Equinor : Prime Minister Erna Solberg opened the world's largest test facility for CO2 transport

Brage Vanebo (left), Erna Solberg and Morten Lillegårdsetre at the Equinor facility in Porsgrunn. (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland)

On Friday, 30 October, Prime Minister Erna Solberg opened the world's largest CO2 transport test facility at Equinor in Porsgrunn.

The test facility transports CO 2 in pipelines, both in gas and liquid form. The objective is to learn more about how CO 2 behaves during pipeline transport, which is important knowledge in order to scale up CO 2 transport and storage in the future.

'The work you do here is an important contribution to the government's strategy for carbon capture and storage,' Prime minister Erna Solberg said when she officially opened the test facility.

Equinor has transported CO 2 from the Sleipner field in the North Sea since 1996 and from the Snøhvit facility in Hammerfest since 2009, both are projects which have provided Equinor with important information about CO 2 transport. In these projects, the CO 2 is transported in gas and liquid form, respectively.