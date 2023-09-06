By Dominic Chopping

Equinor said Wednesday it has acquired a 26-megawatt onshore wind farm in Poland from Helios Group.

The Wilko wind farm will be operated by Wento, Equinor's subsidiary in Poland, and will provide immediate production and cash flow, it said.

Accumulated annual production from the project is estimated at 105 gigawatt hours of power per year, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of around 50,000 Polish households.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

