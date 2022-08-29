Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:29 2022-08-26 am EDT
406.15 NOK   +1.25%
01:29aNorway's Northern Lights to store Yara's Dutch CO2 emissions
RE
01:21aEQUINOR : Important step to decarbonise Europe
PU
01:05aNorway's Northern Lights in Dutch CO2 storage deal with Yara
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : Important step to decarbonise Europe

08/29/2022 | 01:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Northern Lights, a JV owned by Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, signs the world's first commercial agreement on cross border CO2 transportation and storage with Yara. This is an important step for the development of large-scale decarbonisation of heavy industries to help meet climate ambitions.

Yara and Northern Lights have agreed on the main commercial terms to transport CO2 captured from Yara Sluiskil, an ammonia and fertiliser plant in the Netherlands, and permanently store it under the seabed off the coast of Norway.

"This is a major milestone for the development of carbon capture, transport and storage. With the first commercial agreement for transportation and storage of CO2, we open a value chain that is critical for the world to reach net zero by 2050. Together with our partners, we are building infrastructure to decarbonise industry and energy, securing industrial activity and jobs in a low carbon future," says Anders Opedal, CEO and president of Equinor.

From early 2025, 800,000 tonnes of CO2 will be captured, compressed and liquefied in the Netherlands, and then transported by ship to the terminal for storages at 2,600 metres under the seabed on the Norwegian continental shelf.

There is significant storage capacity on the Norwegian continental shelf, where Equinor and partners have decades of experience from CO2 capture and storage at the Sleipner and Snøhvit fields. Large-scale CO2 capture from industries and storage of CO2 safely under the seabed, will enable the decarbonisation of hard to abate existing industries, that emits CO2 as part of their processes.

"With this commercial agreement, we are passing a major milestone in the development of a value chain for carbon capture, transport and storage. We experience an increased demand for this service, particularly from large industrial clusters on the European continent. Capture, transport and storage of CO2 is also a prerequisite to produce blue hydrogen and ammonia. These products can eliminate emissions in several energy sectors and act as low carbon feedstock in many industries, says Irene Rummelhoff, executive vice president for Marketing, midstream and processing in Equinor.

With the volumes from Yara, phase 1 has reached full capacity and Northern Light JV is now working to mature phase 2 for final investment decision increasing the total capacity to 5-6 million tonnes CO2 per year.

Equinor will continue to work together with the Government and partners to develop the Norwegian continental shelf further as an important energy hub for the future, building on the advantages and experience from decades of hydrocarbon exploration and production on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Press conference:

  • The announcement will take place at the ONS press center at 09:00 (CEST) by the CEO's from Northern Lights, Equinor, Shell, Total and Yara. It will also be streamed: https://vimeo.com/event/2380537

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 05:20:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUINOR ASA
01:29aNorway's Northern Lights to store Yara's Dutch CO2 emissions
RE
01:21aEQUINOR : Important step to decarbonise Europe
PU
01:05aNorway's Northern Lights in Dutch CO2 storage deal with Yara
RE
01:05aEQUINOR : With yara volumes, northern lights ccs phase 1 will rea…
RE
08/28Equinor Mulls Sale of $500 Million Stake in Statfjord Field in North Sea
MT
08/28Norway's Equinor eyes sale of stake in Statfjord field, presentation shows
RE
08/26EQUINOR ASA : Notifiable trading
GL
08/26EQUINOR ASA : Notifiable trading
AQ
08/26Companies sell their businesses in Russia
RE
08/26EQUINOR : The crude oil assay for Troll Blend has been updated
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 158 B - -
Net income 2022 21 531 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,25x
Yield 2022 5,26%
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 41,81 $
Average target price 37,49 $
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA72.17%133 525
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY18.91%2 303 276
SHELL PLC43.91%200 099
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED8.65%138 320
TOTALENERGIES SE20.91%137 425
PETROBRAS18.24%91 584