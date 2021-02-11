Equinor : Partial electrification of Sleipner approved

The Sleipner field centre in the North Sea. (Photo: Øyvind Gravås and Bo B. Randulff)

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has approved a revised plan for development and operation (PDO) for partial electrification of the Sleipner field centre. The field centre will be tied to the Utsira High area solution, and Sleipner is expected to cut emissions by more than 150,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year.

'Partial electrification of the Sleipner field centre will contribute to major cuts in emissions from our activities and provide significant assignments for the supplier industry in a demanding time. As the authorities have approved the PDO, we can keep developing the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) towards the goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050,' says Arne Sigve Nylund, executive vice president for Technology, Projects and Drilling in Equinor. In June, Equinor and its partners Vår Energi, LOTOS and KUFPEC submitted a revised plan for development and operation (PDO) to the authorities. The investments are in the size of NOK 850 million. Sleipner is scheduled to be tied in to the Utsira High area solution by the end of 2022. 'Sleipner is an important field on the NCS contributing enormous value to Norwegian society. The partners have focused on being in the forefront of technology development and innovation to carry out for example carbon capture, injection and storage at the field. The decision to partly electrify the field helps the partners in their effort of further developing the field,' says Kjetil Hove, executive vice president for Development and Production Norway in Equinor.

Arne Sigve Nylund (left), executive vice president for Technology, Projects and Drilling in Equinor, and Kjetil Hove, executive vice president for Development and Production Norway in Equinor.

The Sleipner field centre solution involves laying a power cable from Sleipner to the Gina Krog platform, which will be tied to the power from shore Utsira High area solution. The Utsira High area solution was originally planned for the four fields: Johan Sverdrup, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen and Gina Krog. The Sleipner field centre and the Gudrun, Gina Krog, Utgard, Gungne and Sigyn tie-in fields will now receive power from shore through the area solution. In June, Aibel was awarded the EPCIC contract (engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning) for Sleipner modifications. The contract for production and laying of cables was awarded to the NKT cable supplier. Worth around NOK 400 million, the EPCIC contract will require approximately 170 man-years distributed on two years at Aibel's offices in Stavanger and at their yard in Haugesund. Purchase of equipment from sub-suppliers is expected to be in the size of NOK 150 million. Sleipner licence partners: Equinor Energy AS (operatør) 59,6%, Vår Energi AS 15,4%, LOTOS Exploration and Production Norge AS 15,0%, KUFPEC Norway AS 10,0%.

Illustration: Power from shore to the Utsira High and the Sleipner field centre.

Electrification Emission reductions from the Utsira High area solution are estimated at around 1.15 million tonnes of CO 2 per year.

per year. Sleipner is expected to cut emissions by more than 150,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year, corresponding to annual emissions from 75,000 private cars.

per year, corresponding to annual emissions from 75,000 private cars. Sleipner's yearly NOx reduction is expected to be around 700 tonnes.

The Business Sector's NO x Fund will provide up to NOK 430 million to realize partial electrification of the Sleipner field centre and the tie-in fields.

Fund will provide up to NOK 430 million to realize partial electrification of the Sleipner field centre and the tie-in fields. The Utsira High area solution originally comprises the Johan Sverdrup, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen and Gina Krog. Sleipner field center with the tie-in fields - Gudrun, Gina Krog, Utgard, Gungne, Sigyn - will receive power from the area solution. Sleipner: The Sleipner fields are one of the two major gas producers in the North Sea, and a hub for transporting gas to Europe and to the Kårstø processing plant. The area includes the Sleipner East, Gungne and Sleipner West gas and condensate fields. Sleipner West came on stream in 1996.