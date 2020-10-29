MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Oslo Bors > Equinor ASA EQNR NO0010096985 EQUINOR ASA (EQNR) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/29 05:07:49 am 118.85 NOK -1.53% 04:40a EQUINOR : Q3 2020 report PU 04:35a EQUINOR : Q3 2020 press release PU 04:00a Oil and gas group Equinor takes $2.9 billion hit in asset write-offs RE Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Equinor : Q3 2020 report 0 10/29/2020 | 04:40am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Third quarter 2020 Financial statements and review Third quarter 2020 review Equinor third quarter 2020 results Equinor reports adjusted earnings of USD 0.78 billion and USD 0.27 billion after tax in the third quarter of 2020. IFRS net operating income was negative USD 2.02 billion and the IFRS net income was negative USD 2.12 billion, following net impairments of USD 2.93 billion mainly due to reduced future price assumptions. Solid results from operations in a low-price environment

low-price environment On track to deliver on USD 3 billion action plan to strengthen financial resilience

Strong value creation from renewables

Net debt ratio (1) increased to 31.6%, due to net impairments and payment for government share of share buy-back "Our financial results are impacted by weak prices as regions across the world are still severely affected by the pandemic. We see the results of our forceful response to the market turmoil, with significant cost improvements and strict financial discipline. Net impairments in the quarter are mainly due to reduced price assumptions. Significant uncertainty remains around the future commodity price development underlining the importance of increased competitiveness and financial resilience," says Eldar Sætre, President and CEO of Equinor ASA. "We deliver solid operational results in the quarter with an underlying production growth of nine percent. We progress our competitive project portfolio, supported by the tax policy measures in Norway, with the delivery of Plan for Development and Operation of the Breidablikk field. Our specialised organisation for late-life production at the Norwegian continental shelf had a successful start-up showing improved production efficiency and reduced cost," says Sætre. "We continue to capture value from our renewable energy portfolio and position ourselves for profitable growth in value chains for carbon capture and storage. This quarter we announced our partnership with BP, including the divestment of half of our share of offshore wind projects Empire Wind and Beacon Wind in the US. We are progressing H2H Saltend, a project for large-scale production of hydrogen in the UK, and in Norway we are progressing the Northern Lights project as part of creating full value chains for carbon capture, transportation and storage," says Sætre. Adjusted earnings [5] were USD 0.78 billion in the third quarter, down from USD 2.59 billion in the same period in 2019. Adjusted earnings after tax [5] were USD 0.27 billion, down from USD 1.08 billion in the same period last year. Low prices for liquids and gas impacted the earnings for the quarter. Equinor is on track to deliver on the action plan launched in March 2020 of USD 3 billion to strengthen financial resilience, including a reduction of operating costs of USD 0.70 billion. Unit production costs are significantly reduced from third quarter last year. In the E&P Norway segment, Equinor saw weak prices impacting the results but took advantage of the flexibility in gas production as gas prices in Europe recovered through the quarter. Results in the E&P International segment were impacted by low prices, partially offset by a substantial reduction in costs. The E&P USA segment was also impacted by weak prices, while continuing efforts to reduce activity and costs. The Marketing, midstream and processing segment captured value from gas sales to Europe, offset by slightly negative refinery margins in the quarter. New energy solutions delivered a positive result in the quarter, including costs related to maturation of new projects. A capital gain of around USD 1 billion from the divestment of a 50% non-operated interest of the offshore wind projects Empire Wind and Beacon Wind in the US is expected to be booked in the first quarter of 2021. IFRS net operating income was negative USD 2.02 billion in the third quarter, down from negative USD 0.47 billion in the same period of 2019. IFRS net income was negative USD 2.12 billion in the third quarter, down from negative USD 1.11 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Net operating income was impacted by net impairments of USD 2.93 billion mainly due to reduced future price assumptions as well as some reductions in reserves estimates. Net impairments include USD 1.38 billion in the E&P USA segment, of which USD 1.21 billion is 1 This is a non-GAAP figure. Comparison numbers and reconciliation to IFRS are presented in the table Calculation of capital employed and net debt to capital employed ratio as shown under the Supplementary section in the report. Equinor third quarter 2020 2 Third quarter 2020 review related to US onshore. Impairments in the E&P International segment were USD 1.18 billion, while impairments within the E&P Norway segment was USD 0.37 billion. In total, USD 0.58 billion of the net impairment was recognised as exploration expenses. Equinor delivered total equity production of 1,994 mboe per day in the third quarter, up from 1,909 mboe per day in the same period in 2019, with an increased share of gas. Adjusting for portfolio transactions and government-imposed curtailments, this represents an underlying production growth of around 9% compared to the third quarter of 2019. At the end of the third quarter Equinor has completed 26 exploration wells with 13 commercial discoveries and two wells under evaluation. At the quarter end, 16 wells were ongoing. Adjusted exploration expenses in the quarter were USD 0.30 billion, compared to USD 0.26 billion in the same quarter of 2019. Cash flows provided by operating activities before taxes paid and changes in working capital amounted to USD 10.2 billion in the first nine months of 2020, compared to USD 16.6 billion in the first nine months of 2019. Organic capital expenditure [5] was USD 5.99 billion for the first nine months of 2020. At the closing of the quarter net debt to capital employed(2) was 31.6%, up from 29.3% at the end of the second quarter of 2020, mainly impacted by the net impairment in the quarter, as well as share buy-back from the Norwegian state. Following the implementation of IFRS 16, net debt to capital employed(2) was 37.0%. The board of directors has decided a cash dividend of USD 0.11 per share for the third quarter 2020. The twelve-month average Serious Incident Frequency (SIF) for the period ending 30 September was 0.6 for 2020, similar to the same period for 2019. The twelve-month average Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) for the period ending 30 September was 2.3 for 2020, compared to 2.5 in 2019. Quarters Change First nine months Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 on Q3 (in USD million, unless stated otherwise) 2020 2019 Change (2,019) (472) (469) >(100%) Net operating income/(loss) (2,434) 7,783 N/A 780 354 2,593 (70%) Adjusted earnings [5] 3,181 9,934 (68%) (2,124) (251) (1,107) (92%) Net income/(loss) (3,080) 2,081 N/A 271 646 1,077 (75%) Adjusted earnings after tax [5] 1,478 3,739 (60%) 1,994 2,011 1,909 4% Total equity liquids and gas production (mboe per day) [4] 2,079 2,032 2% 38.3 22.9 52.5 (27%) Group average liquids price (USD/bbl) [1] 35.2 55.8 (37%) 2 This is a non-GAAP figure. Comparison numbers and reconciliation to IFRS are presented in the table Calculation of capital employed and net debt to capital employed ratio as shown under the Supplementary section in the report. Equinor third quarter 2020 3 Third quarter 2020 review GROUP REVIEW Third quarter 2020 Total equity liquids and gas production [4] was 1,994 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2020, up 4% compared to 1,909 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2019 mainly due to new fields on the NCS and UKCS. Increased flexible gas production added to the increase, partially offset by expected natural decline mainly on the NCS, production halt in Brazil and divestment of the Eagle Ford asset in the E&P USA segment in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total entitlement liquids and gas production [3] was 1,865 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2020, up 7% compared to 1,745 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2019. In addition to the factors mentioned above, production was positively influenced by lower effects from production sharing agreements (PSA) [4], and lower US royalty volumes. The net effect of PSA and US royalties was 129 mboe per day in total in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 164 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2019. Quarters Change Condensed income statement under IFRS First nine months Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 on Q3 (unaudited, in USD million) 2020 2019 Change 11,339 7,603 15,610 (27%) Total revenues and other income 34,073 49,189 (31%) (5,307) (2,750) (7,667) (31%) Purchases [net of inventory variation] (15,453) (22,928) (33%) (2,368) (2,411) (2,922) (19%) Operating and administrative expenses (7,382) (8,063) (8%) (4,798) (2,522) (4,619) 4% Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses (11,757) (9,039) 30% (886) (393) (871) 2% Exploration expenses (1,914) (1,374) 39% (2,019) (472) (469) >(100%) Net operating income/(loss) (2,434) 7,783 N/A (2,124) (251) (1,107) (92%) Net income/(loss) (3,080) 2,081 N/A Net operating income was negative USD 2,019 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to negative USD 469 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower liquids and gas prices in addition to net impairments3 primarily related to reduced price assumptions4 and negative reserve updates. Strong results from liquids trading in the MMP segment in addition to lower operational and administrative expenses, especially in the MMP segment, partially offset the decrease. In the third quarter of 2020, net operating income was negatively impacted by net impairments3 of USD 2,928 million and provisions of USD 108 million. Changes in fair value of derivatives and inventory hedge contracts of USD 352 million partially offset the decrease. In the third quarter of 2019, net operating income was negatively impacted mainly by net impairments of USD 2,794 million, provisions of USD 560 million and changes in fair value of derivatives and inventory hedge contracts of USD 444 million and positively affected by gain from sale of assets of USD 849 million. For more information, see note 2 Segments to the Condensed interim financial statements. For more information, see note 6 Property, plant and equiptment and intangible assets to the Condensed interim financial statements. Equinor third quarter 2020 4 Third quarter 2020 review Quarters Change Adjusted earnings First nine months Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 on Q3 (in USD million) 2020 2019 Change 10,909 8,044 15,352 (29%) Adjusted total revenues and other income 33,923 47,999 (29%) (5,203) (2,798) (7,642) (32%) Adjusted purchases [6] (15,856) (22,977) (31%) (2,179) (2,351) (2,421) (10%) Adjusted operating and administrative expenses (6,975) (7,354) (5%) (2,445) (2,259) (2,432) 1% Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses (7,025) (6,969) 1% (302) (282) (263) 15% Adjusted exploration expenses (886) (766) 16% 780 354 2,593 (70%) Adjusted earnings [5] 3,181 9,934 (68%) 271 646 1,077 (75%) Adjusted earnings after tax [5] 1,478 3,739 (60%) For items impacting net operating income/(loss), see Use and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplementary disclosures. Adjusted total revenues and other income were USD 10,909 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to USD 15,352 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower average prices for liquids and gas. Adjusted purchases [6] were USD 5,203 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to USD 7,642 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower average prices for liquids and gas. Adjusted operating and administrative expenses were USD 2,179 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to USD 2,421 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower activity level as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the divestment of the Eagle Ford asset in the fourth quarter of 2019. Lower royalties and production fees added to the decrease. Higher transportation costs for liquids, especially in the MMP segment, partially offset the decrease. Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses were USD 2,445 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to USD 2,432 million in the third quarter of 2019. The slight increase was mainly due to ramp-up of new fields on the NCS and higher investments especially in the E&P segments. Higher proved reserves estimates especially in the E&P International and E&P USA segments in addition to lower depreciation basis resulting from net impairments in previous periods mostly offset the increase. Adjusted exploration expenses were USD 302 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to USD 263 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to a lower portion of exploration expenditures being capitalised and a higher portion of exploration expenditure capitalised in earlier years being expensed this quarter, partially offset by lower drilling costs. For more information, see the table titled Adjusted exploration expenses in the Supplementary disclosures. After total adjustments5 of USD 2,704 million to net operating income, Adjusted earnings [5] were USD 780 million in the third quarter of 2020, a 70% decrease from USD 2,593 million in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings after tax [5] were USD 271 million in the third quarter of 2020, which reflects an effective tax rate on adjusted earnings of 65.3%, compared to 58.5% in the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the effective tax rate was mainly due to decreased adjusted earnings in the third quarter of 2020 in entities with lower than average tax rates, and in entities without recognised taxes, partially offset by the temporary changes to Norway's petroleum tax system as described in note 8 Impact of pandemic and oil price decline to the Condensed interim financial statements. Cash flows provided by operating activities decreased by USD 1,549 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower liquids and gas prices and a change in working capital, partially offset by decreased tax payments. Cash flows used in investing activities increased by USD 2,877 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to increased financial investments and reduced proceeds from sale of assets, partially offset by lower cash flow used for business combinations and capital expenditures. Cash flows provided by financing activities increased by USD 820 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to increased short-term debt, increased collateral received and decreased dividend paid, partially offset by increased payments related to the share buy-back programme and repayment of finance debt. 5 For items impacting net operating income, see Use and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplementary disclosures. Equinor third quarter 2020 5 Third quarter 2020 review Total cash flows decreased by USD 3,606 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Free cash flow [5] in the third quarter of 2020 was USD 216 million compared to negative USD 672 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to lower cash flow used for business combinations, decreased tax payments and lower capital expenditures, partially offset by reduced proceeds from sale of assets, lower liquids and gas prices and increased payments related to the share buy- back programme. First nine months 2020 Net operating income was negative USD 2,434 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to positive USD 7,783 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower liquids and gas prices in addition to net impairments6 primarily related to reduced price assumptions7 and negative reserve updates . In the first nine months of 2020, net operating income was negatively impacted mainly by net impairments6 of USD 5,752 million and provisions of USD 290 million. In the first nine months of 2019, net operating income was negatively affected mainly by net impairments of USD 2,678 million, provisions of USD 557 million and positively impacted by net gain of sale of assets of USD 999 million and changes in the fair value of derivatives and inventory hedge contracts of USD 267 million. Adjusted total revenues and other income were USD 33,923 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to USD 47,999 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower average prices for liquids and gas. Adjusted purchases [6] were USD 15,856 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to USD 22,977 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower average prices for liquids and gas. Adjusted operating and administrative expenses were USD 6,975 million in the first nine months of 2020, a decrease of USD 379 million compared to the first nine months of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to the NOK/USD exchange rate development in addition to lower royalties and production fees driven by lower volumes and prices. The divestment of the Eagle Ford asset in the E&P USA segment in the fourth quarter of 2019 and reduced Gassled removal costs added to the decrease. Higher transportation costs for liquids in the MMP segment partially offset the decrease. Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses were USD 7,025 million in the first nine months of 2020, up USD 56 million compared to the first nine months of 2019. The slight increase was mainly due to ramp-up of new fields especially on the NCS and UKCS and higher investments mainly in the US. Higher proved reserves estimates for several fields, lower depreciation basis resulting from net impairments in previous periods and the NOK/USD exchange rate development mostly offset the increase. Adjusted exploration expenses increased by USD 120 million to USD 886 million in the first nine months of 2020, primarily due to a higher portion of exploration expenditure capitalised in earlier years being expensed this period and higher drilling costs. The increase was partially offset by a higher portion of exploration expenses being capitalised, lower seismic costs and other costs. For more information, see table titled Adjusted exploration expenses in the Supplementary disclosures. After total adjustments8 of USD 5,520 million to net operating income, Adjusted earnings [5] were USD 3,181 million in the first nine months of 2020, down 68% from USD 9,934 million in the first nine months of 2019. Adjusted earnings after tax [5] were USD 1,478 million in first nine months of 2020, compared to USD 3,739 million in the first nine months of 2019. The effective tax rate on adjusted earnings was 53.6% in first nine months of 2020, compared to an effective tax rate of 62.4% in first nine months of 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate was mainly caused by the temporary changes to Norway's petroleum tax system as described in note 8 Impact of pandemic and oil price decline to the Condensed interim financial statements, in addition to changes in provision for best estimates for uncertain tax positions. Cash flows provided by operating activities decreased by USD 3,932 million compared to the first nine months of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower liquids and gas prices and a change in working capital, partially offset by decreased tax payments and increased cash flow from derivatives. For more information, see note 2 Segments to the Condensed interim financial statements. For more information, see note 6 Property, plant and equiptment and intangible assets to the Condensed interim financial statements. For items impacting net operating income, see Use and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplementary disclosures Equinor third quarter 2020 6 Third quarter 2020 review Cash flows used in investing activities increased by USD 920 million compared to the first nine months of 2019. The increase was mainly due to increased financial investments and reduced proceeds from sale of assets, partially offset by lower cash flow used for business combinations and capital expenditures. Cash flows provided by financing activities increased by USD 8,107 million compared to the first nine months of 2019. The increase was mainly due to bond issues in the second quarter of 2020, increased short-term debt and decreased dividend paid, partially offset by increased payments related to the share buy-back program and increased repayment of finance debt. Total cash flows increased by USD 3,255 million compared to the first nine months of 2019. Free cash flow [5] for the first nine months of 2020 was negative USD 1,277 million including USD 332 million received from the Lundin divestment included in the line item (increase)/decrease in financial investment in the cash flow statement, compared to USD 338 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower liquids and gas prices, reduced proceeds from sale of assets and increased payments related to the share buy-back program, partially offset by decreased tax payments, lower cash flow used for business combinations, lower capital expenditures and increased cash flow from derivatives. OUTLOOK Organic capital expenditures [5] are estimated at around USD 8.5 billion for 2020 9 , around USD 10 billion for 2021 9 , and around USD 12 billion annual average for 2022-2023

