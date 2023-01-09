Equinor : Press release dated January 9, 2023 - Form 6-K

Equinor ASA: Ex dividend 3q22

From 9 January 2023, the shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR; NYSE: EQNR) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.90 (ordinary dividend of USD 0.20 and extraordinary dividend of USD 0.70).

