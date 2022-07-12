Equinor Buys US Battery Storage Developer

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian energy major Equinor ASA said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to buy U.S.-based battery storage developer East Point Energy LLC.

Privately-owned East Point Energy is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and has a 4.1 gigawatt current pipeline of early- to mid-stage battery storage projects focused on the U.S. east coast, it said.

Additional growth potential beyond the current pipeline has been identified, it said.

"The acquisition...will enable Equinor to further unlock the potential we see in the renewables space in the U.S., capturing value from volatility in the power markets and providing reliable services to the grid," Olav Kolbeinstveit, senior vice president for power and markets within renewables at Equinor, said.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The transaction is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2022.