[5] are estimated at around USD 8.5 billion for 2020 , around USD 10 billion for 2021 , and around USD 12 billion annual average for 2022-2023 Equinor intends to continue to mature its attractive portfolio of exploration assets and estimates a total exploration activity level of around USD 1.1 billion for 2020, excluding signature bonuses, accruals and field development costs

level of around USD 1.1 billion for 2020, excluding signature bonuses, accruals and field development costs Equinor's ambition is to keep the unit of production cost in the top quartile of its peer group

in the top quartile of its peer group For the period 2019-2026, production growth [7] is expected to come from new projects resulting in around 3% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) based on current forecast

2019-2026, [7] is expected to come from new projects resulting in around 3% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) based on current forecast Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce equity production by around 30 mboe per day for the full year of 2020 These forward-looking statements reflect current views about future events and are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. We continue to monitor the impact of Covid-19 on our operations. Deferral of production to create future value, production cuts, gas off-take, timing of new capacity coming on stream, operational regularity, impact of Covid-19 and activity level in the US onshore represent the most significant risks related to the foregoing production guidance. There has been considerable uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic and we are still unable to predict the ultimate impact of this event, including impact on general economic conditions worldwide. Our future financial performance, including cash flow and liquidity, will be impacted by the extent and duration of the current market conditions, the development in realised prices, including price differentials and the effectiveness of actions taken in response to the pandemic. For further information, see section Forward-looking statements. 9 USD/NOK exchange rate assumption of 9.5. Equinor third quarter 2020 7 Third quarter 2020 review EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION NORWAY Third quarter 2020 review Average daily production of liquids and gas increased by 19% to 1,273 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 1,067 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to ramp-up of new fields. Net operating income was USD 431 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to USD 2,558 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower liquids price and gas transfer price in addition to impairments. Higher volumes partially offset the decrease. In the third quarter of 2020, net operating income was negatively impacted by impairments of USD 360 million, partially offset by overlifted volumes of USD 23 million. In the third quarter of 2019, net operating income was positively impacted by gain on sale of assets of USD 840 million, partially offset by a negative impact of USD 25 million related to underlifted volumes. Adjusted operating and administrative expenses decreased mainly due to the NOK/USD exchange rate development, lower transportation cost in addition to lower activity and reduced cost level as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions. Lower well maintenance cost added to the decrease. Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses increased mainly due to ramp-up of new fields. Adjusted exploration expenses increased mainly due to lower portion of exploration expenditure being capitalised, a higher portion of exploration expenditure capitalised earlier years being expensed this quarter and higher field development costs. Lower drilling costs partially offset the increase. After total adjustments of USD 342 million to net operating income, Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] were USD 773 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to USD 1,735 million in the third quarter of 2019. Quarters Change Adjusted earnings First nine months Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 on Q3 (in USD million) 2020 2019 Change 2,763 1,715 3,680 (25%) Adjusted total revenues and other income 8,071 13,007 (38%) (699) (743) (822) (15%) Adjusted operating and administrative expenses (2,097) (2,422) (13%) (1,126) (992) (981) 15% Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses (3,099) (2,945) 5% (165) (65) (142) 16% Adjusted exploration expenses (325) (335) (3%) 773 (85) 1,735 (55%) Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] 2,551 7,305 (65%) For comparable IFRS figures, see note 2 Segments to the Condensed interim financial statements. For items impacting net operating income/(loss), see Use and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplementary disclosures. First nine months 2020 Net operating income for E&P Norway was USD 1,294 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to USD 8,155 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower liquids price and gas transfer price in addition to impairments in the first nine months of 2020. Higher liquids volumes partially offset the decrease. In the first nine months of 2020, net operating income was negatively impacted by impairments of USD 1,219 million and underlifted volumes of USD 26 million. In the first nine months of 2019, net operating income was positively impacted by a gain on sale of assets of USD 977 million, partially offset by a negative impact of USD 94 million from underlifted volumes in the period and an implementation effect of USD 42 million from a change in accounting policy for lifting imbalances. Adjusted operating and administrative expenses decreased mainly due to the NOK/USD exchange rate development and reduced Gassled removal costs. Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses increased mainly due to ramp-up of new fields. The NOK/USD exchange rate development and higher proved reserves estimates for several fields partially offset the increase. Adjusted exploration expenses decreased mainly due to lower drilling costs. Lower portion of exploration expenditure being capitalised and a higher portion of exploration expenditure capitalised earlier years being expensed this period partially offset the decrease. After total adjustments of USD 1,256 million to net operating income, Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] were USD 2,551 million in the first nine months of 2020, a decrease of 65% from USD 7,305 million in the first nine months of 2019. Equinor third quarter 2020 8 Third quarter 2020 review EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION INTERNATIONAL In the second quarter of 2020, Equinor changed its internal reporting to management, impacting the composition of Equinor's operating and reporting segments. Equinor's upstream activities in the USA are now reported separately to management, and such information is also considered to be useful to the users of the financial statements, resulting in the exploration and production activities in the USA being considered a separate operating- and reporting segment as of the second quarter of 2020. Previously these activities were included in the DPI operating segment and presented as part of the E&P International reporting segment. Third quarter 2020 review Average daily equity production of liquids and gas was 323 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 410 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to repairs on Peregrino (Brazil) resulting in a production halt, lower gas nominations, natural decline in mature fields, partially offset by production ramp-up of new fields in the UK. Average daily entitlement production of liquids and gas was 255 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 312 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower equity production partially offset by lower effects from production sharing agreements (PSA). The net effects from PSA were 68 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 97 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2019. Net operating income was negative USD 1,328 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to positive USD 325 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to higher impairments in the third quarter of 2020, lower liquids and gas prices in addition to lower entitlement production. In the third quarter of 2020, net operating income was negatively impacted by impairments of USD 1,176 million. In the third quarter of 2019, net operating income was negatively impacted by net impairments of USD 56 million. Adjusted operating and administrative expenses decreased mainly due to lower operation and maintenance expenses in addition to lower royalties and production fees, driven by lower volumes and prices. Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses decreased mainly due to higher proved reserves estimates and lower production from mature fields. Ramp-up of new fields on stream partially offset the decrease. Adjusted exploration expenses increased mainly due to a lower portion of exploration expenditure being capitalised and a higher portion of exploration expenditure capitalised in earlier years being expensed this quarter. Lower drilling and field development costs partially offset the increase. After total adjustments of USD 1,224 million to net operating income, Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] were negative USD 104 million in the third quarter of 2020, down from positive USD 451 million in the third quarter of 2019. Quarters Change Adjusted earnings First nine months Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 on Q3 (in USD million) 2020 2019 Change 820 622 1,477 (44%) Adjusted total revenues and other income 2,589 4,576 (43%) 12 (26) 16 (25%) Adjusted purchases (56) (9) >100% (306) (324) (377) (19%) Adjusted operating and administrative expenses (996) (1,226) (19%) (511) (475) (564) (9%) Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses (1,529) (1,551) (1%) (119) (177) (100) 18% Adjusted exploration expenses (488) (367) 33% (104) (379) 451 N/A Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] (479) 1,423 N/A For comparable IFRS figures, see note 2 Segments to the Condensed interim financial statements. For items impacting net operating income/(loss), see Use and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplementary disclosures. First nine months 2020 Net operating income for E&P International was negative USD 2,189 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared to positive USD 1,418 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to higher net impairments in the first nine months of 2020 and lower liquids and gas prices. Equinor third quarter 2020 9 Third quarter 2020 review In the first nine months of 2020, net operating income was negatively impacted by net impairments of USD 1,705 million. In the first nine months of 2019, net operating income was positively impacted by net impairment reversals of USD 60 million and negatively impacted by an implementation effect of USD 63 million from a change in accounting policy for lifting imbalances. Adjusted operating and administrative expenses decreased mainly due to lower royalties and production fees driven by lower volumes and prices. Lower operation and maintenance expenses added to the decrease. Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses decreased slightly due to higher proved reserves estimates and lower production from mature fields. New fields on stream partially offset the decrease. Adjusted exploration expenses increased mainly due to a higher portion of exploration expenditure capitalised in earlier years being expensed this period and higher drilling costs. Lower field development costs partially offset the increase. After total adjustments of USD 1,709 million to net operating income, Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] were negative USD 479 million in the first nine months of 2020, down from USD 1,423 million in the first nine months of 2019. Equinor third quarter 2020 10 Third quarter 2020 review EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION USA In the second quarter of 2020, Equinor changed its internal reporting to management, impacting the composition of Equinor's operating and reporting segments. Equinor's upstream activities in the USA are now reported separately to management, and such information is also considered to be useful to the users of the financial statements, resulting in the exploration and production activities in the USA being considered a separate operating- and reporting segment as of the second quarter of 2020. Previously these activities were included in the DPI operating segment and presented as part of the E&P International reporting segment. Third quarter 2020 review Average daily equity production of liquids and gas was 398 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 432 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2019. The divestment of the Eagle Ford asset in 2019 resulted in a decrease, as well as planned maintenance and weather shutdowns in the US offshore. New wells in the US onshore and additional ownership in the Caesar Tonga field acquired in the third quarter of 2019 partially offset the decrease. Average daily entitlement production of liquids and gas decreased slightly to 337 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 366 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower equity production slightly offset by lower effects from US onshore royalty volumes after the divestment of the Eagle Ford asset. The net effects from US royalties were 61 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 67 mboe per day in the third quarter of 2019. Net operating income was negative USD 1,606 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to negative USD 2,587 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to lower depreciation, net impairments and lower operating costs due to the divestment of the Eagle Ford asset. Lower commodity prices partially offset the increase. In the third quarter of 2020, net operating income was negatively impacted by net impairments of USD 1,377 million, with the largest effect on unconventional US onshore assets. In the third quarter of 2019, net operating income was negatively impacted by net impairments of USD 2,532 million. Adjusted operating and administrative expenses decreased mainly due to the divestment of the Eagle Ford asset, lower transportation cost due to reduced production volumes in addition to lower production fees driven by lower prices. Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses decreased mainly due to lower depreciation basis resulting from net impairments in previous periods and higher proved reserves estimates in US offshore. Increased investments and acquired interest in the Caesar Tonga field during 2019 partially offset the decrease. Adjusted exploration expenses remain unchanged due to higher drilling costs offset by a higher portion of exploration expenditure being capitalised. After total adjustments of USD 1,413 million to net operating income, Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] were negative USD 193 million in the third quarter of 2020, down from negative USD 16 million in the third quarter of 2019. Quarters Change Adjusted earnings First nine months Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 on Q3 (in USD million) 2020 2019 Change 611 475 986 (38%) Adjusted total revenues and other income 1,971 3,169 (38%) (315) (302) (376) (16%) Adjusted operating and administrative expenses (977) (1,143) (15%) (469) (475) (605) (22%) Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses (1,444) (1,634) (12%) (20) (40) (21) (4%) Adjusted exploration expenses (74) (64) 17% (193) (341) (16) >(100%) Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] (524) 327 N/A For comparable IFRS figures, see note 2 Segments to the Condensed interim financial statements. For items impacting net operating income/(loss), see Use and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplementary disclosures. First nine months 2020 Net operating income for E&P USA was negative USD 2,953 million in the first nine months of 2020, compared to negative USD 2,278 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to higher net impairments in the first nine months of 2020 in addition to lower liquids and gas prices. Lower operating and administrative expenses in addition to lower depreciation expenses partially offset the decrease. Equinor third quarter 2020 11 Third quarter 2020 review In the first nine months of 2020, net operating income was negatively impacted by net impairment losses of USD 2,296 million, mainly due to reduced price assumptions with the largest effect being on an unconventional US onshore asset. In the first nine months of 2019, net operating income was negatively impacted by net impairments of USD 2,532 million, with the largest effect on unconventional US onshore assets. Adjusted operating and administrative expenses decreased mainly due to divestment of the Eagle Ford asset in the fourth quarter of 2019 in addition to lower severance taxes due to lower prices. Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses decreased mainly due to lower depreciation basis resulting from net impairments in previous periods and higher proved reserves estimates in US offshore. Increased investments and acquired interest in the Caesar Tonga field during 2019 partially offset the decrease. Adjusted exploration expenses increased mainly due to higher drilling and field development costs. A higher portion of exploration expenditure being capitalised partially offset the increase. After total adjustments of USD 2,429 million to net operating income. Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] were negative USD 524 million in the first nine months of 2020, down from USD 327 million in the first nine months of 2019. Equinor third quarter 2020 12 Third quarter 2020 review MARKETING, MIDSTREAM & PROCESSING Third quarter 2020 review Natural gas sales volumes amounted to 14.1 billion standard cubic meters (bcm) in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1.6 bcm compared to the third quarter of 2019. Of the total gas sales in the third quarter of 2020, entitlement gas was 12.6 bcm, up 1.4 bcm from the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to higher NCS entitlement volumes. Liquids sales volumes amounted to 218.7 million barrels (mmbl) in the third quarter of 2020, up 14.2 mmbl compared to the third quarter of 2019 mainly due to increased NCS volumes. Average invoiced European natural gas sales price was 48% lower in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter of 2019 mainly due to drop in European gas prices. Average invoiced North American piped gas sales price decreased by 23% in the same period mainly due to the decreased Henry Hub price. Net operating income was positive USD 551 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to negative USD 757 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was mainly due to inventory hedging effects and unrealised gain on derivatives amounting of USD 325 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss on derivatives of USD 453 million in the third quarter of 2019. In addition, provisions and impairment related to damage to the South Riding Point oil terminal in Bahamas negatively impacted net operating income in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted purchases [6] decreased mainly due to lower prices for all products. Adjusted operating and administrative expenses increased mainly due to higher transportation cost for liquids. Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses decreased slightly. After total adjustments of negative USD 289 million to net operating income, Adjusted earnings [5] were USD 262 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to USD 448 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to negative refinery margins partially offset by strong piped gas result. Quarters Change Adjusted earnings First nine months Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 on Q3 (in USD million) 2020 2019 Change 10,704 7,805 14,641 (27%) Adjusted total revenues and other income 33,293 46,223 (28%) (9,174) (5,272) (13,016) (30%) Adjusted purchases [6] (27,603) (41,666) (34%) (1,167) (1,274) (1,072) 9% Adjusted operating and administrative expenses (3,752) (3,242) 16% (102) (98) (105) (3%) Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses (287) (298) (4%) 262 1,161 448 (42%) Adjusted earnings [5] 1,652 1,017 62% For comparable IFRS figures, see note 2 Segments to the Condensed interim financial statements. For items impacting net operating income/(loss), see Use and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplementary disclosures. First nine months 2020 Net operating income for MMP was USD 839 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to USD 644 million in the first nine months of 2019. The increase was mainly due to strong results from liquids trading and price review settlement in addition to lower provisions of USD 246 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to USD 510 million in the first nine months of 2019. Weaker refinery results and higher impairments related to refinery and infrastructure assets in the third quarter of 2020 partially offset the increase. Adjusted total revenues and other income and Adjusted purchases decreased mainly due to lower prices for all products, partially offset by settlement of price revisions. Adjusted operating and administrative expenses increased mainly due to higher transportation cost for liquid volumes. Adjusted depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses decreased slightly in the first nine months of 2020. After total net adjustments of USD 813 million, Adjusted earnings [5] were USD 1,652 million in the first nine months of 2020, an increase from USD 1,017 million in the first nine months of 2019, mainly due to increased results from gas and liquids trading. Equinor third quarter 2020 13 Condensed interim financial statement and notes CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Third quarter 2020 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Quarters First nine months Full year Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 (unaudited, in USD million) Note 2020 2019 2019* 11,250 7,563 14,704 Revenues 33,878 48,011 62,911 86 33 46 Net income/(loss) from equity accounted investments 190 149 164 3 7 860 Other income 5 1,028 1,283 11,339 7,603 15,610 Total revenues and other income 2 34,073 49,189 64,357 (5,307) (2,750) (7,667) Purchases [net of inventory variation] (15,453) (22,928) (29,532) (2,187) (2,234) (2,732) Operating expenses (6,826) (7,422) (9,660) (181) (177) (190) Selling, general and administrative expenses (555) (642) (809) (4,798) (2,522) (4,619) Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses 6 (11,757) (9,039) (13,204) (886) (393) (871) Exploration expenses (1,914) (1,374) (1,854) (13,359) (8,075) (16,079) Total operating expenses 2 (36,506) (41,405) (55,058) (2,019) (472) (469) Net operating income/(loss) 2 (2,434) 7,783 9,299 (343) (379) (343) Interest expenses and other financial expenses (1,066) (1,029) (1,450) 142 130 683 Other financial items 640 1,517 1,443 (201) (248) 340 Net financial items 4 (426) 489 (7) (2,220) (720) (129) Income/(loss) before tax (2,859) 8,272 9,292 95 469 (978) Income tax 5 (221) (6,191) (7,441) (2,124) (251) (1,107) Net income/(loss) (3,080) 2,081 1,851 (2,127) (254) (1,107) Attributable to equity holders of the company (3,088) 2,079 1,843 3 3 1 Attributable to non-controlling interests 8 2 8 (0.65) (0.08) (0.33) Basic earnings per share (in USD) (0.94) 0.62 0.55 (0.65) (0.08) (0.33) Diluted earnings per share (in USD) (0.94) 0.62 0.55 3,248 3,276 3,329 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding (in millions) 3,276 3,330 3,326 3,257 3,284 3,337 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding diluted (in millions) 3,284 3,338 3,334 * Audited Equinor third quarter 2020 14 Condensed interim financial statement and notes CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Quarters First nine months Full year Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 (unaudited, in USD million) 2020 2019 2019* (2,124) (251) (1,107) Net income/(loss) (3,080) 2,081 1,851 34 41 192 Actuarial gains/(losses) on defined benefit pension plans 197 365 427 (6) (8) (49) Income tax effect on income and expenses recognised in OCI1) (56) (86) (98) Items that will not be reclassified to the Consolidated statement of 27 33 142 income 141 279 330 888 1,560 (1,726) Currency translation adjustments (1,734) (1,254) (51) 0 0 57 Share of OCI from equity accounted investments 0 44 44 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the Consolidated 888 1,560 (1,668) statement of income (1,734) (1,210) (7) 915 1,593 (1,526) Other comprehensive income/(loss) (1,593) (930) 323 (1,209) 1,342 (2,633) Total comprehensive income/(loss) (4,673) 1,151 2,174 (1,212) 1,340 (2,633) Attributable to the equity holders of the company (4,682) 1,149 2,166 3 3 1 Attributable to non-controlling interests 8 2 8 * Audited 1) Other comprehensive income (OCI). Equinor third quarter 2020 15 Condensed interim financial statement and notes CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET At 30 September At 30 June At 31 December At 30 September (unaudited, in USD million) Note 2020 2020 2019* 2019 ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 6 62,988 63,941 69,953 69,954 Intangible assets 6 9,667 10,317 10,738 10,877 Equity accounted investments 1,650 1,599 1,442 1,421 Deferred tax assets 4,251 3,794 3,881 3,435 Pension assets 1,103 963 1,093 871 Derivative financial instruments 1,964 1,630 1,365 1,486 Financial investments 3,437 3,157 3,600 3,185 Prepayments and financial receivables 1,240 1,311 1,214 1,174 Total non-current assets 86,300 86,711 93,285 92,403 Inventories 2,860 2,974 3,363 2,501 Trade and other receivables 6,108 5,489 8,233 6,917 Derivative financial instruments 570 589 578 949 Financial investments 10,563 9,319 7,426 7,203 Cash and cash equivalents 7,844 9,700 5,177 6,838 Total current assets 27,944 28,072 24,778 24,408 Assets classified as held for sale 3 188 0 0 297 Total assets 114,432 114,783 118,063 117,108 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Shareholders' equity 34,084 35,587 41,139 40,983 Non-controlling interests 24 23 20 16 Total equity 34,108 35,610 41,159 40,999 Finance debt 4 32,193 31,647 24,945 24,401 Deferred tax liabilities 9,451 8,907 9,410 9,731 Pension liabilities 3,705 3,572 3,867 3,765 Provisions and other liabilities 7 19,191 18,097 17,951 18,269 Derivative financial instruments 787 967 1,173 1,409 Total non-current liabilities 65,328 63,191 57,346 57,576 Trade, other payables and provisions 8,118 8,620 10,450 8,663 Current tax payable 5 543 674 3,699 4,115 Finance debt 4 5,277 5,463 4,087 4,375 Dividends payable 292 297 859 864 Derivative financial instruments 765 928 462 516 Total current liabilities 14,996 15,982 19,557 18,533 Total liabilities 80,324 79,173 76,904 76,109 Total equity and liabilities 114,432 114,783 118,063 117,108 * Audited Equinor third quarter 2020 16 Condensed interim financial statement and notes CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY OCI from Additional Currency equity Share- Non- Share paid-in Retained translation accounted holders' controlling (unaudited, in USD million) capital capital earnings adjustments investments equity interests Total equity At 31 December 2018* 1,185 8,247 38,790 (5,206) (44) 42,970 19 42,990 Net income/(loss) 2,079 2,079 2 2,081 Other comprehensive income/(loss) 279 (1,254) 44 (930) (930) Total comprehensive income/(loss) 1,151 Dividends (2,596) (2,596) (2,596) Share buy-back1) (500) (500) (500) Other equity transactions (12) (29) (40) (5) (45) At 30 September 2019 1,185 7,735 38,523 (6,460) 0 40,983 16 40,999 At 31 December 2019* 1,185 7,732 37,481 (5,258) 0 41,139 20 41,159 Net income/(loss) (3,088) (3,088) 8 (3,080) Other comprehensive income/(loss) 141 (1,734) 0 (1,593) (1,593) Total comprehensive income/(loss) (4,673) Dividends (1,476) (1,476) (1,476) Share buy-back1) (21) (869) (890) (890) Other equity transactions (8) (0) (8) (4) (12) At 30 September 2020 1,164 6,855 33,056 (6,991) 0 34,084 24 34,108 * Audited In September 2019 Equinor launched a USD 5 billion share buy-back programme, where the first tranche of the programme of around

