Equinor: Mongstad power plant resumes operations
Equinor has mobilized the skills and capacities required to improve the situation. Early on Sunday, February 18, the power supply was restored and work to normalize the plant is underway.
The company states that it is still too early to say anything about the cause of the incident, and Equinor will investigate the incident.
