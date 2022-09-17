Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:26 2022-09-16 am EDT
357.15 NOK   -1.61%
09/16Explainer-How margin calls came to threaten Europe's energy firms
RE
09/15Norway seeks to help EU cope with gas price pain after Russia cuts
RE
09/15Norway to continue to deliver gas reliably to Europe, says PM
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : Energy crisis unfolding – what will it mean for the long term?

09/17/2022 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Energy crisis unfolding - what will it mean for the long term?
17 September 202213:00(UTC)

Energy Perspectives 2022: Long-term development in the world's energy markets and how politics, technologies, companies, and consumers can influence it, is an overarching theme of the energy transition.

To bring the world on track to address long-term sustainability challenges in a balanced manner, trust, cooperation, and burden-sharing must be established. This will take time and is by no means guaranteed, especially when geopolitical conflicts rise on the political agenda.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year has not only tragically impacted the lives and livelihoods of those directly affected, but the associated geopolitical tensions have also further deteriorated global cooperation, trade and supply flows on which a sustainable energy transition is completely dependent," says Eirik Wærness, chief economist in Equinor.

Eirik Wærness, chief economist in Equinor.
(Photo: Arne Reidar Mortensen / Equinor ASA)

Security of supply has come to the forefront of the energy policy agenda, with rising prices and significant increases in overall cost of living, keeping energy affordability firmly on the agenda. The climate challenge will remain as a long-term driver for decarbonisation of our energy system. Nevertheless, short- to medium-term focus should also be expected on those options addressing increased energy security and affordability.

Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor
(Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland / Equinor ASA)

"In these testing times, we must stay focused on the longer-term transformative measures and structural changes needed for a sustainable energy future. Reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement is an immense challenge and will require continuous engagement, collaboration and commitment from governments, industries, investors, and consumers alike," says Anders Opedal, President and CEO of Equinor.

Energy Perspectives is an independent report prepared by Equinor analysts. This year, the report presents two distinct scenarios for the world economy, international energy markets and energy-related greenhouse gas emissions. The scenarios are not predictions but possible contrasting pathways, providing a platform for debate and decision making.

The two scenarios, Walls and Bridges, illustrate very different future pathways. They aim to highlight the immense challenges that must be overcome to make the move from the slow, incremental changes that characterise the energy transition today (Walls), to the radical changes needed to move the world onto a path aligned with the 1.5°C ambition of the Paris agreement (Bridges).

"Walls divide and bridges connect. Our new scenarios paint a large outcome space for what the long-term energy future might look like based on choices made today and going forward," says Wærness.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 17 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 13:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUINOR ASA
09/16Explainer-How margin calls came to threaten Europe's energy firms
RE
09/15Norway seeks to help EU cope with gas price pain after Russia cuts
RE
09/15Norway to continue to deliver gas reliably to Europe, says PM
RE
09/15Gas prices lift Norway's August trade surplus to record
RE
09/14European ADRs Move Slightly Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
09/14Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's - Dry well near the Oseberg Ost field in the North Se..
AQ
09/14EXCLUSIVE-HOW NORWAY'S EQUINOR EXITE : Move fast, sell cheap
RE
09/14Equinor, Shell Seek Oil & Gas Production Licenses in Norway
MT
09/13Norway PM to meet gas producers to discuss gas sales to Europe
RE
09/13FSUOGM : Equinor finishes exit from Russia
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 152 B - -
Net income 2022 22 124 M - -
Net cash 2022 20 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,08x
Yield 2022 6,19%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 34,98 $
Average target price 38,13 $
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA51.40%111 568
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY12.15%2 135 775
SHELL PLC41.60%189 720
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.15%133 600
TOTALENERGIES SE11.53%126 405
PETROBRAS8.19%81 166