USD 1.5 billion has been finalised. A proportionate share of 67% from the Norwegian State was redeemed in accordance with an agreement with the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy for the Norwegian State to maintain their ownership percentage in Equinor. The redemption was approved by the annual general meeting held 14 May 2020.

The first tranche of USD 500 million acquired in the market has been recognised as a reduction in equity as treasury shares in third quarter 2019. The State's share including interest and dividends has been recognised as a short-term obligation and as a reduction in equity as treasury shares, subsequent to the decision at the annual general meeting held on 14 May 2020. The liability of USD 0.9 billion

(NOK 9.1 billion) was settled 23 July 2020. The corresponding shares of the first tranche of the buyback programme were cancelled on 16 July 2020.

Equinor has suspended the remaining share buy-back programme until further notice. The announced second tranche of around

USD 675 million, including the Norwegian State share, will under the current market conditions not be executed as previously announced and planned. Equinor third quarter 2020 17 Condensed interim financial statement and notes CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Quarters First nine months Full year Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 (unaudited, in USD million) Note 2020 2019 2019* (2,220) (720) (129) Income/(loss) before tax (2,859) 8,272 9,292 4,798 2,522 4,619 Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses 6 11,757 9,039 13,204 662 125 650 Exploration expenditures written off 1,222 673 777 131 321 (295) (Gains)/losses on foreign currency transactions and balances 4 156 (201) (224) (1) (15) (851) (Gains)/losses on sale of assets and businesses 3 (2) (994) (1,187) (Increase)/decrease in other items related to operating 258 257 678 activities 750 1,159 1,016 (182) 25 141 (Increase)/decrease in net derivative financial instruments (446) (988) (595) 41 43 50 Interest received 150 166 215 (146) (198) (226) Interest paid (526) (526) (723) 3,342 Cash flows provided by operating activities before taxes paid 2,360 4,637 and working capital items 10,201 16,600 21,776 (110) (1,744) (1,447) Taxes paid (2,742) (5,636) (8,286) (600) (248) 990 (Increase)/decrease in working capital 583 1,010 259 2,632 368 4,180 Cash flows provided by operating activities 8,043 11,975 13,749 0 (0) (1,794) Cash used in business combinations1) 3 0 (2,274) (2,274) (1,723) (1,899) (2,637) Capital expenditures and investments (5,972) (7,504) (10,204) (1,034) (2,730) 2,584 (Increase)/decrease in financial investments2) (3,165) (801) (1,012) (261) (45) 182 (Increase)/decrease in derivatives financial instruments (332) 295 298 (18) 2 0 (Increase)/decrease in other interest-bearing items (16) 8 (10) 14 0 1,519 Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses 3 16 1,726 2,608 (3,023) (4,671) (146) Cash flows used in investing activities (9,469) (8,549) (10,594) 0 8,347 0 New finance debt 8,347 0 984 (1,642) (318) (855) Repayment of finance debt (2,266) (1,389) (2,419) (287) (904) (859) Dividends paid (2,037) (2,492) (3,342) (1,001) 0 (91) Share buy-back3) (1,059) (91) (442) 1,308 (150) (639) Net current finance debt and other 1,110 (41) (277) (1,623) 6,975 (2,443) Cash flows provided by/(used in) financing activities 4,095 (4,012) (5,496) (2,014) 2,672 1,590 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,669 (587) (2,341) 158 162 (154) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1) (153) (38) 9,700 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period (net 6,866 5,379 of overdraft) 5,177 7,556 7,556 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (net of 7,844 9,700 6,816 overdraft)4) 7,844 6,816 5,177 * Audited Net after cash and cash equivalents acquired. Includes sale of Lundin shares in the second quarter of 2020. For more information, see note 3 Acquisition and disposals. For more information, see Consolidated statement of changes in equity. At 30 September 2020 cash and cash equivalents net overdraft was zero. At 30 September 2019 net overdraft was USD 22 million and at 31 December 2019 net overdraft was zero. Equinor third quarter 2020 18 Condensed interim financial statement and notes Notes to the Condensed interim financial statements 1 Organisation and basis of preparation Organisation and principal activities Equinor ASA, originally Den Norske Stats Oljeselskap AS, was founded in 1972 and is incorporated and domiciled in Norway. The address of its registered office is Forusbeen 50, N-4035 Stavanger, Norway. The Equinor group's (Equinor's) business consists principally of the exploration, production, transportation, refining and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy. Equinor ASA is listed on the Oslo Børs (Norway) and the New York Stock Exchange (USA). All of Equinor's oil and gas activities and net assets on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) are owned by Equinor Energy AS, a 100% owned operating subsidiary of Equinor ASA. Equinor Energy AS is co-obligor or guarantor of certain debt obligations of Equinor ASA. Following changes in Equinor's internal reporting to management the composition of Equinor's operating and reporting segments has changed as of the second quarter of 2020. Segment information for prior periods has been restated to align with the new segment presentation. For further information see note 2 Segments to these Condensed interim financial statements. Equinor's Condensed interim financial statements for the third quarter of 2020 were authorised for issue by the board of directors on 28 October 2020. Basis of preparation These Condensed interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and as adopted by the European Union (EU). The Condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for a complete set of financial statements, and these Condensed interim financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated annual financial statements for 2019. IFRS as adopted by the EU differs in certain respects from IFRS as issued by the IASB, but the differences do not impact Equinor's financial statements for the periods presented. A description of the significant accounting policies applied in preparing these Condensed interim financial statements is included in Equinor`s Consolidated annual financial statements for 2019. On 1 January 2020, Equinor implemented amendments to IFRS 3 Business Combinations, which apply to relevant transactions that occur on or after the implementation date. The amendments introduce clarification to the definition of a business, and also establish an optional test to identify a concentration of fair value that, if applied and met, will lead to the conclusion that an acquired set of activities and assets is not a business. There have been no other changes to the significant accounting policies during the first nine months of 2020 compared to the Consolidated annual financial statements for 2019. The Condensed interim financial statements reflect all adjustments which are, in the opinion of management, necessary for a fair presentation of the financial position, results of operations and cash flows for the dates and interim periods presented. Interim period results are not necessarily indicative of results of operations or cash flows for an annual period. Certain amounts in the comparable periods in the note disclosures have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation. The subtotals and totals in some of the tables may not equal the sum of the amounts shown due to rounding. The Condensed interim financial statements are unaudited. Use of estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make judgments, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of policies and reported amounts of assets, liabilities, income and expenses. The estimates and associated assumptions are based on historical experience and various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making the judgments about carrying values of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates. The estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis, considering current and expected future market conditions. A change in an accounting estimate is recognised in the period in which the estimate is revised if the revision affects only that period, or in the period of the revision and future periods if the revision affects both current and future periods. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the steep oil price decline experienced during 2020 create additional estimation uncertainties and impact key assumptions applied by Equinor in the valuation of our assets and the measurement of our liabilities, and related sensitivities. Reference is made to note 8 Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and oil price decline for further information. Equinor third quarter 2020 19 Condensed interim financial statement and notes 2 Segments Equinor's operations are managed through the following operating segments (business areas): Development & Production Norway (DPN), Development & Production International (DPI), Development & Production Brazil (DPB), Development & Production USA (DPUSA), Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP), New Energy Solutions (NES), Technology, Projects & Drilling (TPD), Exploration (EXP) and Global Strategy & Business Development (GSB). The reporting segments Exploration & Production Norway (E&P Norway), Exploration & Production USA (E&P USA) and MMP consist of the business areas DPN, DPUSA and MMP respectively. The operating segments DPI and DPB are aggregated into the reporting segment Exploration & Production International (E&P International). The aggregation has its basis in similar economic characteristics, such as similar long-term average gross margins, the assets' long term and capital-intensive nature and exposure to volatile oil and gas commodity prices, the nature of products, service and production processes, the type and class of customers, the methods of distribution and regulatory environment. The operating segments NES, GSB, TPD, EXP and corporate staffs and support functions are aggregated into the reporting segment "Other" due to the immateriality of these operating segments. The majority of the costs within the operating segments GSB, TPD and EXP are allocated to the E&P Norway, E&P USA, E&P International and MMP reporting segments. In the second quarter of 2020, Equinor changed its internal reporting to management, impacting the composition of Equinor's operating and reporting segments. Equinor's upstream activities in the USA is as from the second quarter reported separately to management. The fact that such information is also considered to be useful to the users of the financial statements, resulted in the exploration and production activities in the USA as of the second quarter of 2020 were considered a separate operating- and reporting segment. Previously these activities were included in the DPI operating segment and presented as part of the E&P International reporting segment. The eliminations section includes the elimination of inter-segment sales and related unrealised profits, mainly from the sale of crude oil and natural gas. Inter-segment revenues are based upon estimated market prices. Segment data for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2020 and 2019 is presented below. The reported measure of segment profit is net operating income/(loss). Deferred tax assets, pension assets and non-current financial assets are not allocated to the segments. The measurement basis for segments is IFRS as applied by the group with the exception of IFRS 16 Leases and the line item Additions to PP&E, intangibles and equity accounted investments. All IFRS 16 leases are presented within the Other segment. The lease costs for the period are allocated to the different segments based on underlying lease payments, with a corresponding credit in the Other segment. Lease costs allocated to licence partners are recognised as other revenues in the Other segment. Additions to PP&E, intangible assets and equity accounted investments in the E&P and MMP segments include the period's allocated lease costs related to activity being capitalised with a corresponding negative addition in the Other segment. The line item Additions to PP&E, intangibles and equity accounted investments excludes movements related to changes in asset retirement obligations. Third quarter 2020 E&P E&P (in USD million) Norway International E&P USA MMP Other Eliminations Total Revenues third party, other revenues and other income 15 91 76 11,000 71 0 11,253 Revenues inter-segment 2,806 731 535 47 1 (4,121) 0 Net income/(loss) from equity accounted investments 0 18 0 8 60 0 86 Total revenues and other income 2,822 840 611 11,055 132 (4,121) 11,339 Purchases [net of inventory variation] 0 12 0 (9,171) 1 3,851 (5,307) Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses (735) (373) (344) (1,231) 152 163 (2,368) Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses (1,486) (1,504) (1,460) (102) (247) 0 (4,798) Exploration expenses (170) (304) (413) 0 1 0 (886) Total operating expenses (2,391) (2,168) (2,217) (10,504) (93) 4,014 (13,359) Net operating income/(loss) 431 (1,328) (1,606) 551 39 (107) (2,019) Additions to PP&E, intangibles and equity accounted investments 1,103 357 252 35 278 0 2,025 Equinor third quarter 2020 20 Condensed interim financial statement and notes Third quarter 2019 E&P E&P E&P (in USD million) Norway International USA MMP Other Eliminations Total (restated) (restated) Revenues third party, other revenues and other income 866 403 106 14,099 90 0 15,564 Revenues inter-segment 3,630 939 888 85 1 (5,543) 0 Net income/(loss) from equity accounted investments 2 9 2 4 29 0 46 Total revenues and other income 4,498 1,351 996 14,188 121 (5,543) 15,610 Purchases [net of inventory variation] 0 16 (1) (13,048) (0) 5,366 (7,667) Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses (817) (321) (425) (1,585) 41 185 (2,922) Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses (981) (620) (2,529) (311) (177) 0 (4,619) Exploration expenses (142) (100) (629) 0 0 0 (871) Total operating expenses (1,940) (1,025) (3,583) (14,945) (137) 5,551 (16,079) Net operating income/(loss) 2,558 325 (2,587) (757) (16) 8 (469) Additions to PP&E, intangibles and equity accounted investments 2,920 511 1,408 127 111 0 5,077 First nine months 2020 E&P E&P (in USD million) Norway International E&P USA MMP Other Eliminations Total Revenues third party, other revenue and other income 33 308 285 33,087 169 0 33,882 Revenues inter-segment 7,985 2,412 1,686 232 3 (12,318) 0 Net income/(loss) from equity accounted investments 0 22 0 26 142 0 190 Total revenues and other income 8,018 2,742 1,971 33,344 315 (12,318) 34,073 Purchases [net of inventory variation] 0 (56) 0 (27,799) 1 12,400 (15,453) Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses (2,076) (1,152) (1,008) (3,998) 336 516 (7,382) Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses (4,318) (2,883) (3,171) (709) (676) 0 (11,757) Exploration expenses (330) (840) (745) 0 1 0 (1,914) Total operating expenses (6,724) (4,931) (4,924) (32,505) (338) 12,916 (36,506) Net operating income/(loss) 1,294 (2,189) (2,953) 839 (23) 599 (2,434) Additions to PP&E, intangibles and equity accounted investments 3,511 1,582 945 142 768 0 6,948 Balance sheet information Equity accounted investments 2 581 0 90 977 0 1,650 Non-current segment assets 31,442 18,710 14,113 4,427 3,964 0 72,655 Non-current assets not allocated to segments 11,995 Total non-current assets 86,300 Equinor third quarter 2020 21 Condensed interim financial statement and notes First nine months 2019 E&P E&P E&P (in USD million) Norway International USA MMP Other Eliminations Total (restated) (restated) Revenues third party, other revenue and other income 1,026 1,310 320 46,149 235 0 49,040 Revenues inter-segment 12,835 3,271 2,854 312 3 (19,275) 0 Net income/(loss) from equity accounted investments 15 27 5 20 82 0 149 Total revenues and other income 13,876 4,608 3,179 46,481 320 (19,275) 49,189 Purchases [net of inventory variation] 1 (9) (1) (41,581) (0) 18,661 (22,928) Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses (2,441) (1,324) (1,226) (3,753) 103 578 (8,063) Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses (2,945) (1,491) (3,558) (504) (541) 0 (9,039) Exploration expenses (335) (367) (672) 0 0 0 (1,374) Total operating expenses (5,721) (3,190) (5,457) (45,837) (439) 19,239 (41,405) Net operating income/(loss) 8,155 1,418 (2,278) 644 (120) (36) 7,783 Additions to PP&E, intangibles and equity accounted investments 5,860 2,291 2,486 674 596 0 11,907 Balance sheet information Equity accounted investments 2 306 81 88 943 0 1,421 Non-current segment assets 33,737 20,562 17,307 4,956 4,270 0 80,831 Non-current assets not allocated to segments 10,151 Total non-current assets 92,403 In the third quarter of 2020 Equinor recognised net impairment of USD 2,928 million of which USD 575 million was classified as exploration expenses. In the E&P Norway segment the impairments were USD 365 million of which USD 5 million related to exploration assets. The impairments were mainly due to price reductions and reduced reserve estimates. In the E&P International segment the impairments were USD 1,176 million of which USD 183 million related to exploration assets. The impairments were caused by reduced price assumptions and reduction in reserve estimates in the Europa and Asia and the North America - conventional other areas. In the E&P USA segment the net impairment was USD 1,377 million of which USD 386 million was classified as exploration expenses. Impairment losses of USD 1,611 million were mainly caused by reduced price assumptions. USD 1,447 million related to North America non-conventional assets and USD 164 million related to North America - conventional offshore Gulf of Mexico assets. Impairment reversals of USD 234 million related to North America non-conventional assets due to performance trends and accelerated production. Most of the renewable assets in Equinor Group are accounted for using equity method and the results are presented in the Other reporting segment. The net income from the equity accounted investments within the operating segment NES was USD 60 million in the third quarter of 2020 and USD 142 million in the first nine months of 2020, which compares to USD 29 million in the third quarter of 2019 and USD 82 million in the first nine months of 2019. Current quarter result was materially impacted by the reversal of losses in the Dogger Bank projects. This was partially offset by lower income from other equity accounted investments including the effect of reduced ownership share in Arkona wind farm compared to 2019. For information regarding acquisition and disposal of interests, see note 3 Acquisitions and disposals. See also note 8 Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and oil price decline. Equinor third quarter 2020 22 Condensed interim financial statement and notes Revenues from contracts with customers by geographical areas When attributing the line item Revenues third party, other revenues and other income to the country of the legal entity executing the sale for the third quarter of 2020, Norway constitutes 82% and the US constitutes 13% of such revenues. For the third quarter of 2019, Norway and the US constituted 73% and 20% of such revenues, respectively. For the first nine months of 2020, Norway constitutes 81% and the US constitutes 14% of such revenues. For the first nine months of 2019, Norway and the US constituted 74% and 19% of such revenues, respectively. Non-current assets by country At 30 September At 30 June At 31 December At 30 September (in USD million) 2020 2020 2019 2019 Norway 37,327 36,383 40,292 39,994 USA 14,858 16,524 17,776 18,455 Brazil 8,752 8,796 8,724 8,669 UK 4,175 4,913 5,657 5,261 Azerbaijan 1,684 1,696 1,598 1,551 Canada 1,468 1,435 1,672 1,651 Angola 1,270 1,331 1,564 1,669 Tanzania 985 964 964 964 Denmark 911 887 984 958 Algeria 845 866 915 930 Other countries 2,030 2,064 1,986 2,149 Total non-current assets1) 74,305 75,858 82,133 82,252 1) Excluding deferred tax assets, pension assets and non-current financial assets. Revenues from contracts with customers and other revenues Quarters Full Year (in USD million) Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 2019 Crude oil 6,635 4,018 8,667 33,505 Natural gas 1,351 1,188 2,236 11,281 - European gas 1,048 923 1,847 9,366 - North American gas 229 196 290 1,359 - Other incl. LNG 74 68 99 556 Refined products 1,560 1,258 2,404 10,652 Natural gas liquids 1,282 839 1,224 5,807 Transportation 295 286 205 967 Other sales 91 88 123 445 Revenues from contracts with customers 11,215 7,677 14,859 62,657 Taxes paid in-kind 27 (9) 83 344 Physically settled commodity derivatives (16) 152 (610) (1,086) Gain/(loss) on commodity derivatives (44) (318) 298 732 Other revenues 70 61 74 265 Total other revenues 36 (114) (155) 254 Revenues 11,250 7,563 14,704 62,911 Equinor third quarter 2020 23 Condensed interim financial statement and notes 3 Acquisitions and disposals Divestment of non-operated interest in the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind assets on the US east coast On 10 September 2020 Equinor entered into an agreement with BP to sell 50% non-operated interests in the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind assets for a total consideration before adjustments of USD 1.1 billion. Through this transaction, the two companies are also establishing a strategic partnership for further growth within offshore wind in the US. Following the transaction, Equinor will remain the operator with a 50% interest. The 100% of interest share has been reclassified as held for sale. The transaction has an effective date of 1 January 2020 and is expected to close in early 2021, subject to customary conditions including purchase price adjustments and authority approval. Upon transaction closing, the gain will be presented in the line item Other income in the Consolidated statement of income in the Other segment. Divestment of remaining shares in Lundin On 8 May 2020 Equinor closed the divestment of its remaining (4.9%) financial shareholding in Lundin Energy AB (formerly Lundin Petroleum AB). The consideration is SEK 3.3 billion (USD 0.3 billion). The impact on the Consolidated statement of income in the second quarter was a loss of USD 0.1 billion and was recognised as Interest income and other financial items. Investment in interest onshore Argentina On 30 January 2020 Equinor closed a transaction to acquire a 50% ownership share in SPM Argentina S.A (SPM) from Schlumberger Production Management Holding Argentina B.V. Shell acquired the remaining 50% ownership share of SPM. SPM holds a 49% interest in the Bandurria Sur onshore block in Argentina, and the block is in the pilot phase of development. The consideration including final adjustments is USD 187 million. In the second quarter, Equinor increased its shareholding in the Bandurria Sur by 5.5% to 30% for a final consideration of USD 44 million. The investment in SPM was accounted for as a joint venture using the equity method and reported in the E&P International segment. 