Equinor : Iranian condensate to help PDVSA boost crude output at key projects, official says

CARACAS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Venezuelan state-run oil
company PDVSA will use a cargo of Iranian condensate that
arrived in the country last week to boost output at three key
extra-heavy crude projects in its largest oil region, a senior
company official told Reuters.
The deal between PDVSA and the National Iranian Oil Company
(NIOC) to swap Venezuelan crude for Iranian condensate, reported
exclusively by Reuters https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-under-us-sanctions-iran-venezuela-strike-oil-export-deal-sources-2021-09-25,
comes as diluent shortages impede PDVSA's ability to mix the
tar-like crudes from the Orinoco oil belt for transportation and
export.
Wills Rangel, a PDVSA board member and a union leader, said
in a late Wednesday interview that the condensate would help
boost crude output at oilfields associated with the Petrocedeno,
Petropiar and Petrolera Sinovensa projects, three of the
company's largest.
"There are many inactive wells due to a lack of diluents,"
Rangel said in an interview at his office in capital Caracas.
"We will reactivate production."
The diluent shortage is the latest obstacle to beset the
OPEC nation's oil industry, which has seen production collapse
due to years of underinvestment. More recently, U.S. sanctions
have cut the company off from key trade partners, including
former suppliers of diluents.
The Iran-flagged tanker Dino I, which brought 2.1
million-barrel cargo of condensate, began discharging its first
parcel https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/iranian-condensate-cargo-begins-discharging-venezuela-sources-2021-09-27this
week for Sinovensa, according to a PDVSA schedule seen by
Reuters.
Petropiar and Sinovensa are joint ventures between PDVSA and
Chevron Corp and China National Petroleum
Corp, respectively. PDVSA is now the sole shareholder
of Petrocedeno after its former partners, TotalEnergies SE
and Equinor ASA, exited the project https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/equinor-total-exit-venezuela-onshore-oil-project-2021-07-29/#:~:text=Total
's%20chief%20executive%20cited%20the,the%20crude%20into%20export
able%20grades in July.
Rangel estimated Venezuela's total crude production at
750,000 barrels per day (bpd), higher than the 641,000 bpd the
country told OPEC it averaged in August. Venezuelan officials
say they aim to boost output to 1 million bpd by year end.
(Reporting by Deisy Buitrago in Caracas
Additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston
Writing by Luc Cohen
Editing by Marguerita Choy)