Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:28:41 2023-03-02 am EST
324.50 NOK   +2.00%
01:48aEquinor Buys Suncor Energy UK for $850 Million
DJ
01:29aNorway's Equinor buys Suncor Energy UK in $850 million deal
RE
01:19aEquinor : acquires Suncor Energy UK
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor Buys Suncor Energy UK for $850 Million

03/03/2023 | 01:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping


Equinor ASA said Friday that it has agreed to buy Suncor Energy UK Limited for $850 million.

The Norwegian energy major said the deal includes a 29.89% non-operated interest in the producing Buzzard oil field, a 40% operated interest in the Rosebank development and Suncor employees based in the U.K. who work with these assets.

"This transaction is in line with Equinor's strategy of optimizing our oil and gas portfolio and deepening in our core countries," Philippe Mathieu, Equinor's executive vice president for exploration and production international, said.

"We are building on our longstanding position as a broad energy partner to the U.K., strengthening our position as a reliable energy provider in Europe, while continuing to deliver on our ambition of becoming a net-zero company."

The deal will add around 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day in equity share in 2023 and create synergies with Equinor's existing operations.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, and $250 million of the consideration is contingent upon a final development investment decision for Rosebank.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 0148ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.28% 84.5 Delayed Quote.-3.35%
EQUINOR ASA 2.00% 324.5 Real-time Quote.-7.76%
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA -0.37% 402 Real-time Quote.1.90%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 1.18% 47.29 Delayed Quote.10.10%
WTI 0.05% 77.935 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
All news about EQUINOR ASA
01:48aEquinor Buys Suncor Energy UK for $850 Million
DJ
01:29aNorway's Equinor buys Suncor Energy UK in $850 million deal
RE
01:19aEquinor : acquires Suncor Energy UK
PU
01:19aEquinor to Acquire Suncor Energy UK for $850 Million
MT
01:06aEquinor buys Suncor Energy UK in $850 mln deal
RE
03/02Bay du Nord not liable for end-use emissions, marine shipping, company lawyer says
AQ
03/02Financial Stocks Lead European Equities Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
03/02Britain Royals
AQ
03/02Vår Energi Makes Oil Find at Countach Well in Barents Sea
MT
03/01Global markets live: HP, Kohl's, Lowe's, BP, Rivian...
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 159 B - -
Net income 2022 24 524 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 730 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,92x
Yield 2022 8,03%
Capitalization 98 088 M 98 088 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 31,06 $
Average target price 35,77 $
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-7.76%98 088
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.09%1 848 834
SHELL PLC11.97%213 927
TOTALENERGIES SE0.80%160 154
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED15.13%135 512
PETROBRAS3.63%68 467