4 Financial items Quarters First nine months Full year Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 (in USD million) 2020 2019 2019 (131) (321) 295 Gains/(losses) on net foreign exchange (156) 201 224 235 262 180 Interest income and other financial items 375 535 746 39 189 208 Gains/(losses) on derivative financial instruments 421 781 473 (343) (379) (343) Interest and other finance expenses (1,066) (1,029) (1,450) (201) (248) 340 Net financial items (426) 489 (7) Gains on derivative financial instruments for the first nine months of 2020 of USD 421 million and for the first nine months of 2019 of USD 781 million, are mainly due to decreased interest rates. Equinor has a US Commercial paper programme available with a limit of USD 5 billion of which USD 787 million has been utilised as of 30 September 2020. In the first nine months of 2020, Equinor recorded total lease payments of USD 1,054 million, of which USD 93 million were payment of interests and USD 961 million were down-payment of lease liabilities. Lease liabilities as at 30 September 2020 were USD 4,218 million, presented in the balance sheet within the line items Current and Non-current finance debt with USD 1,039 million and USD 3,120 million, respectively. In the second quarter of 2020 Equinor ASA issued bonds with maturities from 5 to 30 years for a total amount of USD 8.3 billion. The bonds were issued in USD and EUR, amounting to USD 6.5 billion and EUR 1.75 billion, and are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Equinor Energy AS. Equinor third quarter 2020 24 Condensed interim financial statement and notes 5 Income taxes Quarters First nine months Full year Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 (in USD million) 2020 2019 2019 (2,220) (720) (129) Income/(loss) before tax (2,859) 8,272 9,292 95 469 (978) Income tax (221) (6,191) (7,441) 4.3% 65.2% >(100%) Effective tax rate (7.7%) 74.8% 80.1% The tax rate for the third quarter 2020 and for the first nine months of 2020 was primarily influenced by losses including net impairments recognised in countries with unrecognised deferred taxes or in countries with lower than average tax rates. The tax rate was also influenced by currency effects in entities that are taxable in other currencies than the functional currency, partially offset by the temporary changes to Norway's petroleum tax system. The tax rate for the first nine months of 2020 was also influenced by changes in best estimates for uncertain tax positions. The tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 and the first nine months of 2019 was primarily influenced by losses recognised in countries with unrecognised deferred tax assets partially offset by the tax exempted divestment of shares in Lundin. The tax rate for the full year 2019 was primarily influenced by losses recognised in countries with unrecognised deferred tax assets or in countries with lower than average tax rates, partially offset by tax exempted gains on divestments. 6 Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Property, plant and Intangible (in USD million) equipment assets Balance at 31 December 2019 69,953 10,738 Additions 7,595 551 Transfers 67 (67) Disposals and reclassifications (15) (6) Transferred to assets classified as held for sale (10) (177) Expensed exploration expenditures and net impairment losses - (1,222) Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses (11,737) (20) Effect of foreign currency translation adjustments (2,864) (130) Balance at 30 September 2020 62,988 9,667 Right-of-use (RoU) assets are included within property, plant and equipment with a net book value of USD 3,944 million as at 30 September 2020. Additions to RoU assets amount to USD 1,001 million. Gross depreciation and impairment of RoU assets amounts to USD 927 million in the first nine months of 2020, of which depreciation costs of USD 278 million have been allocated to exploration and development activities and are presented net on the Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses and Additions lines in the table above. Equinor's Block 2 Exploration License in Tanzania was due to expire in June 2018 but based on indications from the Tanzanian authorities that the license would be extended the asset has remained capitalised. The license was formally extended by 3.5 years in and from the second quarter of 2020. The capitalised expenditures included in intangible assets related to the license are USD 962 million. Equinor third quarter 2020 25 Condensed interim financial statement and notes Impairments and impairment reversals For information on impairment losses and reversals per reporting segment, see note 2 Segments. First nine months 2020 Property, plant and Intangible (in USD million) equipment assets Total Producing and development assets 4,732 589 5,321 Goodwill - 1 1 Acquisition costs related to oil and gas prospects - 434 434 Total net impairment losses/(reversals) recognised 4,732 1,023 5,755 The net impairments have been recognised in the Consolidated statement of income as Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses and Exploration expenses based on the impaired assets' nature of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, respectively. The recoverable amounts in the third quarter of 2020 were discounted cash flows based on value in use. Value in use estimates and discounted cash flows used to determine the recoverable amount of assets tested for impairment are based on internal forecasts on costs, production profiles and commodity prices. Changes to accounting assumptions Management's future commodity price assumptions and currency assumptions are used for value-in-use impairment testing. The same assumptions are also used for evaluating investment opportunities, together with other relevant criteria, including among others robustness targets (value creation in lower commodity price scenarios). While there are inherent uncertainties in the assumptions, the commodity price assumptions as well as currency assumptions reflect management's best estimate of the price and currency development over the life of the Group's assets based on its view of relevant current circumstances and the likely future development of such circumstances, including energy demand development, energy and climate change policies as well as the speed of the energy transition, population and economic growth, geopolitical risks, technology and cost development, and other factors. Management's best estimate also takes into consideration a range of external forecasts. During the third quarter, Equinor has performed a thorough and broad analysis of the expected development in drivers for the different commodity markets and exchange rates, following the recent and ongoing Covid-19 situation and management has gained more insight into the development of the different markets in which we operate. Significant uncertainty continues to exist regarding future commodity price development due to the potential long-term impact on demand resulting from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain it, energy investments in the transition to a lower carbon economy and future supply actions by OPEC+ and other factors. Following management's analysis of the expected development in drivers for the different commodity markets and exchange rates, Equinor has decided to revise the assumptions. As a result, both short- and long-term prices have been reduced, some by more than twenty percent. Management will continue to monitor these developments and the impact they may have on its commodity price assumptions. For Brent-blend, compared to current prices, we expect a strengthening of the prices through the 2020s. In 2025, the assumption is 65 USD/bbl (78 USD/bbl), with a further increase towards 2030. Beyond 2030, we expect a gradual decline with an estimate of 64 USD/bbl in 2040 (82 USD/bbl), which approximates the average price level for the period 2021-2050. In 2050, the oil prices are expected to be below 60 USD/bbl. All commodity prices are on a real 2020 basis, and comparables as per fourth quarter 2019 are given in brackets. For natural gas in the UK (NBP), we expect some volatility, where the trend is a gradual increase in prices from today's current prices up to 6.5 USD/mmBtu in 2030 (7.7 USD/mmBtu). From 2030, we expect prices at levels sufficient to incentivise the next LNG investment cycle and a flatter price-curve, with the price gradually increasing to 7.8 USD/mmBtu close to 2040 (7.7 USD/mmBtu). Beyond 2040, a declining price trend is foreseen as the energy transition is expected to impact the demand side. For 2050, the price has been set at the pre-2035 level. Henry Hub follows the same pattern, gradually increasing from today's current prices to 3.3 USD/mmBtu in 2030 (3.7 USD/mmBtu) and gradually increasing to 3.7 USD/mmBtu in 2040 (3.7 USD/mmBtu) before gradually declining through the 2040s. Equinor has performed analyses of the NOK currency exchange rates, which suggests that a return to a previously assumed long-term equilibrium is less likely. This conclusion is supported by the historical 5-year average and spot prices in the currency market, as well as an expected lower oil price and increased market uncertainty. Equinor has therefore implemented new long-term exchange rates from 2023 onwards. The NOK/USD rate has been revised to 8.5 (previously 7.0), while the NOK/EUR rate has been revised to 10.0 (from previously 9.0). Equinor third quarter 2020 26 Condensed interim financial statement and notes In 2020 we have continued to see a significant drop in risk-free interest rates. Long-termrisk-free interest rates (10 years) have decreased by approximately 1.3 percentage points in the period from year-end 2019 to 30 September 2020. The stock market recovery after the initial Covid-19 impact in March, and despite lower expectations of future cash flows, is indicating a lower market risk premium. The low interest rates combined with lack of good alternative investment opportunities, channels more funds towards the equity market resulting in investors accepting lower returns on investments, and we see a downward shift in the estimated equity risk premium. Taking this into account, Equinor has adjusted the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) for accounting purposes, real post-tax, down from 6% to 5% with effect as of the third quarter of 2020. Please refer to note 8 Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and oil price. Sensitivities Commodity prices have historically been volatile. Significant downward adjustments of Equinor's commodity price assumptions would result in impairment losses on certain producing and development assets in Equinor's portfolio, while an opposite adjustment could lead to impairment-reversals. If a decline in commodity price forecasts over the lifetime of the assets were 30%, considered to represent a reasonably possible change, the impairment amount to be recognised could illustratively be in the region of USD 12 billion before tax effects. This illustrative impairment sensitivity, based on a simplified method, assumes no changes to input factors other than prices; however, a price reduction of 30% is likely to result in changes in business plans as well as other factors used when estimating an asset's recoverable amount. These associated changes reduce the stand-alone impact on commodity price sensitivity. Changes in such input factors would likely include a reduction in the cost level in the oil and gas industry as well as offsetting currency effects, both of which have historically occurred following significant changes in commodity prices. The illustrative sensitivity is therefore not considered to represent a best estimate of an expected impairment impact, nor an estimated impact on revenues or operating income in such a scenario. In comparison, following the amended assumptions and the decline in commodity prices presently disclosed for this quarter, the impairment impact recognised is considerably lower. A significant and prolonged reduction in oil and gas prices would also result in mitigating actions by Equinor and its licence partners, as a reduction of oil and gas prices would impact drilling plans and production profiles for new and existing assets. Quantifying such impacts is considered impracticable, as it requires detailed technical, geological and economical evaluations based on hypothetical scenarios and not based on existing business or development plans. 7 Provisions, commitments, contingent liabilities and contingent assets Asset retirement obligation Equinor's estimated asset retirement obligations (ARO) have increased by USD 928 million compared to year-end 2019, mainly due to the decrease in discount rate. Changes in ARO are reflected within property, plant and equipment and provisions in the Consolidated balance sheet. Onerous contract Due to significantly reduced expected use of a transportation agreement, Equinor provided in the second quarter USD 154 million as an onerous contract. In third quarter the provision has increased to USD 162 million. The provision is recognised in the MMP segment as an operating expense in the Consolidated statement of income and has been included in the line item Provisions and other liabilities in the Consolidated balance sheet. Price review arbitration Some long-term gas sales agreements contain price review clauses, which in certain cases lead to claims subject to arbitration. The exposure related to price reviews has been reduced by approximately USD 1.3 billion due to settlements in the second quarter. The remaining exposure for gas delivered prior to 30 September is immaterial. Price review related changes in the second quarter represent an income of approximately USD 150 million before tax and USD 30 million after tax. The amounts have been reflected in the Consolidated statement of income as revenues and income tax, respectively. A dispute between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Governments of Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States in Nigera In October 2018, the Supreme Court of Nigeria rendered a judgement in a dispute between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Governments of Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom States in favour of the latter. The Supreme Court judgement provides for potential retroactive adjustment of certain production sharing contracts in favour of the Federal Government, including OML 128 (Agbami). This case has been withdrawn by the plaintiff in the second quarter of 2020 with no impact on Equinor's Interim financial statements. Dispute with Brazilian tax authorities Brazilian tax authorities issued an updated tax assessment for 2011 for Equinor's Brazilian subsidiary which was party to Equinor's divestment of 40% of the Peregrino field to Sinochem at that time. The assessment disputed Equinor's allocation of the sale proceeds between entities and assets involved, resulting in a significantly higher assessed taxable gain and related taxes payable in Brazil. Equinor disagreed with the assessment and had the case brought forward to the second instance of the Administrative Court in Brazil which Equinor third quarter 2020 27 Condensed interim financial statement and notes decided the case in Equinor's favour. Equinor has received confirmation that the decision is considered final and non-appealable. The final ruling did not have any impact on Equinor's Interim Financial statement. KKD Oil Sands Partnership Canadian tax authorities have issued a proposal of re-assessment for 2014 for Equinor's Canadian subsidiary which was party to Equinor's divestment of 40% of the KKD Oil Sands partnership at that time. The proposal disputes the partners allocation between entities and assets involved. Maximum exposure is estimated to be approximately USD 360 million. The ongoing process of formal communication with the Canadian tax authorities, as well as any subsequent litigation that may become necessary, may take several years. No taxes will become payable until the matter has been finally settled. Equinor is of the view that all applicable tax regulations have been applied in the case and that Equinor has a strong position. No amounts have consequently been provided for in the accounts. Deviation notices from Norwegian tax authorities With reference to the previously disclosed dispute in Norway regarding the level of Research & Development cost to be allocated to the offshore tax regime, a Norwegian supreme court ruling announced in second quarter and Equinor's subsequent correspondence with the Norwegian tax authorities in third quarter has resulted in a reduced maximum exposure in this matter to approximately USD 250 million. Equinor provides for its best estimate in the matter. Suit for an annulment of Petrobras' sale of the interest in BM-S-8 to Equinor In March 2017, the Union of Workers of Oil Tankers of Sergipe (Sindipetro) filed a class action suit against Petrobras, Equinor and ANP - the Brazilian Regulatory Agency - to seek annulment of Petrobras' sale of the interest and operatorship in BM-S-8 to Equinor, a transaction which was closed in November 2016. There was also an injunction request aiming to suspend the assignment, which first was granted in April 2017 by a federal judge, but subsequently lifted by the federal court. The injunction request has now been finally dismissed by the courts. Claim from Petrofac regarding multiple variation order requests performed in Algeria (In Salah) Petrofac International (UAE) LLC (PIUL) was awarded the EPC Contract to execute the ISSF Project (the In Salah Southern Fields Project which has finalised the development of four gas fields in central Algeria). Following suspension of activity after the terrorist attack at another field in Algeria (In Amenas) in 2013, PIUL issued multiple Variation Order Requests (VoRs) related to the costs incurred for stand-by and remobilisation costs after the evacuation of expatriates. Several VoRs have been paid, but the settlement of the remaining has been unsuccessful. PIUL initiated arbitration on 7 August 2020 claiming an estimated amount of USD 533 million, of which Equinor In Salah AS holds a 31,85% share. Equinor's maximum exposure amounts to USD 170 million. Equinor provides for its best estimate in the matter. During the normal course of its business Equinor is involved in legal and other proceedings, and several claims are unresolved and currently outstanding. The ultimate liability or asset, respectively, in respect of such litigation and claims cannot be determined now. Equinor has provided in its Condensed interim financial statements for probable liabilities related to litigation and claims based on the company's best judgement. Equinor does not expect that its financial position, results of operations or cash flows will be materially affected by the resolution of these legal proceedings. 8 Impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and oil price decline The COVID-19 pandemic with global lockdowns has slowed, and in many countries, contracted economic growth and has had dramatic consequences for energy demand. As a result, commodity prices collapsed in the first half of 2020 before a partial re-bounce in the second half, impacting the energy industry and Equinor. The full extent, duration and consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting operational and economic impact for Equinor cannot be ascertained at this time. However, resulting changes in market risk and economic circumstances impact Equinor's assumptions about the future and related sources of estimation uncertainty. Updates of certain information previously provided in Equinor's Annual financial statements for 2019, as well as other relevant information, are consequently included below. The mitigation effects from COVID-19 have had a massive impact on oil demand, particularly mobility fuels. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Global energy demand in 2020 is estimated to drop by 5-6%, with the largest uncertainty being around the shake of a second wave of lockdowns in the last quarter this year. Significant Opec+ supply cuts and shut-in production around the world following the announcement at 1 May 2020, have so far prevented another price collapse and storages running full. In Norway, where Equinor has production on the NCS, the Norwegian Government announced unilateral oil production cuts portioned out to relevant fields via their production licenses. Equinor complies with the revised production permits issued by the authorities, but for the third quarter of 2020 the production cuts in Norway and internationally did not have significant impact on the total production. An updated overview of Equinor's price assumptions as of 30 September 2020 has been provided in note 6 Property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. Equinor has evaluated the reasonable possible changes in certain assumptions as of 30 September 2020. For interest rate and currency risk, the reasonable possible change remains unchanged from 31 December 2019. Equinor third quarter 2020 28 Condensed interim financial statement and notes As of 30 September 2020, the reasonable possible change in prices is deemed to be -50%/+50% for short-term contracts, and - 30%/+30% for the long-term derivatives, based on their duration. The short-term price contracts are considered more volatile compared to year-end 2019. The table below contains the price risk sensitivities of Equinor's commodity-based derivatives contracts. Equinor enters into commodity- based derivative contracts mainly to manage short-term commodity risk. However, since none of the derivative financial instruments included in the table below are part of formal hedging relationships, any changes in their fair values would be recognised in the Consolidated statement of income. Commodity price sensitivity 30 September 2020 31 December 2019 (in USD million) - 50% + 50% - 30% + 30% Crude oil and refined products net gain/(losses) 1,092 (1,092) 569 (563) Natural gas and electricity net gains/(losses) 333 283 (33) 49 Due to market developments and related consequences, certain Equinor suppliers and customers have indicated that contractual clauses such as those involving force majeure are being explored. The potential impact for Equinor, if any, is currently uncertain. As a measure to maintain activity in the oil and gas related industry, the Norwegian Government on 19 June 2020 enacted temporary targeted changes to Norway's petroleum tax system for investments incurred in 2020 and 2021 and for new projects with final investment decisions submitted by end of 2022. The changes are effective from 1 January 2020 and provide companies with a direct tax deduction in the special petroleum tax (56% tax rate) instead of tax depreciation over 6 years. One of the changes is that the tax uplift benefit, which has increased from 20.8%. to 24% will be recognised over one year instead of four years. Tax depreciation towards the ordinary corporate tax (22% tax rate) will continue with a six-year depreciation profile. The totality of the petroleum tax changes will increase the profitability for investments and strengthen Equinor's' liquidity. 