Equinor : Invitation to send estimates for first quarter financial results

Equinor invites analysts with coverage of the company to provide estimates for the first quarter adjusted results.

Equinor publishes first quarter 2023 financial results on 4 May.

Every quarter ahead of the earnings announcement, Equinor collects earnings and production estimates from the equity analysts covering the company. These numbers become a proxy for what the market expects in terms of Equinor's results and are published as "consensus" a week prior to the actual release.

The invitation to send estimates contains information on some relevant factors for Equinor's quarterly results as well as other information. Some of these items are preliminary.

The invitation is published on the investor pages at Equinor.com.