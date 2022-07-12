Log in
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:39 2022-07-12 am EDT
339.25 NOK   -0.06%
08:24aEQUINOR : Gas leaks on Sleipner field stopped – parts of the field are shut down
PU
08:15aNorway's Equinor Reports Two Gas Leaks in One Day at Sleipner Gas Field
MT
07:30aEquinor Buys East Point Energy For Undisclosed Sum
MT
Equinor : Gas leaks on Sleipner field stopped – parts of the field are shut down

07/12/2022 | 08:24am EDT
A gas leak in a contained area related to a turbine on Sleipner A was reported in the morning of 11 July. The incident was quickly clarified.

During the process of resuming production and depressurisation, an additional gas leak occurred on the Sleipner R riser platform late Monday night.

Personnel on board mustered according to procedure in both situations, but they were demobilised shortly afterwards. No personnel were injured in any of the incidents.

Work is ongoing to safely resume normal operation.

The authorities have been notified and the incidents will be further investigated to find the causal relation.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 12:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 137 B - -
Net income 2022 19 434 M - -
Net cash 2022 17 824 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,41x
Yield 2022 4,63%
Capitalization 107 B 107 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 33,37 $
Average target price 34,60 $
Spread / Average Target 3,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA43.90%106 798
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY16.61%2 222 927
SHELL PLC25.11%177 323
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.02%133 145
TOTALENERGIES SE9.61%125 990
PJSC GAZPROM-42.32%74 760