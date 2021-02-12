Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/12 10:29:53 am
151 NOK   -1.47%
10:49aNorway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says
RE
10:40aNorway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says
RE
10:32aEQUINOR : Possible strike could affect NCS fields
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : Possible strike could affect NCS fields

02/12/2021 | 04:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Johan Sverdrup (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)
Mediation will take place on Monday 15 February between the union SAFE and Norwegian Oil and Gas Association. This can potentially lead to a strike which could affect activity at the terminal at Mongstad.

The tariff agreement in scope for mediation is the Oil Agreement - Oljeoverenskomsten 224. The agreement is between YS/Safe, Negotia and Norwegian Oil and Gas Association/Norsk Industri.

In the event of this mediation not being successful, SAFE has announced that 12 of their members at the Mongstad terminal could be on strike from midnight 15 February.

The effect of a potential strike could reduce crude storage and harbour capacity at the terminal at Equinor Mongstad refinery, which could affect the production at several Equinor operated fields on the NCS, including Johan Sverdrup and Troll and it could be necessary to shut down production there until further notice.

A possible strike could also impact gas exports from the Troll area, and could also impact the Kvitebjørn, Visund, Byrding, Fram and Valemon fields.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 21:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EQUINOR ASA
10:49aNorway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says
RE
10:40aNorway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says
RE
10:32aEQUINOR : Possible strike could affect NCS fields
PU
03:06aEQUINOR : Norwegian Petroleum Directorate - Drilling permit for well 34/6-5 S in..
AQ
03:06aEQUINOR ASA : - Partial electrification of Sleipner approved
AQ
03:06aEQUINOR ASA : - Ex-dividend
AQ
02/11EQUINOR ASA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/10EQUINOR : Partial electrification of Sleipner approved
PU
02/10Troll, Sverdrup oil exports at risk if workers strike next week - Norway unio..
RE
02/10Norway union says potential Feb 16 strike could affect Troll, Sverdrup oil
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 959 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 717 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -22,1x
Yield 2020 2,69%
Capitalization 57 954 M 58 051 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,23 $
Last Close Price 18,08 $
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Skeie Chief Financial Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Bjørn Tore Godal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA5.73%58 922
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.29%1 841 096
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC5.21%141 332
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.25%111 917
TOTAL SE-1.87%110 442
GAZPROM4.59%71 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