Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Equinor ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EQNR   NO0010096985

EQUINOR ASA

(EQNR)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  06:32 2022-08-18 am EDT
366.55 NOK   +0.48%
06:24aEQUINOR : Stock Market Announcement - Form 6-K
PU
06:15aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for first quarter 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
03:12aNorway's oil, gas firms raise investment forecasts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equinor : Stock Market Announcement - Form 6-K

08/18/2022 | 06:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This Report on Form 6-K contains a press release issued by Equinor ASA on August 18, 2022, entitled "Equinor ASA: Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees".

Equinor ASA: Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees

Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) for shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 9 February 2022.

The duration of the buy-back programme: 15 February 2022 to 13 January 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: The total purchase amount under the programme is NOK 1,413,000,000 and the maximum shares to be acquired is 20,800,000 shares, of which up to 10,400,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 February 2022 to 13 May 2022, and up to 10,400,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 June 2022 to 13 January 2023.

On 15 August 2022, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 330,247 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 354.2798 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date

Aggregated volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
share price (NOK)

Total transaction
value (NOK)

15 August

330,247

354.2798

116,999,838

Previously disclosed buy-backs under the programme (accumulated)

2,269,774

313.2467

710,999,198

Total buy-backs under the programme

2,600,021

318.4586

827,999,036

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 26,625,180 own shares, corresponding to 0.84 % of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares previously purchased for the share saving programme, and shares purchased under Equinor's disclosed buy-back programme which will be used to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:
A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,
+47 909 55 417

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:23:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EQUINOR ASA
06:24aEQUINOR : Stock Market Announcement - Form 6-K
PU
06:15aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for first quarter 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
03:12aNorway's oil, gas firms raise investment forecasts
RE
02:02aEQUINOR ASA : Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees
GL
02:01aEQUINOR ASA : Buy-back of shares to share programmes for employees
AQ
02:00aNorway oil, gas firms raise investment forecasts
RE
01:51aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for first quarter 2022
GL
01:50aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for first quarter 2022
AQ
08/17European ADRs Move Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
08/17IMPERIAL COLLEGE LONDON : Fossil fuel companies' projections won't meet Paris Agreement cl..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EQUINOR ASA
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 158 B - -
Net income 2022 21 143 M - -
Net cash 2022 17 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,74x
Yield 2022 5,81%
Capitalization 120 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 21 126
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart EQUINOR ASA
Duration : Period :
Equinor ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EQUINOR ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 37,53 $
Average target price 36,44 $
Spread / Average Target -2,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anders Opedal President & Chief Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon Erik Reinhardsen Chairman
Jannicke Nilsson Chief Operating Officer
Siv Helen Rygh Torstensen Executive Vice President-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EQUINOR ASA54.64%119 941
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY22.29%2 331 167
SHELL PLC34.54%192 470
TOTALENERGIES SE15.48%133 808
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-3.17%132 253
PETROBRAS15.15%87 954