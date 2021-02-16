Log in
EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/15 10:27:33 am
155.1 NOK   +2.72%
Equinor : No strike on Mongstad

02/16/2021 | 12:13am EST
Mongstad (Photo Espen Rønnevik / Roar Lindefjeld)
The employer organisation Norwegian Oil and Gas Association and the trade union SAFE, managed to find a solution in their mediation.

This means there will be no strike at Mongstad terminal. For further details see the  Norwegian Oil and Gas Association news page

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 05:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
