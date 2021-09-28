Log in
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : AutoStore seeks to raise $315 mln in one of Norway's largest IPOs

09/28/2021 | 04:05am EDT
(Adds comments from CEO interview, valuation details)

STOCKHOLM/OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - SoftBank-backed robotics firm AutoStore said on Tuesday it was seeking to raise $315 million by listing on the Oslo Bourse for an initial public offering (IPO) at a valuation that could make it Norway's largest stock launch in two decades.

In April, SoftBank bought https://www.reuters.com/article/us-softbank-group-autostore-idUSKBN2BS1YC a 40% stake in the Norwegian company for $2.8 billion, valuing AutoStore at about $7 billion. Thomas H. Lee Partners and EQT are among its other investors.

AutoStore did not disclose its expected valuation, but based on its last funding round the company could top Adevinta's $6.20 billion IPO in 2019 and also become the largest since the 2001 listing of Statoil, now known as Equinor.

The company did not consider any other venue other than Oslo for listing. "We are a Norwegian company ... it was only natural for us to list in Oslo," CEO Karl Johan Lier told Reuters.

Founded in 1996, AutoStore has 20,000 robots deployed across more than 35 countries to automate warehouse operations. The company also uses robots to densely store and retrieve products, allowing customers to store four times the inventory in the same space.

"We expect that we will continue to grow strongly in Europe, we will grow even stronger in North America and the APAC region going forward," Lier said.

He declined to give any details on valuation.

The IPO could give the company a valuation of around $10 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. Different valuation numbers were reported in other media, with one going as high as $15 billion.

The company, whose customers include ASDA, Gucci and Lufthansa, plans to use to proceeds to reduce debt, invest in growth and allow share sales by its investors.

AutoStore expects total revenue of about $300 million in 2021 and more than $500 million in 2022 with a project pipeline worth $3.4 billion across 2,000 projects. It reported a net revenue of $182.1 million last year.

The IPO is expected to be priced during October. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 3.11% 217.2 Real-time Quote.45.50%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.05% 6624 End-of-day quote.-17.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 869 M - -
Net income 2021 7 652 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 79 736 M 79 720 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 24,52 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target -4,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Carri Ann Lockhart Executive VP-Technology, Digital & Innovation
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA45.50%79 720
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.29%1 870 354
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC29.05%169 728
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED60.42%166 162
TOTALENERGIES SE16.32%126 853
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM65.05%114 524