Equinor : Breakthrough for digitalisation

Digital operations on Mariner

Mobile devices in the field ensure that information and data reach employees at the work sites seamlessly, enabling improved interaction between onshore and offshore colleagues.

'I can activate work permits, check equipment and system manuals and even update our flange joint register all without going back and forth to my desk computer,' says Danny Maynard, area technician on Mariner.

'This greatly improves my time on tools. Working in new ways on Mariner is motivating and allows me to spend more time on the most important and interesting parts of my job,' he says.

'We achieve good quality in both planning and execution of the jobs. We can also conduct video conversations with colleagues in the office while we are out in the field. We see how much easier the job becomes for each person. That's very motivating,' says Jan-Erik Knarvik-Skogstø, operations engineer på Kårstø.