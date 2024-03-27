By Sabela Ojea

Equinor has reached a labor union agreement for the construction of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, New York's first offshore wind hub.

The building and construction trades council of Greater New York and Vicinity on Wednesday said the labor agreement ensures the Empire Wind project will include family-sustaining wages and good benefits.

The construction of the offshore wind hub is expected to commence next, starting with the demolition of existing outbuildings, excavation of the site, and bulkhead preparation work.

The local union affiliates represent approximately 100,000 union construction workers in the New York City region.

"The creation of offshore wind not only propels New York towards its climate goals, but also represents an opportunity to create thousands of good paying union careers, bolster our middle class, and provide our local communities with much needed economic stimulus," said Gary LaBarbera, President of the building and construction trades council of Greater New York and Vicinity.

