Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-backprogramme for Equinor ASA(OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the third tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 26 July 2023.

The duration of the third tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 27 July to no later than 26 October 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 94,000,0000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the third tranche: USD 550,000,000.

From 7 August to 11 August 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,354,076 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 321.8111 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 7 August 282,000 315.0639 88,848,019.80 8 August 255,000 310.6840 79,224,420.00 9 August 241,076 323.6931 78,034,637.78 10 August 290,000 329.8283 95,650,207.00 11 August 286,000 328.6693 93,999,419.80 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2023 programme



1,971,000 309.5483 610,119,634.40 Total buy-backs under third tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 3,325,076 314.5421 1,045,876,338.78



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 30,763,778 own shares, corresponding to 1.02% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





Attachments