9 Subsequent events On 28 October 2020, the board of directors resolved to declare a dividend for the third quarter of 2020 of USD 0.11 per share. The Equinor shares will trade ex-dividend 11 February 2021 on the Oslo Børs and for ADR holders on the New York Stock Exchange. Record date will be 12 February 2021 and payment date will be 26 February 2021. Equinor third quarter 2020 29 Supplementary Supplementary disclosures Operational data Quarters Change First nine months Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 on Q3 Operational data 2020 2019 Change Prices 43.0 29.2 61.9 (31%) Average Brent oil price (USD/bbl) 40.8 64.7 (37%) 39.6 23.5 52.6 (25%) E&P Norway average liquids price (USD/bbl) 35.9 56.6 (37%) 39.1 24.4 58.1 (33%) E&P International average liquids price (USD/bbl) 37.3 60.3 (38%) 32.2 19.0 45.9 (30%) E&P USA average liquids price (USD/bbl) 30.3 48.6 (38%) 38.3 22.9 52.5 (27%) Group average liquids price (USD/bbl) [1] 35.2 55.8 (37%) 349 229 465 (25%) Group average liquids price (NOK/bbl) [1] 335 486 (31%) 1.45 0.91 3.96 (63%) E&P Norway average internal gas price (USD/mmbtu) [9] 1.70 4.66 (64%) 1.13 1.26 1.74 (35%) E&P USA average internal gas price (USD/mmbtu) [9] 1.31 2.29 (43%) 2.72 2.24 5.19 (48%) Average invoiced gas prices - Europe (USD/mmbtu) [8] 3.06 5.95 (49%) 1.53 1.47 1.99 (23%) Average invoiced gas prices - North America (USD/mmbtu) [8] 1.63 2.51 (35%) (0.1) 3.9 5.9 >(100%) Refining reference margin (USD/bbl) [2] 1.8 4.4 (58%) Entitlement production (mboe per day) 619 637 497 25% E&P Norway entitlement liquids production 635 507 25% 220 235 266 (17%) E&P International entitlement liquids production 240 272 (12%) 151 172 182 (17%) E&P USA entitlement liquids production 170 172 (2%) 991 1,044 946 5% Group entitlement liquids production 1,045 951 10% 654 644 570 15% E&P Norway entitlement gas production 681 691 (1%) 35 31 47 (25%) E&P International entitlement gas production 41 39 4% 185 179 183 1% E&P USA entitlement gas production 179 181 (1%) 874 854 799 9% Group entitlement gas production 901 911 (1%) 1,865 1,897 1,745 7% Total entitlement liquids and gas production [3] 1,946 1,862 5% Equity production (mboe per day) 619 637 497 25% E&P Norway equity liquids production 635 507 25% 283 291 352 (20%) E&P International equity liquids production 309 355 (13%) 173 195 212 (18%) E&P USA equity liquids production 194 209 (7%) 1,076 1,123 1,061 1% Group equity liquids production 1,138 1,071 6% 654 644 570 15% E&P Norway equity gas production 681 691 (1%) 40 34 58 (31%) E&P International equity gas production 47 61 (22%) 224 210 220 2% E&P USA equity gas production 213 210 2% 918 888 848 8% Group equity gas production 941 961 (2%) 1,994 2,011 1,909 4% Total equity liquids and gas production [4] 2,079 2,032 2% NES power production 319 305 342 (7%) Power generation (GWh) 1,181 1,278 (8%) Exchange rates Quarters Change First nine months Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 on Q3 Exchange rates 2020 2019 Change 0.1095 0.1000 0.1129 (3%) NOK/USD average daily exchange rate 0.1050 0.1150 (9%) 0.1055 0.1026 0.1100 (4%) NOK/USD period-end exchange rate 0.1055 0.1100 (4%) 9.1321 10.0023 8.8573 3% USD/NOK average daily exchange rate 9.5266 8.6979 10% 9.4814 9.7446 9.0874 4% USD/NOK period-end exchange rate 9.4814 9.0874 4% 1.1685 1.1008 1.1118 5% EUR/USD average daily exchange rate 1.1239 1.1234 0% 1.1708 1.1198 1.0889 8% EUR/USD period-end exchange rate 1.1708 1.0889 8% Equinor third quarter 2020 30 Supplementary Health, safety and the environment Twelve months average per First nine months First nine months Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Health, safety and the environment 2020 2019 Injury/incident frequency 2.3 2.5 Total recordable injury frequency (TRIF) 2.3 2.5 0.6 0.6 Serious Incident Frequency (SIF) 0.5 0.6 Oil spills 165 226 Accidental oil spills (number of) 116 170 317 8,850 Accidental oil spills (cubic metres) 158 8,824 First nine months Full year Climate 2020 2019 Upstream CO2 intensity (kg CO2/boe) 1) 8.1 9.5 Total scope 1 emissions of CO2 (kg CO2) from exploration and production, divided by total production (boe). Equinor third quarter 2020 31 Supplementary Reconciliation of net operating income/(loss) to adjusted The table specifies the adjustments made to each of the profit and loss line item included in the net operating income/(loss) subtotal. Items impacting net operating income/(loss) in the third Exploration Exploration Exploration Marketing, quarter of 2020 Equinor & Production & Production & Production Midstream & (in USD million) group Norway International USA Processing Other Net operating income/(loss) (2,019) 431 (1,328) (1,606) 551 (67) Total revenues and other income (431) (59) (20) - (352) 0 Changes in fair value of derivatives (37) - - - (37) - Periodisation of inventory hedging effect (315) - - - (315) - Over-/underlift (79) (59) (20) - - - Purchases [net of inventory variation] 104 - - - (2) 107 Operational storage effects (2) - - - (2) - Eliminations 107 - - - - 107 Operating and administrative expenses 189 36 67 29 64 (7) Over-/underlift 90 36 54 - - - Gain/loss on sale of assets (1) - - (1) - - Provisions 100 - 12 30 64 (7) Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses 2,353 360 992 990 - 10 Impairment 2,524 360 992 1,162 - 10 Reversal of Impairment (171) - (0) (171) - - Exploration expenses 583 5 185 393 - - Impairment 638 5 183 449 - - Reversal of Impairment (63) - - (63) - - Provisions 8 - 2 7 - - Sum of adjustments to net operating income/(loss) 2,799 342 1,224 1,413 (289) 110 Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] 780 773 (104) (193) 262 43 Tax on adjusted earnings (509) (358) 87 0 (240) 2 Adjusted earnings/(loss) after tax [5] 271 414 (17) (193) 22 45 Equinor third quarter 2020 32 Supplementary Items impacting net operating income/(loss) in the third quarter Exploration & Exploration & Exploration & Marketing, of 2019 Equinor Production Production Production Midstream & (in USD million) group Norway International USA Processing Other Net operating income/(loss) (469) 2,558 325 (2,587) (757) (8) Total revenues and other income (258) (818) 126 (10) 453 (9) Changes in fair value of derivatives 383 (8) - - 392 - Periodisation of inventory hedging effect 61 - - - 61 - Over-/underlift 147 30 126 (10) - - Gain/loss on sale of assets (849) (840) - - - (9) Purchases [net of inventory variation] 25 - - - 32 (7) Operational storage effects 32 - - - 32 - Eliminations (7) - - - - (7) Operating and administrative expenses 501 (5) (57) 49 514 - Over-/underlift (59) (5) (57) 3 - - Provisions 560 - - 46 514 - Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses 2,186 - 56 1,924 206 - Impairment 2,190 - 60 1,924 206 - Reversal of Impairment (4) - (4) - - - Exploration expenses 608 - - 608 - - Impairment 608 - - 608 - - Sum of adjustments to net operating income/(loss) 3,062 (823) 125 2,571 1,205 (16) Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] 2,593 1,735 451 (16) 448 (25) Tax on adjusted earnings (1,516) (1,194) (147) 0 (187) 13 Adjusted earnings/(loss) after tax [5] 1,077 540 304 (16) 261 (13) Equinor third quarter 2020 33 Supplementary Items impacting net operating income/(loss) in the first nine Exploration Exploration Exploration Marketing, months of 2020 Equinor & Production & Production & Production Midstream & (in USD million) group Norway International USA Processing Other Net operating income/(loss) (2,434) 1,294 (2,189) (2,953) 839 575 Total revenues and other income (149) 53 (153) - (51) 2 Changes in fair value of derivatives 52 6 - - 46 - Periodisation of inventory hedging effect (91) - - - (91) - Impairment from associated companies 2 - - - - 2 Over-/underlift (106) 47 (153) - - - Gain/loss on sale of assets (6) - - - (6) - Purchases [net of inventory variation] (403) - - - 196 (599) Operational storage effects 196 - - - 196 - Eliminations (599) - - - - (599) Operating and administrative expenses 406 (21) 156 31 246 (7) Over-/underlift 123 (21) 144 - - - Gain/loss on sale of assets 2 - - 2 - - Provisions 282 - 12 30 246 (7) Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses 4,733 1,219 1,354 1,727 422 10 Impairment 4,951 1,219 1,401 1,898 422 10 Reversal of impairment (218) - (47) (171) - - Exploration expenses 1,028 5 352 671 - - Impairment 1,082 5 350 727 - - Reversal of impairment (63) - - (63) - - Provisions 8 - 2 7 - - Sum of adjustments to net operating income/(loss) 5,615 1,256 1,709 2,429 813 (593) Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] 3,181 2,551 (479) (524) 1,652 (18) Tax on adjusted earnings (1,704) (1,264) 310 0 (972) 222 Adjusted earnings/(loss) after tax [5] 1,478 1,287 (170) (524) 680 204 Equinor third quarter 2020 34 Supplementary Items impacting net operating income/(loss) in the first nine Exploration Exploration Exploration Marketing, months of 2019 Equinor & Production & Production & Production Midstream & (in USD million) group Norway International USA Processing Other Net operating income/(loss) 7,783 8,155 1,418 (2,278) 644 (156) Total revenues and other income (1,190) (869) (32) (10) (258) (20) Changes in fair value of derivatives (393) (8) - - (384) - Periodisation of inventory hedging effect 126 - - - 126 - Over-/underlift 92 117 (15) (10) - - Gain/loss on sale of assets (1,015) (977) (17) - - (20) Purchases [net of inventory variation] (48) - - - (85) 37 Operational storage effects (85) - - - (85) - Eliminations 37 - - - - 37 Operating and administrative expenses 710 19 97 83 510 - Over-/underlift 13 (23) 34 3 - - Change in accounting policy1) 123 42 63 18 - - Gain/loss on sale of assets 16 - - 16 - - Provisions 557 - - 46 510 - Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses 2,070 - (60) 1,924 206 - Impairment 2,190 - 60 1,924 206 - Reversal of impairment (120) - (120) - - - Exploration expenses 608 - - 608 - - Impairment 608 - - 608 - - Sum of adjustments to net operating income/(loss) 2,150 (850) 5 2,605 374 16 Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] 9,934 7,305 1,423 327 1,017 (139) Tax on adjusted earnings (6,195) (5,221) (521) (0) (496) 43 Adjusted earnings/(loss) after tax [5] 3,739 2,085 903 327 521 (97) 1) Change in accounting policy for lifting imbalances. Equinor third quarter 2020 35 Supplementary Items impacting net operating income/(loss) in the second Exploration Exploration Exploration Marketing, quarter of 2020 Equinor & Production & Production & Production Midstream & (in USD million) group Norway International USA Processing Other Net operating income/(loss) (472) (104) (548) (332) 610 (98) Total revenues and other income 441 57 66 - 319 (1) Changes in fair value of derivatives 36 - - - 36 - Periodisation of inventory hedging effect 288 - - - 288 - Impairment from associated companies (1) - - - - (1) Over-/underlift 123 57 66 - - - Gain/loss on sale of assets (6) - - - (6) - Purchases [net of inventory variation] (48) - - - (145) 97 Operational storage effects (145) - - - (145) - Eliminations 97 - - - - 97 Operating and administrative expenses 60 (38) (43) (9) 149 - Over-/underlift (81) (38) (43) - - - Gain/loss on sale of assets (9) - - (9) - - Provisions 149 - - - 149 - Depreciation, amortisation and net impairment losses 263 - 35 - 228 - Impairment 263 - 35 - 228 - Exploration expenses 111 - 111 - - - Impairment 111 - 111 - - - Sum of adjustments to net operating income/(loss) 827 19 169 (9) 551 96 Adjusted earnings/(loss) [5] 354 (85) (379) (341) 1,161 (2) Tax on adjusted earnings 291 408 144 0 (465) 205 Adjusted earnings/(loss) after tax [5] 646 323 (236) (341) 696 203 Equinor third quarter 2020 36 Supplementary Adjusted earnings after tax by reporting segment Quarters Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Tax on Adjusted Tax on Adjusted Tax on Adjusted Adjusted adjusted earnings Adjusted adjusted earnings Adjusted adjusted earnings (in USD million) earnings earnings after tax earnings earnings after tax earnings earnings after tax E&P Norway 773 (358) 414 (85) 408 323 1,735 (1,194) 540 E&P International (104) 87 (17) (379) 144 (236) 451 (147) 304 E&P USA (193) 0 (193) (341) 0 (341) (16) 0 (16) MMP 262 (240) 22 1,161 (465) 696 448 (187) 261 Other 43 2 45 (2) 205 203 (25) 12 (13) Total Equinor consolidation 780 (509) 271 354 291 646 2,593 (1,516) 1,077 Effective tax rates on adjusted 65.3% earnings -82.3% 58.5% First nine months 2020 2019 Tax on Adjusted Tax on Adjusted Adjusted adjusted earnings Adjusted adjusted earnings (in USD million) earnings earnings after tax earnings earnings after tax E&P Norway 2,551 (1,264) 1,287 7,305 (5,221) 2,085 E&P International (479) 310 (170) 1,423 (521) 903 E&P USA (524) 0 (524) 327 (0) 327 MMP 1,652 (972) 680 1,017 (496) 521 Other (18) 222 204 (140) 43 (97) Total Equinor consolidation 3,181 (1,704) 1,478 9,934 (6,195) 3,739 Effective tax rates on adjusted earnings 53.6% 62.4% Reconciliation of adjusted earnings after tax to net income Quarters Reconciliation of adjusted earnings after tax to net income First nine months Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 (in USD million) 2020 2019 (2,019) (472) (469) Net operating income/(loss) A (2,434) 7,783 (72) (566) 1,174 Income tax less tax on net financial items B 707 6,353 (1,947) 93 (1,642) Net operating income after tax C = A-B (3,141) 1,430 2,799 827 3,062 Items impacting net operating income1) D 5,615 2,150 582 274 342 Tax on items impacting net operating income E 996 (158) 271 646 1,077 Adjusted earnings after tax [5] F = C+D-E 1,478 3,739 (201) (248) 340 Net financial items G (426) 489 23 (96) 196 Tax on net financial items H 486 162 (2,124) (251) (1,107) Net income/(loss) I = C+G+H (3,080) 2,081 Represents the total adjustments to net operating income made to arrive at adjusted earnings (i.e. adjusted purchases, adjusted operating and administrative expenses, adjusted depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses and adjusted exploration expenses, each of which are presented and reconciled to the relevant related IFRS figure for the periods presented in this report). Equinor third quarter 2020 37 Supplementary Adjusted earnings Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP) break down Quarters Change Adjusted earnings break down First nine months Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 on Q3 (in USD million) 2020 2019 Change 292 366 194 50% Natural Gas Europe 967 539 80% 7 (7) (33) N/A Natural Gas US (11) (63) 82% 38 784 253 (85%) Liquids 784 443 77% (75) 19 33 N/A Other (88) 98 N/A 262 1,161 448 (42%) Adjusted earnings MMP 1,652 1,017 62% Adjusted exploration expenses Quarters Change Adjusted exploration expenses First nine months Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Q3 on Q3 (in USD million) 2020 2019 Change 142 97 179 (21%) E&P Norway exploration expenditures 369 437 (16%) 143 234 219 (35%) E&P International exploration expenditures 598 578 3% 65 76 24 >100% E&P USA exploration expenditures 186 90 >100% 349 407 422 (17%)1) Group exploration expenditures 1,151 1,106 4%2) 87 14 39 >100% Expensed, previously capitalised exploration expenditures 200 59 >100% (125) (140) (201) (38%) Capitalised share of current period's exploration activity (459) (405) 14% 575 111 611 (6%) Impairment (reversal of impairment) 1,022 614 67% 886 393 871 2% Exploration expenses according to IFRS 1,914 1,374 39% (583) (111) (608) (4%) Items impacting net operating income/(loss)3) (1,028) (608) 69% 302 282 263 15% Adjusted exploration expenses 886 766 16% 27 wells with activity with 11 completed in the third quarter of 2020 compared to 21 wells with 11 completed in the third quarter of 2019. 42 wells with activity with 26 completed the first nine months of 2020 compared to 42 wells with 32 completed in the first nine months of 2019. For items impacting net operating income/(loss), see Reconciliation of net operating income/(loss) to adjusted earnings in the Supplementary disclosures. Equinor third quarter 2020 38 Supplementary Calculation of capital employed and net debt to capital employed ratio The table below reconciles the net interest-bearing debt adjusted, the capital employed, the net debt to capital employed ratio adjusted including lease liabilities and the net debt to capital employed adjusted ratio with the most directly comparable financial measure or measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. At 30 At 31 At 30 Calculation of capital employed and net debt to capital employed ratio September At 30 June December September (in USD million) 2020 2020 2019 2019 34,084 Shareholders' equity 35,587 41,139 40,983 Non-controlling interests 24 23 20 16 Total equity A 34,108 35,610 41,159 40,999 Current finance debt 5,277 5,463 4,087 4,375 Non-current finance debt 32,193 31,647 24,945 24,401 Gross interest-bearing debt B 37,471 37,110 29,032 28,776 Cash and cash equivalents 7,844 9,700 5,177 6,838 Current financial investments 10,563 9,319 7,426 7,203 Cash and cash equivalents and financial investment C 18,407 19,020 12,604 14,041 Net interest-bearing debt [10] B1 = B-C 19,064 18,091 16,429 14,735 Other interest-bearing elements 1) 669 832 791 878 Normalisation for cash-build up before tax payment (50% of Tax Payment) 2) 259 - - 670 Net interest-bearing debt adjusted normalised for tax payment, including 19,992 lease liabilities [5] B2 18,923 17,219 16,283 Lease liabilities 4,218 4,154 4,339 4,383 Net interest-bearing debt adjusted [5] B3 15,774 14,768 12,880 11,899 Calculation of capital employed [5] Capital employed A+B1 53,172 53,700 57,588 55,734 Capital employed adjusted, including lease liabilities A+B2 54,100 54,532 58,378 57,282 Capital employed adjusted A+B3 49,883 50,378 54,039 52,898 Calculated net debt to capital employed [5] Net debt to capital employed (B1)/(A+B1) 35.9% 33.7% 28.5% 26.4% Net debt to capital employed adjusted, including lease liabilities (B2)/(A+B2) 37.0% 34.7% 29.5% 28.4% Net debt to capital employed adjusted (B3)/(A+B3) 31.6% 29.3% 23.8% 22.5% Cash and cash equivalents adjustments regarding collateral deposits classified as cash and cash equivalents in the Consolidated balance sheet but considered as non-cash in the non-GAAP calculations as well as financial investments in Equinor Insurance AS classified as current financial investments. Adjustment to net interest-bearing debt for cash build-up in the first quarter and the third quarter before tax payment on 1 April and 1 October. This is to exclude 50% of the cash build-up to have a more even allocation of tax payments between the four quarters and hence a more representative net interest-bearing debt. Equinor third quarter 2020 39 Supplementary Net adjusted financial items 2020 Interest Gains income Net foreign (losses) Interest Net adjusted financial items in the third quarter of 2020 and other exchange derivative and other financial gains financial finance Net before Estimated Net after (in USD million) items (losses) instruments expenses tax tax effect tax Financial items according to IFRS 235 (131) 39 (343) (201) 23 (178) Foreign exchange (FX) impacts (incl. derivatives) (1) 131 0 0 130 2 0 Interest rate (IR) derivatives 0 0 (39) 0 (39) 0 0 Fair value adjustment financial investments and other (97) 0 0 0 (97) 0 0 Subtotal (99) 131 (39) 0 (6) 0 (6) Adjusted financial items 136 0 0 (343) (207) 23 (184) Net adjusted financial items 2019 Interest Gains income Net foreign (losses) Interest Net adjusted financial items in the third quarter of 2019 and other exchange derivative and other financial gains financial finance Net before Estimated Net after (in USD million) items (losses) instruments expenses tax tax effect tax Financial items according to IFRS 180 295 208 (343) 340 196 536 Foreign exchange (FX) impacts (incl. derivatives) 2 (295) 0 0 (293) 0 0 Interest rate (IR) derivatives 0 0 (208) 0 (208) 0 0 Fair value adjustment financial investment (20) 0 0 0 (20) 0 0 Adjusted financial items excluding FX and IR derivatives 161 0 0 (343) (182) 196 14 Equinor third quarter 2020 40 Supplementary USE AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES Non-GAAP financial measures are defined as numerical measures that either exclude or include amounts or certain accounting items that are not excluded or included in the comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (i.e. IFRS). Management considers adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings after tax together with other non-GAAP financial measures as defined below, to provide a better indication of the underlying operational and financial performance in the period (excluding financing), and therefore better facilitate comparisons between periods. The following financial measures may be considered non-GAAP financial measures: Adjusted earnings are based on net operating income/(loss) and adjusts for certain items affecting the income for the period in order to separate out effects that management considers may not be well correlated to Equinor's underlying operational performance in the individual reporting period. Management considers adjusted earnings to be a supplemental measure to Equinor's IFRS measures, which provides an indication of Equinor's underlying operational performance in the period and facilitates an alternative understanding of operational trends between the periods. Adjusted earnings include adjusted revenues and other income, adjusted purchases, adjusted operating expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted depreciation expenses and adjusted exploration expenses

