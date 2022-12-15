Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Equinor ASA
  News
  Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:12 2022-12-15 am EST
363.10 NOK   -0.07%
10:04aEquinor Says Phase 2 of Johan Sverdrup Field Is Now on Stream
DJ
08:23aEquinor Starts Production at Upgraded Johan Sverdrup Field
MT
08:01aReducing CO2 emissions at Draugen field by 200,000 tonnes per year from 2027
AQ
Equinor Says Phase 2 of Johan Sverdrup Field Is Now on Stream

12/15/2022 | 10:04am EST
By Dominic Chopping


Equinor ASA said Thursday that production has now started on phase 2 of the Johan Sverdrup field in the North Sea.

Phase 2 increases Johan Sverdrup's production capacity to 720,000 barrels a day from 535,000 barrels, and Equinor is aiming to increase this to 755,000 barrels a day.

"Johan Sverdrup alone can thus meet 6%-7% of the daily oil demand in Europe," the company said.

Recoverable volumes in the Johan Sverdrup field total 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

The Johan Sverdrup phase 2 project consists of a new platform, five new subsea systems, 28 new wells, and facilities to send power from shore, among other things.

Equinor is the operator of Johan Sverdrup with a 42.6% stake, while Aker BP ASA has 31.6%, Petoro AS 17.4% and TotalEnergies SE 8.4%.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-22 1004ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER ASA -0.49% 713.5 Real-time Quote.-13.09%
AKER BP ASA 1.19% 306.2 Real-time Quote.11.45%
AKER SOLUTIONS ASA 1.14% 35.46 Real-time Quote.50.04%
BRENT OIL -0.94% 82.03 Delayed Quote.6.25%
EQUINOR ASA -0.03% 363.1 Real-time Quote.54.03%
TOTALENERGIES SE -1.25% 56.75 Real-time Quote.28.79%
WTI -0.98% 76.523 Delayed Quote.-0.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 158 B - -
Net income 2022 24 046 M - -
Net cash 2022 14 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,71x
Yield 2022 6,90%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 37,29 $
Average target price 38,56 $
Spread / Average Target 3,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Torgrim Reitan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA54.03%118 252
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-4.90%1 810 105
SHELL PLC41.57%200 574
TOTALENERGIES SE28.79%152 739
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED2.02%129 359
GAZPROM-42.32%72 303