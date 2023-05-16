Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Equinor ASA
  News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29:15 2023-05-15 am EDT
300.90 NOK   -0.41%
02:03aEquinor Asa : Share buy-back
GL
02:03aEquinor Asa : Notifiable trading
GL
02:01aEquinor Asa : Notifiable trading
AQ
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

05/16/2023 | 02:03am EDT
Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 4 May 2023.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 11 May to no later than 25 July 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 94,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 550,000,000.

From 11 May to 12 May, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 670,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 298.7126 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

DateAggregated volume (number of shares)Weighted average share price (NOK)Total transaction value (NOK)
    
11 May200,000296.628559,325,700.00
    
12 May470,000299.5994140,811,718.00
    
Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2023 programme

   
    
Total buy-backs under second tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated)670,000298.7126200,137,418

 
Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 64,900,437 own shares, corresponding to 2.04% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584


Attachments


fermer