    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  03:14 2022-11-23 am EST
361.05 NOK   +1.59%
02:52aEquinor Recommends Electing Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as Board Member
DJ
02:03aRecommendation from Equinor's nomination committee
GL
02:02aRecommendation from Equinor's nomination committee
AQ
Equinor Recommends Electing Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as Board Member

11/23/2022 | 02:52am EST
By Dominic Chopping


Equinor ASA said Wednesday that its nomination committee recommends electing Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as a new member of the company's board of directors.

The Norwegian energy group said Mr. Bruun-Hanssen has had an extensive career in the Norwegian military, including serving as chief of the country's defence forces from 2013-2020.

The company said board member Bjorn Tore Godal, who has been a member since 2010, wishes to step down from his position.

The company proposed that Mr. Bruun-Hanssen's election enters into effect from Dec. 12.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 0252ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 156 B - -
Net income 2022 24 206 M - -
Net cash 2022 16 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,39x
Yield 2022 7,28%
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 35,00 $
Average target price 38,24 $
Spread / Average Target 9,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA50.66%111 203
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY2.63%1 936 620
SHELL PLC46.90%189 525
TOTALENERGIES SE30.11%140 832
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-4.32%121 304
GAZPROM-42.32%76 721