Equinor Delays Restart of Hammerfest Liquefied Natural Gas Plant

Equinor ASA said Monday that due to continuing Covid-19 disruptions and operational restrictions, the planned restart of the Hammerfest liquefied natural gas plant has been delayed until May 17.

The Norwegian energy major said the previous restart date of March 31 was given with uncertainty amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We work systematically to deliver on the plan we established, but challenges related to Covid-19 restrictions require that we need more time to prepare the plant for safe and stable start-up and operations," said Grete B. Haaland, senior vice president for Equinor's onshore plants.

After a fire at the plant in September 2020, Equinor said over 22,000 components have been checked, 180 kilometres of electrical cables replaced and around 1,000 people have been working daily to get the plant back into operation.

Repairs of advanced equipment and compressors have been carried out in addition to executing a planned turnaround and ordinary maintenance, it added.

"The latest wave of infections, combined with restrictions and narrow working areas, impacts the progress. At times, half of staff have been in quarantine and isolation," said Thor Johan Haave, plant manager at Hammerfest LNG.

