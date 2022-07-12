Log in
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04:50 2022-07-12 am EDT
344.95 NOK   +1.62%
04:23aEquinor Eyes Renewables Expansion With Purchase Of Battery Storage Developer East Point Energy
MT
04:12aEquinor Buys US Battery Storage Developer
DJ
02:57aNorwegian Energy Giant Equinor To Buy US-based Battery Storage Group
MT
Equinor Buys US Battery Storage Developer

07/12/2022 | 04:12am EDT
By Dominic Chopping


Norwegian energy major Equinor ASA said Tuesday that it has signed an agreement to buy U.S.-based battery storage developer East Point Energy LLC.

Privately-owned East Point Energy is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and has a 4.1 gigawatt current pipeline of early- to mid-stage battery storage projects focused on the U.S. east coast, it said.

Additional growth potential beyond the current pipeline has been identified, it said.

"The acquisition...will enable Equinor to further unlock the potential we see in the renewables space in the U.S., capturing value from volatility in the power markets and providing reliable services to the grid," Olav Kolbeinstveit, senior vice president for power and markets within renewables at Equinor, said.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

The transaction is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2022.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 0411ET

Change Last 1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 1.53% 344.95 Real-time Quote.43.90%
NORWEGIAN ENERGY COMPANY ASA 5.52% 382.5 Real-time Quote.136.00%
WTI -1.68% 101.435 Delayed Quote.39.06%
04:23aEquinor Eyes Renewables Expansion With Purchase Of Battery Storage Developer East Point..
MT
04:12aEquinor Buys US Battery Storage Developer
DJ
02:57aNorwegian Energy Giant Equinor To Buy US-based Battery Storage Group
MT
02:44aEQUINOR : acquires energy storage developer in the US
PU
07/11Hydro Rein and partners sign PPA and start construction activities at the Mendubim sola..
AQ
07/11Petrolia Unit Abandons Dry Well in Norwegian Sea
MT
07/11Dry well with shows on the Bounty prospect (PL935)
AQ
07/11EQUINOR ASA : Share buy-back
GL
07/11EQUINOR ASA : Share buyback
CO
07/10Factbox-Europe's energy alternatives if Russian gas flows stop
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 19 434 M - -
Net cash 2022 17 822 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,41x
Yield 2022 4,63%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Income Statement Evolution
