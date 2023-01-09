Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:34 2023-01-09 am EST
316.25 NOK   -1.65%
06:09aEquinor : Press release dated January 9, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
04:17aEquinor, Polenergia Award Grid Connection, Power Quality Orders for Offshore Wind Projects to Hitachi Energy
MT
02:02aEquinor Asa : Share buy-back
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : Press release dated January 9, 2023 - Form 6-K

01/09/2023 | 06:09am EST
Equinor ASA: Ex dividend 3q22

From 9 January 2023, the shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.90 (ordinary dividend of USD 0.20 and extraordinary dividend of USD 0.70).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachments

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 11:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 157 B - -
Net income 2022 24 300 M - -
Net cash 2022 14 349 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,06x
Yield 2022 7,89%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 32,10 $
Average target price 38,69 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA-8.60%101 656
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.87%1 843 105
SHELL PLC1.03%197 892
TOTALENERGIES SE0.05%154 475
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.56%127 406
GAZPROM0.00%64 315