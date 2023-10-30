Stock EQNR EQUINOR ASA
PDF Report : Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA

Equities

EQNR

NO0010096985

Integrated Oil & Gas

Real-time Oslo Bors
Other stock markets
 11:29:14 2023-10-30 am EDT 		Intraday chart for Equinor ASA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
373.55 NOK -0.07% +0.35% +6.18%
08:10pm EQUINOR : Q3-23: Impressive beat, but the market expects guidance on returns Alphavalue
03:21pm Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES as of 10/30/2023 - 3:15 p.m. DP
Chart Equinor ASA

Company Profile

Equinor ASA is Scandinavia's No. 1 oil group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - refining and distribution of oil products (98.8%): purchasing and sales of crude oil, production of methanol and distribution of refined products. The group is also involved in transformation, transport and sale of natural gas; - exploration and production of petrol and natural gas (0.4%); - other (0.8%).
Sector
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2023-11-13 - Special dividend
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Equinor ASA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
33.47USD
Average target price
31.78USD
Spread / Average Target
-5.06%
EPS Revisions

Sector Integrated Oil & Gas

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA Stock Equinor ASA
+6.18% 98 979 M $
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY Stock Saudi Arabian Oil Company
+12.91% 2125 B $
SHELL PLC Stock Shell plc
+15.52% 217 B $
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED Stock PetroChina Company Limited
+44.54% 179 B $
TOTALENERGIES SE Stock TotalEnergies SE
+7.40% 154 B $
PETROBRAS Stock Petrobras
+42.82% 98 003 M $
ENI S.P.A Stock Eni S.p.A
+15.64% 53 505 M $
GAZPROM Stock Gazprom
-.--% 49 884 M $
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. Stock Suncor Energy Inc.
+4.03% 42 252 M $
CENOVUS ENERGY INC. Stock Cenovus Energy Inc.
+0.67% 36 459 M $
Integrated Oil & Gas
