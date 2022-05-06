Log in
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05/06 04:05:23 am EDT
336.45 NOK   +0.48%
03:08aEquinor Awards Contract Extensions Valued at $2.1 Billion for Drilling, Services
DJ
02:41aEquinor Extends $2.1 Billion Drilling, Specialist Services Contracts
MT
02:17aEQUINOR : Extending contracts for drilling and specialist services worth NOK 20 billion
PU
Equinor Awards Contract Extensions Valued at $2.1 Billion for Drilling, Services

05/06/2022 | 03:08am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Norwegian energy group Equinor ASA said Friday it has extended contracts for drilling and specialist services valued at 20 billion Norwegian kroner ($2.14 billion).

Equinor said it is extending its contracts with Baker Hughes Norge, Halliburton AS and Schlumberger Norge AS for integrated drilling and well services on Equinor-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf. The contract extension is valued at around NOK14 billion and covers 18 fixed platforms and 10 mobile rigs, the company said.

The company said it is also extending its contracts for additional services with the same companies and 13 other suppliers valued at nearly NOK6 billion.

The contracts will apply for two years starting June 1, Equinor said.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 0307ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -2.50% 32.02 Delayed Quote.33.08%
EQUINOR ASA 0.48% 336.45 Real-time Quote.41.95%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY -3.65% 36.69 Delayed Quote.60.43%
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA -0.41% 365 Real-time Quote.138.61%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED -1.22% 42.08 Delayed Quote.42.24%
WTI -0.31% 108.334 Delayed Quote.37.23%
