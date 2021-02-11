Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : Partial electrification of Sleipner approved

02/11/2021 | 05:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Sleipner field centre in the North Sea. (Photo: Øyvind Gravås and Bo B. Randulff)
The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has approved a revised plan for development and operation (PDO) for partial electrification of the Sleipner field centre. The field centre will be tied to the Utsira High area solution, and Sleipner is expected to cut emissions by more than 150,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year.

'Partial electrification of the Sleipner field centre will contribute to major cuts in emissions from our activities and provide significant assignments for the supplier industry in a demanding time. As the authorities have approved the PDO, we can keep developing the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) towards the goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2050,' says Arne Sigve Nylund, executive vice president for Technology, Projects and Drilling in Equinor.

In June, Equinor and its partners Vår Energi, LOTOS and KUFPEC submitted a revised plan for development and operation (PDO) to the authorities. The investments are in the size of NOK 850 million. Sleipner is scheduled to be tied in to the Utsira High area solution by the end of 2022.

'Sleipner is an important field on the NCS contributing enormous value to Norwegian society. The partners have focused on being in the forefront of technology development and innovation to carry out for example carbon capture, injection and storage at the field. The decision to partly electrify the field helps the partners in their effort of further developing the field,' says Kjetil Hove, executive vice president for Development and Production Norway in Equinor.

Arne Sigve Nylund (left), executive vice president for Technology, Projects and Drilling in Equinor, and Kjetil Hove, executive vice president for Development and Production Norway in Equinor.

The Sleipner field centre solution involves laying a power cable from Sleipner to the Gina Krog platform, which will be tied to the power from shore Utsira High area solution.

The Utsira High area solution was originally planned for the four fields: Johan Sverdrup, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen and Gina Krog. The Sleipner field centre and the Gudrun, Gina Krog, Utgard, Gungne and Sigyn tie-in fields will now receive power from shore through the area solution.

In June, Aibel was awarded the EPCIC contract (engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning) for Sleipner modifications. The contract for production and laying of cables was awarded to the NKT cable supplier.

Worth around NOK 400 million, the EPCIC contract will require approximately 170 man-years distributed on two years at Aibel's offices in Stavanger and at their yard in Haugesund. Purchase of equipment from sub-suppliers is expected to be in the size of NOK 150 million.

Sleipner licence partners: Equinor Energy AS (operatør) 59,6%, Vår Energi AS 15,4%, LOTOS Exploration and Production Norge AS 15,0%, KUFPEC Norway AS 10,0%.

Related pages and downloads
Illustration: Power from shore to the Utsira High and the Sleipner field centre.
Electrification
  • Emission reductions from the Utsira High area solution are estimated at around 1.15 million tonnes of CO2 per year.
  • Sleipner is expected to cut emissions by more than 150,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, corresponding to annual emissions from 75,000 private cars.
  • Sleipner's yearly NOx reduction is expected to be around 700 tonnes.
  • The Business Sector's NOx Fund will provide up to NOK 430 million to realize partial electrification of the Sleipner field centre and the tie-in fields.
  • The Utsira High area solution originally comprises the Johan Sverdrup, Edvard Grieg, Ivar Aasen and Gina Krog. Sleipner field center with the tie-in fields - Gudrun, Gina Krog, Utgard, Gungne, Sigyn - will receive power from the area solution.
Sleipner:
  • The Sleipner fields are one of the two major gas producers in the North Sea, and a hub for transporting gas to Europe and to the Kårstø processing plant. The area includes the Sleipner East, Gungne and Sleipner West gas and condensate fields. Sleipner West came on stream in 1996.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 10:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUINOR ASA
02/11EQUINOR ASA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/10EQUINOR : Partial electrification of Sleipner approved
PU
02/10Troll, Sverdrup oil exports at risk if workers strike next week - Norway unio..
RE
02/10Norway union says potential Feb 16 strike could affect Troll, Sverdrup oil
RE
02/10EQUINOR : Ex dividend
PU
02/10Talos, Enauta consortium places bid for Petrobras Albacora fields, sources sa..
RE
02/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Cisco, Lyft, Twitter
02/10SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Climb Premarket Wednesday
MT
02/10Equinor Earnings Weighed by Impairments, Writedowns -- Earnings Review
DJ
02/10EQUINOR ASA : - Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 202..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 959 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 717 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,3x
Yield 2020 2,67%
Capitalization 59 254 M 59 363 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,26 $
Last Close Price 18,21 $
Spread / Highest target 48,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Skeie Chief Financial Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Bjørn Tore Godal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA6.31%59 363
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.57%1 835 865
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.90%144 827
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.67%112 005
TOTAL SE-1.57%110 817
GAZPROM4.79%71 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