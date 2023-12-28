Official EQUINOR ASA press release

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2023 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme was announced: 27 October 2023.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme: 30 October 2023 to no later than 29 January 2024.

From 18 December to 22 December 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,765,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 326.7208 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 18 December 353,000 329.8248 116,428,154.40 19 December 354,000 326.0420 115,418,868.00 20 December 358,000 327.2773 117,165,273.40 21 December 352,000 324.7583 114,314,921.60 22 December 348,000 325.6751 113,334,934.80 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme



9,986,000 350.7610 3,502,699,161.00 Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 11,751,000 347.1501 4,079,361,313.20

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 57,345,461 own shares, corresponding to 1.91% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

