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the first tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 8 February 2023.

The duration of the first tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 9 February to no later than 24 March 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 330,000,000.

From 6 March until 10 March, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,173,185 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 318.8687 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
    
6 March416,185321.7775133,918,968.84
    
7 March429,000322.1521138,203,250.90
    
8 March435,000320.9792139,625,952.00
    
9 March448,000314.0925140,713,440.00
    
10 March445,000315.7284140,499,138.00
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the first tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated)

6,673,500322.07162,149,344,886.81
Total buy-backs under first tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated)8,846,685321.28482,842,305,636.55


Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 62,056,284 own shares, corresponding to 1.95% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


