Equinor said it has acquired a 25% stake in Bayou Bend CCS, a carbon capture and storage project on the Texas Gulf coast.

The project's location will provide a potential decarbonization option for industries such as refining, cement, steel, chemicals, and manufacturing and supports Equinor's ambition to mature and develop 15-30 million metric tons of carbon dioxide transport and storage capacity a year by 2035, it said.

Equinor has acquired its 25% share through the purchase of Texas Carbon 1, a subsidiary of carbon capture and storage project development and finance company Carbonvert. Chevron is the operator of the project with a 50% interest, and Talos Energy holds 25%.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

