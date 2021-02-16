Equinor : No strike on Mongstad

Mongstad (Photo Espen Rønnevik / Roar Lindefjeld)
The employer organisation Norwegian Oil and Gas Association and the trade union SAFE, managed to find a solution in their mediation.
This means there will be no strike at Mongstad terminal. For further details see the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association news page