are based on net operating income/(loss) and adjusts for certain items affecting the income for the period in order to separate out effects that management considers may not be well correlated to Equinor's underlying operational performance in the individual reporting period. Management considers adjusted earnings to be a supplemental measure to Equinor's IFRS measures, which provides an indication of Equinor's underlying operational performance in the period and facilitates an alternative understanding of operational trends between the periods. Adjusted earnings include adjusted revenues and other income, adjusted purchases, adjusted operating expenses and selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted depreciation expenses and adjusted exploration expenses Adjusted earnings after tax - equals the sum of net operating income/(loss) less income tax in business areas and adjustments to operating income taking the applicable marginal tax into consideration. Adjusted earnings after tax excludes net financial items and the associated tax effects on net financial items. It is based on adjusted earnings less the tax effects on all elements included in adjusted earnings (or calculated tax on operating income and on each of the adjusting items using an estimated marginal tax rate). In addition, tax effect related to tax exposure items not related to the individual reporting period is excluded from adjusted earnings after tax. Management considers adjusted earnings after tax, which reflects a normalised tax charge associated with its operational performance excluding the impact of financing, to be a supplemental measure to Equinor's net income. Certain net USD denominated financial positions are held by group companies that have a USD functional currency that is different from the currency in which the taxable income is measured. As currency exchange rates change between periods, the basis for measuring net financial items for IFRS will change disproportionally with taxable income which includes exchange gains and losses from translating the net USD denominated financial positions into the currency of the applicable tax return. Therefore, the effective tax rate may be significantly higher or lower than the statutory tax rate for any given period. Adjusted taxes included in adjusted earnings after tax should not be considered indicative of the amount of current or total tax expense (or taxes payable) for the period Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings after tax should be considered additional measures rather than substitutes for net operating income/(loss) and net income/(loss), which are the most directly comparable IFRS measures. There are material limitations associated with the use of adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings after tax compared with the IFRS measures as such non-GAAP measures do not include all the items of revenues/gains or expenses/losses of Equinor that are needed to evaluate its profitability on an overall basis. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings after tax are only intended to be indicative of the underlying developments in trends of our ongoing operations for the production, manufacturing and marketing of our products and exclude pre-andpost-tax impacts of net financial items. Equinor reflects such underlying development in our operations by eliminating the effects of certain items that may not be directly associated with the period's operations or financing. However, for that reason, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings after tax are not complete measures of profitability. These measures should therefore not be used in isolation. Return on average capital employed after tax (ROACE) - this measure provides useful information for both the group and investors about performance during the period under evaluation. Equinor uses ROACE to measure the return on capital employed, regardless of whether the financing is through equity or debt. The use of ROACE should not be viewed as an alternative to income before financial items, income taxes and minority interest, or to net income, which are measures calculated in accordance with GAAP or ratios based on these figures. For a reconciliation for adjusted earnings after tax, see Reconciliation of net operating income/(loss) to adjusted earnings as presented earlier in this report

