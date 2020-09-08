Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/08 10:20:00 am
134.625 NOK   -3.53%
01:48pNorway oil firms, unions call on mediator to avert strike
RE
01:40pEQUINOR : Noble Lloyd Noble to drill at Valemon
PU
07:05aEQUINOR : drilling new wells on the Martin Linge field
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : Noble Lloyd Noble to drill at Valemon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 01:40pm EDT
The Noble Lloyd Noble drilling rig. (Photo: Jamie Baikie / Equinor ASA)
Noble Drilling Norway AS has been awarded a contract for drilling three wells at the Valemon field from the summer of 2021, applying the Noble Lloyd Noble drilling rig.

The contract includes an option for drilling one extra well at the Valemon field, and 11 wells that are not included in the same licence. The rig contractor also received a master frame agreement with Equinor.

The total value of the day rates for the fixed part of the contract is estimated at around USD 51 million. Additional cost includes integrated services such as managed pressure drilling, treatment of cuttings and wastewater as well as running casing and tubing, further, rig modifications, mobilization and demobilization.

Peggy Krantz-Underland (left), Equinor's chief procurement officer, and Erik G. Kirkemo, senior vice president of drilling & well operations.

'We are very pleased with the job this rig has done for us at the Mariner field off the coast of Scotland, in particular the safety culture,' says Erik G. Kirkemo, senior vice president of drilling & well operations. 'With strong on-board leadership they have embedded best practice for safety and have not had any incidents so far in 2020. Through good planning and collaboration, they have achieved strong operational results close to what we define as a perfect well. We look forward to continuing the collaboration on the Norwegian continental shelf as well.'

Being the world's tallest jack-up rig, Noble Lloyd Noble can stand on the seabed in up to 150 metres of water under tough weather conditions. The Valemon drilling campaign is estimated to take around 230 days.

'Equinor is exploring new ways of working with suppliers to increase efficiency and create value together. Long-term collaboration with suppliers who deliver on our expectations is an important element in that respect. This way we reward safe and efficient deliveries and keep building on experience and improvement results achieved in past projects,' says Peggy Krantz-Underland, Equinor's chief procurement officer.

The contract is subject to the rig receiving an Acknowledgement of Compliance from the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway.

The partners of the Valemon licence are Equinor (66.78%, operator), Petoro (30%) and Shell (3.22%).

Related pages and downloads

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 17:39:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EQUINOR ASA
01:48pNorway oil firms, unions call on mediator to avert strike
RE
01:40pEQUINOR : Noble Lloyd Noble to drill at Valemon
PU
07:05aEQUINOR : drilling new wells on the Martin Linge field
PU
09/03EQUINOR ASA : - Contract award for the Snohvit Future project
AQ
09/02EQUINOR : Emerson Updates Reservoir Modelling Software with New Method for Integ..
AQ
09/02RATOS : Aibel awarded major Equinor contract in Hammerfest, Norway
AQ
09/02EQUINOR : Contract award for the Snøhvit Future project
PU
09/01WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Big Oil's patchy deals record casts shadow over gre..
RE
08/28EQUINOR : completes world's first logistics operation with a drone to an offshor..
AQ
08/27As Laura exits, U.S. energy firms tally damage, plan restarts
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 660 M - -
Net income 2020 -347 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -159x
Yield 2020 3,79%
Capitalization 50 829 M 50 886 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 15,61 $
Spread / Highest target 49,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-20.48%50 886
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.42%1 904 991
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-52.33%111 514
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-34.78%108 377
TOTAL SE-31.76%104 337
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-24.06%56 988
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group