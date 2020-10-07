Log in
EQUINOR ASA

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Equinor : Extended strike could close the Johan Sverdrup field

10/07/2020 | 02:55pm EDT
The Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea. (Photo: Arne Reidar Mortensen)
If the ongoing strike on the Norwegian continental shelf continues until 14 October, the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea will have to close production until further notice.

The union Lederne has taken out 43 members at Johan Sverdrup and production here has not been affected so far.

This situation would change if the strike continues into the 14 October. This is due to the scheduled rotation of personnel as there would not be sufficient capacity and competence in key operational functions at Johan Sverdrup.

We hope that in the intervening period there may be a settlement between NOROG and the union.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2020 18:54:04 UTC
EPS Revisions
