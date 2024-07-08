Equinor: Lavrans field starts production
This is the first phase of the Kristin South project.
Subsea equipment has been installed and connected to the Kristin platform, which is now processing oil and gas from the first well of the Lavrans field. The gas will be exported via the pipeline system to the European market, while the oil will be transported to market by ship via the storage vessel Åsgard C.
Four additional wells are planned as part of the first phase of the Kristin South project, three on the Lavrans field and one in the Q segment of the Kristin field.
Expected production from the first phase of the Kristin South project is PDO estimated at 6.2 GSm3 of gas and 1.9 MSm3 of oil (a total of 58.2 million barrels of oil equivalent).