- this measure provides useful information for both the group and investors about performance during the period under evaluation. Equinor uses ROACE to measure the return on capital employed, regardless of whether the financing is through equity or debt. The use of ROACE should not be viewed as an alternative to income before financial items, income taxes and minority interest, or to net income, which are measures calculated in accordance with GAAP or ratios based on these figures. For a reconciliation for adjusted earnings after tax, see Reconciliation of net operating income/(loss) to adjusted earnings as presented earlier in this report Capital employed adjusted - this measure is defined as Equinor's total equity (including non-controlling interests) and net interest- bearing debt adjusted

this measure is defined as Equinor's total equity (including non-controlling interests) and net interest- bearing debt adjusted Net interest-bearing debt adjusted - this measure is defined as Equinor's interest bearing financial liabilities less cash and cash equivalents and current financial investments, adjusted for collateral deposits and balances held by Equinor's captive insurance company and balances related to the SDFI

- this measure is defined as Equinor's interest bearing financial liabilities less cash and cash equivalents and current financial investments, adjusted for collateral deposits and balances held by Equinor's captive insurance company and balances related to the SDFI Net debt to capital employed , Net debt to capital employed adjusted, including lease liabilities and Net debt to capital employed ratio adjusted - Following implementation of IFRS 16 Equinor presents a "net debt to capital employed adjusted" excluding lease liabilities from the gross interest-bearing debt. Comparable numbers are presented in the table Calculation of capital employed and net debt to capital employed ratio in the report include Finance lease according to IAS17, adjusted for marketing instruction agreement

Net debt to capital employed adjusted, including lease liabilities Net debt to capital employed ratio adjusted Organic capital expenditures - Capital expenditures, defined as Additions to PP&E, intangibles and equity accounted investments in note 2 Segments to the Condensed financial interim statements, amounted to USD 2.0 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Organic capital expenditures are capital expenditures excluding acquisitions, recognised lease assets (RoU assets) and other investments with significant different cash flow pattern. In the third quarter of 2020, a total of USD 0.3 billion are excluded in the organic capital expenditures. Forward-looking organic capital expenditures included in this report are not reconcilable to its most directly comparable IFRS measure without unreasonable efforts, because the amounts excluded from such IFRS measure to determine organic capital expenditures cannot be predicted with reasonable certainty Equinor third quarter 2020 41 Supplementary Free cash flow for the third quarter 2020 includes the following line items in the Consolidated statement of cash flows: Cash flows provided by operating activities before taxes paid and working capital items (USD 3.3 billion), taxes paid (negative USD 0.1 billion), cash used in business combinations (USD 0.0 billion), capital expenditures and investments (negative USD 1.7 billion), (increase) decrease in other items interest bearing (USD 0.0 billion), proceeds from sale of assets and businesses (USD 0.0 billion), dividend paid (negative USD 0.3 billion) and share buy-back (negative USD 1.0 billion), resulting in a free cash flow of USD 0.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020

includes the following line items in the Consolidated statement of cash flows: Cash flows provided by operating activities before taxes paid and working capital items (USD 3.3 billion), taxes paid (negative USD 0.1 billion), cash used in business combinations (USD 0.0 billion), capital expenditures and investments (negative USD 1.7 billion), (increase) decrease in other items interest bearing (USD 0.0 billion), proceeds from sale of assets and businesses (USD 0.0 billion), dividend paid (negative USD 0.3 billion) and share buy-back (negative USD 1.0 billion), resulting in a free cash flow of USD 0.2 billion in the third quarter of 2020 Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2020 includes the following line items in the Consolidated statement of cash flows: Cash flows provided by operating activities before taxes paid and working capital items (USD 10.2 billion), taxes paid (negative USD 2.7 billion), cash used in business combinations (USD 0.0 billion), capital expenditures and investments (negative USD 6.0 billion), (increase) decrease in other items interest bearing (USD 0.0 billion), proceeds from sale of assets and businesses, including USD 0.3 billion received from the Lundin divestment included in (increase)/decrease in financial investments (USD 0.3 billion), dividend paid (negative USD 2.0 billion) and share buy-back (negative USD 1.1 billion), resulting in a free cash flow of negative USD 1.3 billion in the first nine months of 2020 Adjusted earnings adjust for the following items: Changes in fair value of derivatives: Certain gas contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives, required to be carried at fair value. Also, certain transactions related to historical divestments include contingent consideration, are carried at fair value. The accounting impacts of changes in fair value of the aforementioned are excluded from adjusted earnings. In addition, adjustments are also made for changes in the unrealised fair value of derivatives related to some natural gas trading contracts. Due to the nature of these gas sales contracts, these are classified as financial derivatives to be measured at fair value at the balance sheet date. Unrealised gains and losses on these contracts reflect the value of the difference between current market gas prices and the actual prices to be realised under the gas sales contracts. Only realised gains and losses on these contracts are reflected in adjusted earnings. This presentation best reflects the underlying performance of the business as it replaces the effect of temporary timing differences associated with the re-measurements of the derivatives to fair value at the balance sheet date with actual realised gains and losses for the period

