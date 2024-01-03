Official EQUINOR ASA press release

Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2023 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme was announced: 27 October 2023.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme: 30 October 2023 to no later than 29 January 2024.

From 25 December to 29 December 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,026,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 325.4388 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 25 December 26 December 27 December 342,000 328.4147 112,317,827.40 28 December 343,000 324.3949 111,267,450.70 29 December 341,000 323.5043 110,314,966.30 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2023 programme



11,751,000 347.1501 4,079,361,313.20 Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 12,777,000 345.4067 4,413,261,557.60

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 58,371,461 own shares, corresponding to 1.94% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





