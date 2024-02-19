Equinor: LNG supply agreement with Deepak Fertilizers

Equinor announces that it has signed a 15-year agreement with Indian fertilizer and petrochemicals company Deepak Fertilizers for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG), with deliveries starting in 2026.



Equinor's growing global LNG portfolio is based on LNG from the Equinor-operated LNG plant in Hammerfest, Norway, and LNG supply mainly from the USA.



This portfolio will form the supply base for Deepak, which will use the gas primarily as a feedstock for ammonia production at its new fertilizer and petrochemicals plant.



The agreement covers an annual supply of around 0.65 million tonnes (approx. 9 TWh) of LNG for 15 years from 2026.





