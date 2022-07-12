Equinor : Gas leaks on Sleipner field stopped – parts of the field are shut down

A gas leak in a contained area related to a turbine on Sleipner A was reported in the morning of 11 July. The incident was quickly clarified.

During the process of resuming production and depressurisation, an additional gas leak occurred on the Sleipner R riser platform late Monday night.

Personnel on board mustered according to procedure in both situations, but they were demobilised shortly afterwards. No personnel were injured in any of the incidents.

Work is ongoing to safely resume normal operation.

The authorities have been notified and the incidents will be further investigated to find the causal relation.