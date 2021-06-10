Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 06/10 06:24:31 am
189.92 NOK   -0.62%
06:15aEquinor Sells Refining Business in Denmark to Klesch Group
DJ
05:52aEquinor sells Danish refinery to Klesch Group
RE
05:51aEQUINOR  : to Sell Danish Refining Business to Klesch
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor Sells Refining Business in Denmark to Klesch Group

06/10/2021 | 06:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping

Norwegian oil-and-gas major Equinor ASA said Thursday that it has agreed to sell its refining business in Denmark to industrial commodities group the Klesch Group, as part of a move to focus on core businesses.

Financial details weren't disclosed, but the agreement covers the Equinor Refining Denmark A/S (ERD) company which includes the Kalundborg refinery and terminal in the northwest of Zealand, the Hedehusene terminal near Copenhagen as well as associated infrastructure and industrial property.

"Equinor will concentrate its refining position around Mongstad, Norway, where the company can leverage its integrated industrial cluster, expand the portfolio of low carbon energy products provided and contribute to Equinor's efforts in the energy transition," said Irene Rummelhoff, Equinor's executive vice president for marketing, midstream and processing.

The Kalundborg refinery can process 107,000 barrels a day of crude oil and condensate for gasoline, diesel, propane and heating oil. Annual production capacity is up to 5.5 million metric tons of oil products.

Upon completion of the transaction, including approval by Danish authorities, all ERD employees will be transferred to the Klesch Group.

Equinor said the sale doesn't affect its ownership and/or operation of Danske Commodities, headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-21 0614ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.44% 34447.14 Delayed Quote.13.15%
EQUINOR ASA -0.63% 189.92 Real-time Quote.31.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.46% 72.33 Delayed Quote.38.20%
NORSK HYDRO ASA 1.13% 53.86 Real-time Quote.33.62%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.54% 382.9769 Delayed Quote.44.23%
S&P GSCI HEATING OIL INDEX 0.53% 259.2398 Delayed Quote.43.94%
WTI 0.43% 70.009 Delayed Quote.43.38%
All news about EQUINOR ASA
06:15aEquinor Sells Refining Business in Denmark to Klesch Group
DJ
05:52aEquinor sells Danish refinery to Klesch Group
RE
05:51aEQUINOR  : to Sell Danish Refining Business to Klesch
MT
05:34aEQUINOR  : selling its refining business in Denmark to Klesch
PU
02:02aEQUINOR  : Recovering from covid-19 towards an uncertain future
PU
06/09FACTBOX-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
06/08EQUINOR  : Election to Equinor's board of directors (Form 6-K)
PU
06/08FACTBOX-Potential bidders in Norway's first offshore wind tender
RE
06/08Norway to identify more offshore areas for wind power parks
RE
06/07Equinor to Use Lithuania's LNG Terminal for First Time
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69 550 M - -
Net income 2021 6 198 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 444 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 74 906 M 74 962 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 21 245
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 23,63 $
Last Close Price 23,10 $
Spread / Highest target 36,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Svein Skeie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Carri Lockhart Executive VP-Technology, Digital & Innovation
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EQUINOR ASA31.84%74 962
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.29%1 886 642
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC12.41%149 573
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED40.00%128 517
TOTALENERGIES SE13.36%126 936
GAZPROM29.49%89 542