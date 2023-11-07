Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2023 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme was announced: 27 October 2023.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme: 30 October 2023 to no later than 29 January 2024.

From 30 October to 3 November 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,512,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 373.5332 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 30 October 303,000 377.3174 114,327,172.20 31 October 300,000 373.9187 112,175,610.00 1 November 309,000 372.0880 114,975,192.00 2 November 305,000 371.8612 113,417,666.00 3 November 295,000 372.4970 109,886,615.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme



Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 1,512,000 373.5332 564,782,255.20

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 46,777,389 own shares, corresponding to 1.56% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

