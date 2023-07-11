Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 4 May 2023.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 11 May to no later than 25 July 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 94,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 550,000,000.

From 3 July to 7 July 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,230,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 313.6366 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 3 July 520,000 318.7834 165,767,368.00 4 July 500,000 316.2561 158,128,050.00 5 July 440,000 316.2664 139,157,216.00 6 July 420,000 308.7790 129,687,180.00 7 July 350,000 304.7706 106,669,710.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2023 programme



16,685,717 306.1625 5,108,540,485.10 Total buy-backs under second tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 18,915,717 307.0436 5,807,950,009.10



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 26,794,562 own shares, corresponding to 0.89% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





Attachments