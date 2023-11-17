UNITED STATES

November 17, 2023

Commission File Number 1-15200

Equinor ASA

(Translation of registrant's name into English)

FORUSBEEN 50, N-4035, STAVANGER, NORWAY

(Address of principal executive offices )

This Report on Form 6-K contains a press release issued by Equinor ASA on November 17, 2023, entitled "Notifiable trading".

Allocation of shares to certain primary insiders and their close associates in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) under Equinor's share saving plan.

Certain primary insiders, and their close associates, participating in Equinor's share saving plan, have on 17 November 2023 been allocated shares.

Details on individual allocation of shares to the primary insiders and their close associates are set forth in the attached overview.

This information is subject to disclosure obligations pursuant to the EU Market Regulation, cf. section 3-1 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.