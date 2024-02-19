Equinor: LNG supply agreement with Deepak Fertilizers
Equinor's growing global LNG portfolio is based on LNG from the Equinor-operated LNG plant in Hammerfest, Norway, and LNG supply mainly from the USA.
This portfolio will form the supply base for Deepak, which will use the gas primarily as a feedstock for ammonia production at its new fertilizer and petrochemicals plant.
The agreement covers an annual supply of around 0.65 million tonnes (approx. 9 TWh) of LNG for 15 years from 2026.
