Equinor Says Possible Strike Could Force Production Stops on Norwegian Continental Shelf

By Dominic Chopping

Equinor ASA said late Friday that a possible strike at its Mongstad refinery could see production at several of its fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including Johan Sverdrup and Troll, shut down until further notice.

Mediation between the SAFE union and the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association are planned for Monday, but if unsuccessful, SAFE has announced that 12 of their members at the Mongstad terminal could be on strike from midnight on Monday.

"A possible strike could also impact gas exports from the Troll area, and could also impact the Kvitebjorn, Visund, Byrding, Fram and Valemon fields," Equinor said.

02-15-21 0216ET