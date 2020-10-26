Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Equinor : Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant fire repairs could take a year -Equinor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 03:26am EDT

* Fire shut plant on Sept. 28

* Plant was supposed to reopen Jan. 1

* Will now reopen in Oct. 2021

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Equinor's Melkoeya liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Norway could remain closed until October 2021 as extensive repairs are carried out following a fire last month, the company said on Monday.

The plant, also known as Hammerfest LNG, had previously been scheduled to reopen on Jan. 1.

The fire on Sept. 28 in one of the plant's electricity-generating turbines was extinguished after about six hours, Norway's Petroleum Safety Authority said at the time.

"In addition to damage caused by the fire on the air intake on one of the plant's five power turbines, large amounts of sea water from the extinguishing have damaged other auxiliary systems such as electrical equipment and cables in the plant," Equinor said in a statement.

"It is the scope of work of these consequential damages that are considered the most extensive and the duration of the shutdown will depend on the delivery time of necessary equipment," Equinor said.

Progress will also be affected by restrictions related to the pandemic, the company added.

Norwegian police and the country's Petroleum Safety Authority are both investigating the fire, with Equinor also conducting its own study.

Europe's only large-scale LNG plant is located outside the Arctic town of Hammerfest and can process 18 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day. The gas is piped in from the offshore Snoehvit field some 160 km (100 miles) away in the Barents Sea.

After cooling the gas until it turns to liquid, it is shipped in tankers to energy markets in Europe and Asia.

Unlike other Norwegian gas fields, which export their hydrocarbons to Europe via pipelines, Snoehvit is only linked to the LNG plant and thus unable to produce while the plant is offline.

Snoehvit is owned by Equinor, Total, Neptune Energy, Wintershall Dea and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro. (Editing by Gwladys Fouche and Jason Neely)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EQUINOR ASA 1.66% 131.65 Delayed Quote.-24.99%
TOTAL SE -2.65% 27.36 Real-time Quote.-42.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EQUINOR ASA
03:59aEquinor's Hammerfest LNG Plant Closed for Up to a Year After Fire
DJ
03:58aBP, Shell, ENI Among Companies Partnering to Develop North Sea CO2 Storage In..
DJ
03:26aEQUINOR : Norway's Hammerfest LNG plant fire repairs could take a year -Equinor
RE
03:18aEQUINOR : Norway LNG plant to stay shut for up to a year after fire, Equinor say..
RE
03:10aEQUINOR : Long-term outage for Hammerfest LNG
PU
10/23EQUINOR ASA : - Change of CFO at Equinor
AQ
10/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, Mattel, Nordea
10/23Equinor's Chief Financial Officer Bacher steps down
RE
10/23EQUINOR : Appoints Svein Skeie as Chief Financial Officer
DJ
10/23EQUINOR : Chief Financial Officer Bacher steps down
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 44 456 M - -
Net income 2020 -232 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 930 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -212x
Yield 2020 3,68%
Capitalization 46 488 M 46 300 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,47x
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 30,3%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 16,97 $
Last Close Price 14,28 $
Spread / Highest target 58,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-24.99%46 300
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-2.13%1 881 513
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-41.18%106 028
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-58.46%97 819
TOTAL SE-42.93%87 375
GAZPROM-35.78%51 064
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group