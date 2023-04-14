Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:28:29 2023-04-13 am EDT
306.55 NOK   -0.95%
02:06aEquinor : Invitation to send estimates for first quarter financial results
PU
04/13Norwegian Parliament to Debate Halting Electrification of Equinor's LNG Plant
MT
04/11Equinor : Equinor driven by a high yield with a $17bn payout in FY23
Alphavalue
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : Invitation to send estimates for first quarter financial results

04/14/2023 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Equinor invites analysts with coverage of the company to provide estimates for the first quarter adjusted results.

Equinor publishes first quarter 2023 financial results on 4 May.

Every quarter ahead of the earnings announcement, Equinor collects earnings and production estimates from the equity analysts covering the company. These numbers become a proxy for what the market expects in terms of Equinor's results and are published as "consensus" a week prior to the actual release.

The invitation to send estimates contains information on some relevant factors for Equinor's quarterly results as well as other information. Some of these items are preliminary.

The invitation is published on the investor pages at Equinor.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 06:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EQUINOR ASA
02:06aEquinor : Invitation to send estimates for first quarter financial results
PU
04/13Norwegian Parliament to Debate Halting Electrification of Equinor's LNG Plant
MT
04/11Equinor : Equinor driven by a high yield with a $17bn payout in FY23
Alphavalue
04/11Equinor Unit Extends Contract for DOF Vessel
MT
04/06Analysis-Europe facing costly winter without enough long-term LNG deals
RE
04/06Energy transition in action at German port of Wilhelmshaven
RE
04/06EnQuest PLC (LSE:ENQ) acquired remaining stake in Bressay oil field fro..
CI
04/04Global markets live: Warner, Givaudan, Apple, Tesla, AMC...
MS
04/04Financial, Pharma Stocks Lift European Equities in Tuesday Trading
MT
04/04VNG Eyes Baltic Sea Port as Key Site for Green Gas Production, Imports
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 132 B - -
Net income 2023 14 051 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,38x
Yield 2023 11,4%
Capitalization 92 380 M 92 380 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 21 936
Free-Float 30,9%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 29,73 $
Average target price 34,11 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-12.86%92 380
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.34%1 917 154
SHELL PLC5.27%208 846
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED39.50%174 240
TOTALENERGIES SE-0.72%157 062
PETROBRAS5.51%73 134
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer