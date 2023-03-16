Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  05:25:33 2023-03-16 am EDT
293.10 NOK   +0.46%
05:19aEquinor Increases Stake in Renewable Energy Company Scatec
MT
05:03aEquinor Buys Further 3.1% Stake in Scatec For $28.3 Million
DJ
03:23aEquinor : increases its ownership in Scatec
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor Buys Further 3.1% Stake in Scatec For $28.3 Million

03/16/2023 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


Equinor ASA said Thursday it has increased its ownership in Norwegian renewable energy producer Scatec ASA, buying a further 3.1% stake for 305 million Norwegian kroner ($28.3 million).

Equinor said it has acquired 5 million shares from Scatec Innovation AS at NOK61 each, bringing its total holding to 25.8 million shares or 16.2%.

"As the largest shareholder in the company, we have acted on this opportunity to acquire an additional 3.1% stake in Scatec, a leading renewable energy company in emerging economies," said Pal Eitrheim, executive vice president for renewables at Equinor.

"The acquisition aligns well with our disciplined approach to growth within renewables."


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 0502ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 0.43% 293.1 Real-time Quote.-17.07%
SCATEC ASA 1.28% 64.96 Real-time Quote.-18.35%
WTI 0.30% 68.375 Delayed Quote.-10.64%
All news about EQUINOR ASA
05:19aEquinor Increases Stake in Renewable Energy Company Scatec
MT
05:03aEquinor Buys Further 3.1% Stake in Scatec For $28.3 Million
DJ
03:23aEquinor : increases its ownership in Scatec
PU
03:05aDisclosure of significant shareholding
AQ
02:22aNo news yet on the windfall tax
AQ
03/15Factbox-How the EU ban on Russian oil imports affects oil flows
RE
03/15Jacktel AS wins contract to supply Accommodation Services to Draupner
AQ
03/15Hunt weighs up tweaks to North Sea windfall levy
AQ
03/14Johnson Matthey chosen for H2H Saltend low-carbon hydrogen project - matthey.com
AQ
03/14Equinor Makes Further Oil and Gas Discovery Near Troll Field in North Sea
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 159 B - -
Net income 2022 24 524 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,40x
Yield 2022 9,25%
Capitalization 85 027 M 85 027 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 26,96 $
Average target price 35,49 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-17.07%85 027
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.71%1 847 210
SHELL PLC-2.86%188 059
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED22.13%144 298
TOTALENERGIES SE-9.17%137 926
GAZPROM0.00%61 479