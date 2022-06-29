Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:03 2022-06-29 am EDT
350.40 NOK   +1.05%
02:56aEquinor, Fluxys Belgium Partner on Infrastructure Project For Captured Carbon Transport
MT
02:47aEQUINOR : Fluxys and Equinor launch solution for large-scale decarbonisation in North-Western Europe
PU
02:35aEQUINOR ASA : No turn-around in sight
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : Fluxys and Equinor launch solution for large-scale decarbonisation in North-Western Europe

06/29/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The two companies have agreed to develop a major infrastructure project for transporting captured CO2 from emitters to safe storage sites in the North Sea, connecting Belgium to Norway. The project is in the feasibility stage, with an investment decision expected by 2025.

Carbon capture, transport and storage (CCS) is essential for achieving significant CO2 emission reductions. This project by Equinor and Fluxys offers the North-West European market a robust and flexible solution for large-scale decarbonisation.

The project includes a 1,000 km CO2 export trunkline operated by Equinor which will transport CO2 for safe and permanent storage under the seabed on the Norwegian continental shelf. The offshore trunkline will connect in Zeebrugge to an onshore CO2 transmission infrastructure built and operated by Fluxys.

The open-access CO2 transmission system will give emitters in Belgium and surrounding countries the opportunity to connect to safe and reliable CO2 stores in Norway. As it goes, liquefied CO2 shipped from neighbouring hubs could be connected to the Zeebrugge facility, further increasing the geographical reach of the project.A pipeline branch to the port of Dunkirk is also envisaged and additional connections to other North-West European countries will be assessed as well.

The joint initiative by Equinor and Fluxys aims to develop the CO2 infrastructure project ready for commissioning before the end of this decade. The offshore pipeline is planned to have a transport capacity of 20 to 40 million tonnes of CO2 per annum, meeting an emerging need for CCS from multiple European industrial players.

The large-scale pipeline transmission solution offers businesses an easy-to-use logistics chain from capture to storage. It is both efficient and economical for large volumes of CO2 and allows for ample operational flexibility. Fluxys and Equinor will be engaging with interested parties such as major emitting industries to present the project.

Grete Tveit, Equinor's senior vice president for Low Carbon Solutions says:
"We are excited to launch the CO2 infrastructure project with Fluxys in Belgium. Together, we have the potential to enable large-scale decarbonization of European, carbon intensive industries. With our partners, we can deliver an end-to-end CCS value chain. Equinor believes that CCS is vital to succeed with the energy transition and to reach net-zero by 2050."

Pascal De Buck, CEO Fluxys:
"We are delighted to launch the CO2 infrastructure project with Equinor. Together we offer strong and complementary know-how and expertise for providing a wide range of emitters in North-West Europe with a reliable and efficient carbon transmission and storage solution essential for achieving climate change objectives and ensuring the long-term viability of the economy. Our objective with the Equinor-Fluxys project is to offer a robust structural decarbonisation solution and we now make the move to deliver."

Press contacts

  • Fluxys: Laurent Remy - laurent.remy@fluxys.com
    tel. +32 2 282 74 50
  • Equinor: Magnus Frantzen Eidsvold - mfei@equinor.com
    tel. +47 97528604

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUINOR ASA
02:56aEquinor, Fluxys Belgium Partner on Infrastructure Project For Captured Carbon Transport
MT
02:47aEQUINOR : Fluxys and Equinor launch solution for large-scale decarbonisation in North-West..
PU
06/28Equinor CEO Notes Surge in Oil Cargoes to Europe from Johan Sverdrup
MT
06/28European ADRs Nudge Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
06/28Norway helping plug Europe oil gap as Russian barrels head east
RE
06/28MIT - Making hydrogen power a reality
AQ
06/28MASSACHUSETTS INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOG : Making hydrogen power a reality
AQ
06/28Petrofac trades in line with estimates as energy prices surge
RE
06/28SSE, Equinor to Buy 1.2GW Saltend Gas-Fired Power Station in GBP341 Million Deal
DJ
06/28Equinor, SSE To Acquire Triton Power For $419 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 134 B - -
Net income 2022 18 057 M - -
Net cash 2022 15 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,17x
Yield 2022 4,32%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 35,28 $
Average target price 34,90 $
Spread / Average Target -1,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA46.99%113 028
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY19.37%2 206 354
SHELL PLC34.67%189 141
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED7.49%139 126
TOTALENERGIES SE13.49%133 803
PJSC GAZPROM-13.42%129 727