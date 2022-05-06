Equinor Awards Contract Extensions Valued at $2.1 Billion for Drilling, Services

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian energy group Equinor ASA said Friday it has extended contracts for drilling and specialist services valued at 20 billion Norwegian kroner ($2.14 billion).

Equinor said it is extending its contracts with Baker Hughes Norge, Halliburton AS and Schlumberger Norge AS for integrated drilling and well services on Equinor-operated fields on the Norwegian continental shelf. The contract extension is valued at around NOK14 billion and covers 18 fixed platforms and 10 mobile rigs, the company said.

The company said it is also extending its contracts for additional services with the same companies and 13 other suppliers valued at nearly NOK6 billion.

The contracts will apply for two years starting June 1, Equinor said.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 0307ET