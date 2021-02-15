Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Equinor ASA    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor Says Possible Strike Could Force Production Stops on Norwegian Continental Shelf

02/15/2021 | 02:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping

Equinor ASA said late Friday that a possible strike at its Mongstad refinery could see production at several of its fields on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including Johan Sverdrup and Troll, shut down until further notice.

Mediation between the SAFE union and the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association are planned for Monday, but if unsuccessful, SAFE has announced that 12 of their members at the Mongstad terminal could be on strike from midnight on Monday.

"A possible strike could also impact gas exports from the Troll area, and could also impact the Kvitebjorn, Visund, Byrding, Fram and Valemon fields," Equinor said.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-21 0216ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AKER BP ASA -1.07% 212.7 Real-time Quote.-1.62%
EQUINOR ASA -1.47% 151 Real-time Quote.4.17%
LUNDIN ENERGY AB -0.08% 254.2 Delayed Quote.14.35%
TOTAL SE 0.97% 34.975 Real-time Quote.-0.92%
WTI 0.50% 60.62 Delayed Quote.20.26%
All news about EQUINOR ASA
01:17aEquinor Says Possible Strike Could Force Production Stops on Norwegian Contin..
DJ
12:01aAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Fourth-Quarter Results 2020
AQ
02/14Equinor NCS Fields Could Face Production Shortage on Failure to Reach Tariff ..
MT
02/12Norway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says
RE
02/12Norway oil and gas output at risk from strike, Equinor says
RE
02/12EQUINOR : Possible strike could affect NCS fields
PU
02/12EQUINOR : Norwegian Petroleum Directorate - Drilling permit for well 34/6-5 S in..
AQ
02/12EQUINOR ASA : - Partial electrification of Sleipner approved
AQ
02/12EQUINOR ASA : - Ex-dividend
AQ
02/11EQUINOR : Partial electrification of Sleipner approved
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 959 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 717 M - -
Net Debt 2020 18 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,9x
Yield 2020 2,72%
Capitalization 58 109 M 58 051 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 21 412
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 20,23 $
Last Close Price 17,86 $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Skeie Chief Financial Officer
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Bjørn Tore Godal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA4.17%58 051
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-1.29%1 840 998
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.42%144 121
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.25%111 936
TOTAL SE-0.92%111 429
GAZPROM6.26%72 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