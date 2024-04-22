Participation

The annual general meeting will be held at the Equinor Business Center for those attending in person and via Lumi AGM for those attending digitally.

Voting will only be possible electronically via Lumi AGM both for shareholders attending in person and attending digitally. Shareholders may cast votes in advance pursuant to Section 9 of the Articles of Association. To vote during the meeting the shareholder must bring a smartphone or tablet to administrate voting. Shareholders will upon arrival receive further practical guiding.

With reference to Section 5-2 in the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act, only those who are shareholders in the company five business days prior to the general meeting, i.e. on 6 May 2024 (Record Date), are entitled to attend and vote at the general meeting. A shareholder who wishes to attend and vote at the general meeting must be registered in the VPS register at the Record Date or, alternatively, report and show evidence of its share acquisition as per the Record Date. Therefore, if shares are purchased after 6 May 2024, it will not be allowed to attend and vote for such shares at the annual general meeting 14 May 2024.

If shares are held through a nominee in the VPS register, including American Depositary Shares (ADS) held through ADR depositary, this notice will be sent to the nominee who shall pass the notice on to shareholders for which they hold shares, cf. Sections 4-10 and 1-8 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act, as well as regulation on intermediaries covered by the Central Securities Act Section 4-5 and related implementing regulations. Shareholders must communicate with their nominees, who are responsible for conveying votes, proxies or enrollment. If the shareholder wishes to participate at the general meeting, the nominee must notify the company within two business days prior to the date of the general meeting, i.e.

10 May 2024 12:00 CEST, cf. Section 5-3 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act. It is not a requirement to re-register shares in a separate VPS account in the shareholder's own name in order to attend and vote at the general meeting.

Shareholders wishing to attend the annual general meeting, either in person or by proxy, should register by 10 May 2024 at 12:00 CEST. Registration may be sent electronically via www.equinor.com/agmor through VPS Investor Services. The registration form may also be sent by e-mail to genf@dnb.noor by post to DNB Bank ASA, Verdipapirservice, P.O. Box 1600 Sentrum, 0021 Oslo. The registration form has been distributed to the shareholders as an appendix to the notice. Valid ID (passport, ID-license or driver license) must be presented when attending in person.

Please note that there will only be served light refreshments at the annual general meeting.

Digital participation will be possible via Lumi AGM on https://dnb.lumiagm.com/147243621. Meeting-ID for Equinor ASA will be: 147-243-621. By digital participation via Lumi AGM shareholders may cast votes on each agenda item, submit questions from smartphone, tablet or pc as well as follow the live webcast which includes simultaneous translation into English. No pre-registration is needed for digital attendance, but shareholders must be logged on before the meeting starts. We therefore encourage shareholders to log on in due time. It will be possible to log on one hour before the annual general meeting starts. Secure identification of shareholders is done by using pin-code and reference number on the attached form or as found on the shareholders account in VPS Investor Services.

More information and guidance regarding digital participation and voting via Lumi AGM is available on www.equinor.com/agm.

Shareholders may also follow the annual general meeting via webcast at www.equinor.com/agm, without logging on. The webcast will simultaneously be translated into English.