Certain gas contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives, required to be carried at fair value. Also, certain transactions related to historical divestments include contingent consideration, are carried at fair value. The accounting impacts of changes in fair value of the aforementioned are excluded from adjusted earnings. In addition, adjustments are also made for changes in the unrealised fair value of derivatives related to some natural gas trading contracts. Due to the nature of these gas sales contracts, these are classified as financial derivatives to be measured at fair value at the balance sheet date. Unrealised gains and losses on these contracts reflect the value of the difference between current market gas prices and the actual prices to be realised under the gas sales contracts. Only realised gains and losses on these contracts are reflected in adjusted earnings. This presentation best reflects the underlying performance of the business as it replaces the effect of temporary timing differences associated with the re-measurements of the derivatives to fair value at the balance sheet date with actual realised gains and losses for the period Periodisation of inventory hedging effect: Commercial storage is hedged in the paper market and is accounted for using the lower of cost or market price. If market prices increase above cost price, the inventory will not reflect this increase in value. There will be a loss on the derivative hedging the inventory since the derivatives always reflect changes in the market price. An adjustment is made to reflect the unrealised market increase of the commercial storage. As a result, loss on derivatives is matched by a similar adjustment for the exposure being managed. If market prices decrease below cost price, the write-down of the inventory and the derivative effect in the IFRS income statement will offset each other and no adjustment is made

Commercial storage is hedged in the paper market and is accounted for using the lower of cost or market price. If market prices increase above cost price, the inventory will not reflect this increase in value. There will be a loss on the derivative hedging the inventory since the derivatives always reflect changes in the market price. An adjustment is made to reflect the unrealised market increase of the commercial storage. As a result, loss on derivatives is matched by a similar adjustment for the exposure being managed. If market prices decrease below cost price, the write-down of the inventory and the derivative effect in the IFRS income statement will offset each other and no adjustment is made Over/underlift : Over/underlift is accounted for using the sales method and therefore revenues were reflected in the period the product was sold rather than in the period it was produced. The over/underlift position depended on a number of factors related to our lifting programme and the way it corresponded to our entitlement share of production. The effect on income for the period is therefore adjusted, to show estimated revenues and associated costs based upon the production for the period to reflect operational performance and comparability with peers. Following the first quarter of 2019, Equinor changed the accounting policy for lifting imbalances. Adjusted earnings now include the over/underlift adjustment

: Over/underlift is accounted for using the sales method and therefore revenues were reflected in the period the product was sold rather than in the period it was produced. The over/underlift position depended on a number of factors related to our lifting programme and the way it corresponded to our entitlement share of production. The effect on income for the period is therefore adjusted, to show estimated revenues and associated costs based upon the production for the period to reflect operational performance and comparability with peers. Following the first quarter of 2019, Equinor changed the accounting policy for lifting imbalances. Adjusted earnings now include the over/underlift adjustment The operational storage is not hedged and is not part of the trading portfolio. Cost of goods sold is measured based on the FIFO (first-in,first-out) method, and includes realised gains or losses that arise due to changes in market prices. These gains or losses will fluctuate from one period to another and are not considered part of the underlying operations for the period

is not hedged and is not part of the trading portfolio. Cost of goods sold is measured based on the FIFO (first-in,first-out) method, and includes realised gains or losses that arise due to changes in market prices. These gains or losses will fluctuate from one period to another and are not considered part of the underlying operations for the period Impairment and reversal of impairment are excluded from adjusted earnings since they affect the economics of an asset for the lifetime of that asset, not only the period in which it is impaired or the impairment is reversed. Impairment and reversal of impairment can impact both the exploration expenses and the depreciation, amortisation and impairment line items

are excluded from adjusted earnings since they affect the economics of an asset for the lifetime of that asset, not only the period in which it is impaired or the impairment is reversed. Impairment and reversal of impairment can impact both the exploration expenses and the depreciation, amortisation and impairment line items Gain or loss from sales of assets is eliminated from the measure since the gain or loss does not give an indication of future performance or periodic performance; such a gain or loss is related to the cumulative value creation from the time the asset is acquired until it is sold

is eliminated from the measure since the gain or loss does not give an indication of future performance or periodic performance; such a gain or loss is related to the cumulative value creation from the time the asset is acquired until it is sold Eliminations (Internal unrealised profit on inventories) : Volumes derived from equity oil inventory will vary depending on several factors and inventory strategies, i.e. level of crude oil in inventory, equity oil used in the refining process and level of in-transit cargoes. Internal profit related to volumes sold between entities within the group, and still in inventory at period end, is eliminated according to IFRS (write down to production cost). The proportion of realised versus unrealised gain will fluctuate from one period to another due to inventory strategies and consequently impact net operating income/(loss). Write-down to production cost is not assessed to be a part of the underlying operational performance, and elimination of internal profit related to equity volumes is excluded in adjusted earnings

: Volumes derived from equity oil inventory will vary depending on several factors and inventory strategies, i.e. level of crude oil in inventory, equity oil used in the refining process and level of in-transit cargoes. Internal profit related to volumes sold between entities within the group, and still in inventory at period end, is eliminated according to IFRS (write down to production cost). The proportion of realised versus unrealised gain will fluctuate from one period to another due to inventory strategies and consequently impact net operating income/(loss). Write-down to production cost is not assessed to be a part of the underlying operational performance, and elimination of internal profit related to equity volumes is excluded in adjusted earnings Other items of income and expense are adjusted when the impacts on income in the period are not reflective of Equinor's underlying operational performance in the reporting period. Such items may be unusual or infrequent transactions but they may also include transactions that are significant which would not necessarily qualify as either unusual or infrequent. Other items are carefully assessed and can include transactions such as provisions related to reorganisation, early retirement, etc.

are adjusted when the impacts on income in the period are not reflective of Equinor's underlying operational performance in the reporting period. Such items may be unusual or infrequent transactions but they may also include transactions that are significant which would not necessarily qualify as either unusual or infrequent. Other items are carefully assessed and can include transactions such as provisions related to reorganisation, early retirement, etc. Change in accounting policy are adjusted when the impacts on income in the period are unusual or infrequent, and not reflective of Equinor's underlying operational performance in the reporting period For more information on our use of non-GAAP financial measures, see section 5.2 Use and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in Equinor's 2019 Annual Report and Form 20-F. Equinor third quarter 2020 42 Supplementary FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This report contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, we use words such as "ambition", "continue", "could", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "believe", "likely", "may", "outlook", "plan", "strategy", "will", "guidance", "targets", "in line with", "on track", "consistent" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, among others, statements regarding Equinor's plans, intentions, aims, ambitions and expectations with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic including its impacts, consequences and risks; Equinor's USD 3 billion action plan for 2020 to strengthen financial resilience; Equinor's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including anticipated measures to protect people, operations and value creation, operating costs and assumptions; the commitment to develop as a broad energy company; future financial performance, including cash flow and liquidity; the share buy-back programme, including its suspension; accounting policies; production cuts, including their impact on the level and timing of Equinor's production; plans to develop fields; changes to Norway's petroleum tax system; market outlook and future economic projections and assumptions, including commodity price assumptions; organic capital expenditures through 2023; intention to mature its portfolio; estimates regarding exploration activity levels; ambition to keep unit of production cost in the top quartile of its peer group; scheduled maintenance activity and the effects on equity production thereof; completion and results of acquisitions and disposals; expected amount and timing of dividend payments; and provisions and contingent liabilities. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements for many reasons. These forward-looking statements reflect current views about future events and are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including levels of industry product supply, demand and pricing, in particular in light of recent significant oil price volatility triggered, among other things, by the changing dynamic among OPEC+ members and the uncertainty regarding demand created by the Covid-19 pandemic; the impact of Covid-19; levels and calculations of reserves and material differences from reserves estimates; unsuccessful drilling; operational problems; health, safety and environmental risks; natural disasters, adverse weather conditions, climate change, and other changes to business conditions; the effects of climate change; regulations on hydraulic fracturing; security breaches, including breaches of our digital infrastructure (cybersecurity); ineffectiveness of crisis management systems; the actions of counterparties and competitors; the development and use of new technology, particularly in the renewable energy sector; inability to meet strategic objectives; the difficulties involving transportation infrastructure; political and social stability and economic growth in relevant areas of the world; an inability to attract and retain personnel; inadequate insurance coverage; changes or uncertainty in or non-compliance with laws and governmental regulations; the actions of the Norwegian state as majority shareholder; failure to meet our ethical and social standards; the political and economic policies of Norway and other oil-producing countries; non-compliance with international trade sanctions; the actions of field partners; adverse changes in tax regimes; exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations; factors relating to trading, supply and financial risk; general economic conditions; and other factors discussed elsewhere in this report. Additional information, including information on factors that may affect Equinor's business, is contained in Equinor's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (including section 2.11 Risk review - Risk factors thereof). Equinor's 2019 Annual Report and Form 20-F is available at Equinor's website www.equinor.com. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our future results, level of activity, performance or achievements will meet these expectations. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any of these statements after the date of this report, whether to make them either conform to actual results or changes in our expectations or otherwise. We use certain terms in this document, such as "resource" and "resources" that the SEC's rules prohibit us from including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to closely consider the disclosures in our Form 20-F, SEC File No. 1-15200. This form is available on our website or by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or logging on to www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that our future results, level of activity, performance or achievements will meet these expectations. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Unless we are required by law to update these statements, we will not necessarily update any of these statements after the date of this report, either to make them conform to actual results or changes in our expectations. Equinor third quarter 2020 43 Supplementary END NOTES The group's average liquids price is a volume-weighted average of the segment prices of crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (NGL). The refining reference margin is a typical average gross margin of our two refineries, Mongstad and Kalundborg. The reference margin will differ from the actual margin, due to variations in type of crude and other feedstock, throughput, product yields, freight cost, inventory, etc. Liquids volumes include oil, condensate and NGL, exclusive of royalty oil. Equity volumes represent produced volumes under a production sharing agreement (PSA) that correspond to Equinor's ownership share in a field. Entitlement volumes , on the other hand, represent Equinor's share of the volumes distributed to the partners in the field, which are subject to deductions for, among other things, royalty and the host government's share of profit oil. Under the terms of a PSA, the amount of profit oil deducted from equity volumes will normally increase with the cumulative return on investment to the partners and/or production from the licence. Consequently, the gap between entitlement and equity volumes will likely increase in times of high liquids prices. The distinction between equity and entitlement is relevant to most PSA regimes, whereas it is not applicable in most concessionary regimes such as those in Norway, the UK, the US, Canada and Brazil. These are non-GAAP figures. See Use and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the Supplementary disclosures for more details. Transactions with the Norwegian State. The Norwegian State, represented by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE), is the majority shareholder of Equinor and it also holds major investments in other entities. This ownership structure means that Equinor participates in transactions with many parties that are under a common ownership structure and therefore meet the definition of a related party. Equinor purchases liquids and natural gas from the Norwegian State, represented by SDFI (the State's Direct Financial Interest). In addition, Equinor sells the State's natural gas production in its own name, but for the Norwegian State's account and risk as well as related expenditures are refunded by the State. All transactions are considered priced on an arm's-length basis. The production guidance reflects our estimates of proved reserves calculated in accordance with US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidelines and additional production from other reserves not included in proved reserves estimates. The growth percentage is based on historical production numbers, adjusted for portfolio measures. The group's average invoiced gas prices include volumes sold by the MMP segment. The internal transfer price paid from the MMP segment to the E&P Norway and E&P USA segments. Since different legal entities in the group lend to projects and others borrow from banks, project financing through external bank or similar institutions is not netted in the balance sheet and results in over-reporting of the debt stated in the balance sheet compared to the underlying exposure in the group. Similarly, certain net interest-bearing debt incurred from activities pursuant to the Marketing Instruction of the Norwegian government are off-set against receivables on the SDFI. Some interest- bearing elements are classified together with non-interest bearing elements, and are therefore included when calculating the net interest-bearing debt. Equinor third quarter 2020 44 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Equinor ASA published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 08:39:11 UTC

0 All news about EQUINOR ASA 04:40a EQUINOR : Q3 2020 report PU 04:35a EQUINOR : Q3 2020 press release PU 04:00a Oil and gas group Equinor takes $2.9 billion hit in asset write-offs RE 02:57a Equinor 3Q Net Loss Widens on Impairments DJ 02:33a Equinor in $2.9 billion asset write-off as oil price hit RE 01:50a EQUINOR : Oil discoveries offshore Newfoundland, Canada PU 01:50a EQUINOR : Information relating to dividend for third quarter 2020 PU 01:46a EQUINOR ASA : Information relating to dividend for third quarter 2020 AQ 01:46a EQUINOR ASA : Information relating to dividend for third quarter 2020 AQ 01:44a EQUINOR : third quarter 2020 results AQ Financials (USD) Sales 2020 45 185 M - - Net income 2020 -274 M - - Net Debt 2020 18 396 M - - P/E ratio 2020 -214x Yield 2020 4,09% Capitalization 41 976 M 42 026 M - EV / Sales 2020 1,34x EV / Sales 2021 1,06x Nbr of Employees 21 412 Free-Float 31,9% Chart EQUINOR ASA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 25 Average target price 16,88 $ Last Close Price 12,89 $ Spread / Highest target 75,1% Spread / Average Target 30,9% Spread / Lowest Target -9,51% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Eldar Sætre President & Chief Executive Officer Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer Lars Christian Bacher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Anders Opedal Executive VP-Technology, Projects & Drilling Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) EQUINOR ASA -31.23% 42 026 SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY -2.13% 1 838 775 PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED -42.20% 105 159 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -62.23% 92 615 TOTAL SE -46.78% 81 459 GAZPROM -37.96% 48 860