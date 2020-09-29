Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/29 08:35:58 am
136 NOK   -1.77%
08:10aEQUINOR : Norway regulator to investigate Equinor LNG plant fire
RE
05:23aEquinor Makes Oil & Gas Discovery in North Sea
DJ
02:40aEQUINOR : Oil and gas discovery close to North Sea Fram field
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : Norway regulator to investigate Equinor LNG plant fire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 08:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag flutters next to the company's headqurters in Stavanger

Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) has launched an investigation into Monday's fire at Equinor's liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in northern Norway, the agency said on Tuesday.

"No reports have been received of injuries to personnel," the PSA said.

The fire in one of the plant's electricity-producing turbines was first reported at 1541 central European time (1341 GMT) and was finally confirmed to have been extinguished some six hours later, according to the regulator.

"The PSA takes a serious view of this incident," the agency said. "The main objective of this investigation is to identify the causes of the incident and possible lessons to be learnt, and to share this information with the industry."

Equinor said it was too early to tell how long the production outage at the Melkoeya LNG plant would last.

Europe's only large-scale LNG plant, near the Arctic town of Hammerfest, can process 18 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day, which is piped in from the offshore Snoehvit field some 160 kilometres (100 miles) away in the Barents Sea.

The Melkoeya plant had suffered an outage on Sept. 11 and was only restarted in the early hours of Monday, hours before the fire started.

An attempt to restart the plant was aborted on Sept. 13 due to a gas leak, Equinor said at the time.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA -1.84% 135.95 Delayed Quote.-21.11%
TOTAL SE -0.66% 28.625 Real-time Quote.-41.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EQUINOR ASA
08:10aEQUINOR : Norway regulator to investigate Equinor LNG plant fire
RE
05:23aEquinor Makes Oil & Gas Discovery in North Sea
DJ
02:40aEQUINOR : Oil and gas discovery close to North Sea Fram field
PU
09/28EQUINOR : Fire at Melkøya
PU
09/28EQUINOR ASA : - The Breidablikk field ready for development
AQ
09/28AKER : Awarded Subsea Contract for Breidablikk
AQ
09/28EQUINOR : shuts Melkoeya LNG plant amid fire, says no one injured
RE
09/28Equinor plans $2 billion Breidablikk oilfield development
RE
09/28EQUINOR : The Breidablikk field ready for development
PU
09/25Canadian government to spend C$320 million aiding offshore oil industry
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 662 M - -
Net income 2020 -356 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -145x
Yield 2020 3,90%
Capitalization 47 592 M 47 500 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 17,01 $
Last Close Price 14,62 $
Spread / Highest target 54,8%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-21.11%47 500
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.69%1 947 879
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-39.39%103 921
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-57.10%99 767
TOTAL SE-41.46%88 236
GAZPROM-32.88%51 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group