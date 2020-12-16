Equinor : Aker Solutions awarded new Johan Sverdrup contract

The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)

Equinor and its Johan Sverdrup licence partners have awarded Aker Solutions the contract for hook-up of the fifth platform on the Johan Sverdrup field. At peak the contract will provide jobs for around 1,300 people and have a value of up to NOK 500 million.

Johan Sverdrup phase 2 includes a new processing platform currently under construction by Aibel. After the assembly in sheltered waters in 2021, it will be towed back to Haugesund for completion before installation on the field in the spring of 2022.

The new contract awarded to Aker Solutions covers hook-up on the field and other hook-up and completion tasks that must be carried out after the platform has been installed to prepare it for operation. It will be connected to the existing field installations by a gangway to the existing riser platform.

Aker Solutions was awarded a similar contract in the first phase of the Johan Sverdrup development.

'Now Aker Solutions is modifying the riser platform for phase 2 and can move on to the hook-up and completion of the new processing platform on the field in 2022,' says Bjarne Bakken, project director for Johan Sverdrup phase 2.

Planning of the work will start immediately. At peak in 2022 the project will employ around 1,200 people distributed on three offshore shifts of 400 people each, in addition to an onshore organization of around 100 people. Production start for Johan Sverdrup phase 2 is planned in the fourth quarter of 2022.

'Johan Sverdrup phase 2 will provide high value creation with record-low emissions. The project generates activity and spinoffs in Norway. More than 90 percent of the project contracts have been awarded to Norwegian suppliers. The contracts have been awarded in strong international competition, proving the competitiveness of the Norwegian supplier industry,' says Peggy Krantz-Underland, Equinor's chief procurement officer.

Licence owners: Equinor Energy AS: 42.6267% (operator), Lundin Energy Norway AS: 20%, Petoro AS 17.36%, Aker BP ASA: 11.5733% and Total E&P Norge AS: 8.44%.