Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:43 2022-11-18 am EST
346.60 NOK   -0.84%
08:29aEquinor : Notice Of Trade - Form 6-K
PU
06:32aAker Solutions Secures Extension to Maintenance, Modification Services Contract from Equinor
MT
06:17aEquinor ASA Sets Ordinary Dividend of $0.20 a Share, Extraordinary Dividend of $0.50 a Share for Second Quarter
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : Notice Of Trade - Form 6-K

11/18/2022 | 08:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This Report on Form 6-K contains a press release issued by Equinor ASA on November 18, 2022, entitled "Notifiable trading".

Notifiable trading

Allocation of shares to certain primary insiders and their close associates in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) under Equinor's share saving plan and long-term incentive programme.

Certain primary insiders, and their close associates, participating in Equinor's share saving plan, have on 18 November 2022 been allocated shares.

Further, certain primary insiders participating in Equinor's long term incentive programme, have on 18 November 2022 been allocated shares in connection with the company's long-term incentive programme. The long-term incentive programme is a fixed, monetary compensation calculated as a portion of the participant's base salary; ranging from 20-30 per cent depending on the individual's position. The net annual amount is invested in Equinor shares. The shares are subject to a three-year lock-in period.

Details on individual allocation of shares to the primary insiders and their close associates are set forth in the attached overview.

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Regulation, cf. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 13:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUINOR ASA
08:29aEquinor : Notice Of Trade - Form 6-K
PU
06:32aAker Solutions Secures Extension to Maintenance, Modification Services Contract from Eq..
MT
06:17aEquinor ASA Sets Ordinary Dividend of $0.20 a Share, Extraordinary Dividend of $0.50 a ..
MT
06:01aAker Solutions Secures Continuity as Maintenance and Modifications Contractor on Johan ..
AQ
02:01aEquinor Asa : Notifiable trading
GL
02:00aEquinor Asa : Notifiable trading
AQ
01:51aEquinor Asa : Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for second quarter 2022
GL
01:50aEquinor Asa : Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for second quarter 2022
AQ
11/17Equinor : Stock Market Announcement - Form 6-K
PU
11/17Equinor Asa : Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 158 B - -
Net income 2022 24 187 M - -
Net cash 2022 16 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,31x
Yield 2022 7,28%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 34,35 $
Average target price 38,22 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA48.18%109 157
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY3.55%1 971 672
SHELL PLC45.79%197 130
TOTALENERGIES SE28.68%150 117
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-2.59%123 154
GAZPROM-42.32%77 253