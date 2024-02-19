Equinor: Mongstad power plant resumes operations

February 19, 2024 at 04:36 am EST Share

Equinor has announced the resumption of electricity production at its Mongstad power plant in Norway. Operations were interrupted on February 15 following a fire.



Equinor has mobilized the skills and capacities required to improve the situation. Early on Sunday, February 18, the power supply was restored and work to normalize the plant is underway.



The company states that it is still too early to say anything about the cause of the incident, and Equinor will investigate the incident.







Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.