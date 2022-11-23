Equinor Recommends Electing Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as Board Member

By Dominic Chopping

Equinor ASA said Wednesday that its nomination committee recommends electing Haakon Bruun-Hanssen as a new member of the company's board of directors.

The Norwegian energy group said Mr. Bruun-Hanssen has had an extensive career in the Norwegian military, including serving as chief of the country's defence forces from 2013-2020.

The company said board member Bjorn Tore Godal, who has been a member since 2010, wishes to step down from his position.

The company proposed that Mr. Bruun-Hanssen's election enters into effect from Dec. 12.

