Equinor : Fieldmade — spare parts on the fly

It's been the dream of engineers for years: imagine making spare parts on the go, delivering them by drone, and eliminating the need for stockpiles of parts. But it's no longer science fiction, it's happening right now - and it's poised to transform the supply chain as we know it .

When our offshore facilities are in full production, time is money. Previously, when a part broke or had to be replaced, the downtime costs could run into millions. Now, thanks to 3D printing, we can make high-quality metal parts on demand.

'Our ambition is rather bold: we want to change the current linear supply chain into a network-based approach. That's not something we can do alone; it's not something Equinor can do alone. It's not something that anyone can do alone.'

Philip Hansteen, right, leader of Equinor & Techstars Energy Accelerator, together with Christian Duun Norberg of Fieldmade. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)

Christian Duun Norberg is talking about how 3D-printing is changing how we work, or as he prefers to call it:

'Additive manufacturing. A term used with industrial processes, while 3D printing is related to what you can buy at your local electronic store. In essence, it is a technology that adds material instead of using subtractive methods to take materials away. Hence, the term additive manufacturing.'

So how does it change how we work? In 2018, when an electrical motor fan at Tjeldbergodden broke down, there were no spare parts available. Instead of applying a new motor, Fieldmade printed the fan at an onsite facility in Værnes. A new motor was estimated to cost NOK 500.000, while the cost of the additive manufactured fan is estimated to NOK 12.000.

This is just one example showing how additive manufacturing can transform the energy industry in the future, reducing cost, reducing waste and delivering products faster.

